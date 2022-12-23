This year, 11 businesses on North Main Street threw in their hats to compete in MainStreet Roswell's Window Decorating Contest. This year's theme was "Christmas at the Movies." The deadline to vote on the organization's Facebook page ended Dec. 21 and only few points decided on first, second and third place. MainStreet Roswell's Executive Director Barbara Gomez and board members Kim Wood and Peggy Seskey braved on Thursday morning the bitter cold wind and walked to all three winners to give out the prize money and donuts. First place went to Business Notions with 197 votes, second place went to Imagine That! with 194 votes and Casa Bella Boutique got third place with 192 votes.
This year's Roswell MainStreet Parade Float Contest's results were in at the same time. Gomez said that the rewards for the first three winners were sent out by mail. Gomez announced that the first place went to Así se Baila with 217 votes, second place went to Roswell Community Little Theatre with 177 votes and third place went to Pioneer Bank with 106 votes.
