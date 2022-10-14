Albuquerque
Until Oct. 23
‘Carrie: The Musical’
The Musical Theatre Southwest, 6320 Domingo Road NE, Ste. B, presents “Carrie: The Musical,” with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The musical is based on the horror story by Stephen King in which a teenage girl suffers bullying at school, an overbearing mother and intense and triggering events in her life. The horrific, epic ending went down in film history. For more information, visit mtsabq.org, email boxoffice@mtsabq.org or call 505-265-9119.
Lubbock, Texas
Until Oct. 22
‘Dial M for Murder’
The Children and Adults Theatrical Studio, Inc., 2257 34th St., presents “Dial M for Murder” by Frederick Knott. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays in the evening at 7:30 p.m. The crime thriller was made famous by Alfred Hitchcock in its 1954 film version. Former Roswell actor Miranda Stroble is cast in the lead as Margot. For more information, visit catsplayhouse.ludus.com or call 806-792-0501.
Artesia
Oct. 14 and 15
Art in the Park
The Artesia Arts Council invites the public to its 47th Annual Art in the Park at Jaycee Park. The event will be on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be fine arts and craft vendors, food trucks and live music. The Artesia High School Band will be hosting their annual cakewalk on Saturday. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Alamogordo
Oct. 15
Trinity site open house
Twice a year the Trinity site open house takes place on the White Sands Missile Range. Trinity Site is where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested at 5:29:45 a.m. Mountain War Time, July 16, 1945. The open house is free. At the site visitors can take a quarter-mile walk to ground zero where a small obelisk marks the exact spot where the bomb was detonated. Historical photos are mounted on the fence surrounding the area. For more information, visit wsmr.army.mil.
High Rolls
Oct. 15
Fall Carnival
Mountain Bible Fellowship, 33 Haynes Canyon, invites the public to its Fall Carnival, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, food and games. For more information, visit mountainbiblefellowship.sermon.net.
Las Cruces
Oct. 15
Zoot Suit Pachanga and Car Show
The sixth annual Zoot Suit Pachanga and Car Show takes place at Klein Park, 155 N. Mesquite St., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The one-day, fun-filled free community celebration features a classic car and bike show, live music and entertainment, ballet folklórico, food vendors, arts and crafts and a wine/beer garden. There will also be a 50/50 and prize raffles. Each year, the Zoot Suit Pachanga and Car Show brings the community together to celebrate Las Cruces’ life and culture and raise funds for Las Cruces Hispanic culture. The local nonprofit organization supports the community in area beautification efforts, including community yard cleanup and art installments in the Mesquite Historic District through the Mesquite Historic Preservation Society. For more information, visit lascruceshispanicchamber.com.
Cloudcroft
Oct. 15 and 16
Aspencade tours
The Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce presents Aspencade tours, a self-guided drive to see the changing colors of the aspen trees. Interested parties meet at the chamber building, 1001 James Canyon Hwy., at 9 a.m. where coffee and doughnuts will be served. The Forest Service will give a brief history of Lincoln National Forest and the aspen trees. The tour leaves from the chamber at 9:30 a.m. for a self-guided drive to upper Karr Canyon (5 miles on the Sunspot Highway.) For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com or call 575-682-2733.
Albuquerque
Oct. 15 - March 12, 2023
Sweet Saturday
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, invites the public to its Sweet Saturday. Join in and explore the wonderful world of chocolate. Taste the difference between milk, dark, white and even ruby chocolate. Talk to local chocolatiers about how they work with chocolate today to create your favorite sweet treats. This is a family friendly event and is included with admission to the Museum. “Chocolate: The Exhibition” is now open. For more information, visit nmnaturalhistory.org or call 505-841-2800.
Taos
Oct. 15 to May 7, 2023
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
Santa Fe
Oct. 19 to 23
Santa Fe International Film Festival
The 14th Annual Santa Fe International Film Festival (SFIFF) takes place in the heart of downtown Santa Fe and includes films panels, discussions and parties. This year, 15 feature titles have been chosen as part of the SFIFF Special Presentation Section. The festival takes place at various Santa Fe independent theaters, including The Jean Cocteau Cinema, a single-screen art-house cinema owned by George R.R. Martin (“Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon”). For more information, call the box office at Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza, Canyon Room, 100 Sandoval, at 505-397-0138 or the SFIFF office at 505-397-0971, or visit santafe.film.
Alamogordo
Oct. 21-29
'Willy Wonka Jr.'
Children’s Music Theater of Alamogordo presents Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” Performances are at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts, 1110 N. New York Ave., Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and the first Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online, at the theater or at the door before performances. For more information, visit flickingercenter.com.
Hobbs
Oct. 21, 22, 28-31
Killer Karnival Haunted House
The Community Players of Hobbs present the 12th Annual Killer Karnival Haunted House at The Playhouse, 1700 N. Grimes St., with doors opening each evening at 7:30 p.m., the event starting at 8 p.m. The haunt runs until 11 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook page or visit communityplayersofhobbs.com.
Albuquerque
Oct. 23
Sugar Skull Fun Run
The Eighth Annual Bernalillo County Sugar Skull Fun Run takes place along the picturesque Rio Grande Bosque at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW. This year, participants can select from a timed 5K for runners, a 5K fun walk/run, or a one-mile strut and stroll for strollers and pets. Día de los Muertos attire is encouraged. Afterwards visit the Muerto Market until noon. Food trucks will also be on site. To register and for more information, visit bernco.gov or its Facebook event page.
Oct. 26
Ruidoso
Midtown Halloween Trick-or-Treat
Midtown Ruidoso is closed for traffic and open for its Halloween Trick-or-Treat, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin carving, a coffin race at 4 p.m., pumpkin roll at 5:30 p.m. and lots of candy. For more information, visit ruidosoparksandrec.com.
Oct. 28
Carlsbad
Fall Festival
Carlsbad MainStreet's 27th Annual Fall Festival returns. The public is invited downtown from 4 to 6 p.m. to wear their best “Hocus Pocus” (the movie) attire and enjoy trick or treating, entertainment and a costume contest. The costume contest takes place at 5 p.m. at the Gazebo on the courthouse lawn with lots of great prizes to be won. For more information, visit Carlsbad MainStreet’s Facebook event page or call 575-628-3768.
Oct. 28 and 29
Ruidoso
Haunted Walk
Join Ruidoso Parks and Recreation Department for a family fun haunted walk-thru at Wingfield Park, 300 Center St. The walk starts on Saturday at 6 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 p.m. For more information, visit ruidosoparksandrec.com or call 575-257-0841.
Alamogordo
Oct. 29
Zoo Boo, 5K and Kids’ Mile
The Alamogordo Family Recreation Center is hosting the Third Annual Zoo Boo 5K and Kids’ Mile to take place in coordination with Zoo Boo. Registration is now open to all “witches, vampires, werewolves” and runners. The 5K race starts at 8:30 a.m. and the Kids’ Mile at 9:30 a.m. Race packets will be given out on Saturday from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. at the race start line in the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce parking lot, 1301 N. White Sands Blvd. For more information, visit alamogordonmtrue.com.
Artesia
Oct. 29
Trick or Treat
MainStreet Artesia invites the public to come to downtown Main Street to trick or treat, from First to Seventh Streets, 5 to 7 p.m. There will be free candy, music and games. For more information, visit its Facebook page, artesiamainstreet.com, or call 575-746-1117.
Cloudcroft
Oct. 29
Harvest Festival
The Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce and First Baptist Church Cloudcroft present their Harvest Festival. The events include pumpkin roll at 2 p.m. — modified and non-modified, in front of the library. Limited amount of pumpkins are available for purchase. After the pumpkin roll, the costume parade takes place on Burro Avenue. At 3 p.m. First Baptist Church Cloudcroft is having games and nachos, pumpkin decorating and a costume contest (drop off your decorated pumpkins at the church before 3 p.m.). Trick or treating on Burro Avenue happens from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 575-682-2733 or email chamber@coolcloudcroft.com.
Hagerman
Oct. 29
Halloween Costume Parade and Carnival
The Hagerman Lions Club presents its Halloween Costume Parade and Carnival. The public is invited to participate in the free costume parade and to be at the corner of Argyle Street and Cambridge Avenue well before 4 p.m. to get a number. The parade will proceed at 4 p.m. to walk down Argyle Street to the Lindell Andrews Community Center. In the parking lot, ribbons will be given out for the best costumes. The carnival will be held inside the community center. There will be a Trunk or Treat event in the center’s parking lot. Set up will be 2 to 4 p.m. The community will vote for their favorite decorated vehicle (cash prizes for first, second and third place). No entry fee, but registration is required to participate and receive a number for the vehicle. For an entry form visit the Hagerman Police Department or email rbateman@hagermanpd.us. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.