Las Cruces
Feb. 6 and 7
New Mexico Chile Conference
The New Mexico Chile Conference takes place at Las Cruces Convention Center. Sessions include safety of chile plants, breeding and genetics, as well as challenges and opportunities in the industry. The agenda and more information, is now available at cpi.nmsu.edu.
Albuquerque
Until March 12, 2023
Sweet Saturday
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, invites the public to its Sweet Saturdays. Join in and explore the wonderful world of chocolate. Taste the difference between milk, dark, white and even ruby chocolate. Talk to local chocolatiers about how they work with chocolate today to create your favorite sweet treats. This is a family friendly event and is included with admission to the Museum. “Chocolate: The Exhibition” is now open. For more information, visit nmnaturalhistory.org or call 505-841-2800.
Belen
Jan. 28
Annual World's Largest Mantanza
The Hispano Chamber of Valencia County presents the World's Largest Mantanza" with a performance by Black Pearl Band NM from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Eagle Park, 305 Eagle Lane. Ever since the Spanish brought the first pigs to the area, the Mantanza (pig roast) has been held. There will be lots of competitions and tasting opportunities. Children under 10 get in for free. All proceeds will benefit New Mexico scholarships. For more information, visit hispanochambrvc.org or blackpearlbandnm.com.
Lake Arthur
Jan. 28
Artesia 4-H Clay shooting fundraiser
Registration for the Artesia 4-H fundraiser is at 8 a.m. at the Eddy County Shooting Range 131 Firehouse Road, Lake Arthur. the fundraiser is in form of clay shooting, including sporting clay, skeet and five stand. Shooting starts at 9 a.m. There will be prizes for highest overall scoring: man, woman, teen and kid. There will be food trucks and gun boards. For more information, visit the Artesia Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Portales
Feb. 12
Chocolate Sunday fundraiser
The Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) Departments of Art and Culinary Arts present Chocolate Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Campus Union Ballroom. The event is a fundraiser for the departments and includes a community art auction, all-you-can-eat chocolates and live jazz music. All proceeds go toward funding student opportunities including special workshops, artists-in-residence events, among others. For tickets and more information, visit enmu.edu/chocolatesunday.
Artesia
Feb. 17, 18 and 19
'Who Poisoned His Meatball?'
The Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., presents the comedy "Who Poisoned His Meatball?" by Craig Sodaro. The story: When the prosperous and pompous Nero Sharpe dies suddenly after eating a meal at Luigi’s Italian restaurant, everyone asks, “Who poisoned his meatball?” After all, he practically owned the whole town. Hilarious accusations and condescending remarks fly among the customers and staff members. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or visit its Facebook event page.
Hobbs
Feb. 24
'Playing By Air'
Southwest Symphony Orchestra presents "Playing By Air," whose performance captivates public audiences with a joyful fusion of music, juggling and circus in which traditional theatricality meets absurd comedy. The award-winning performers of "Playing By Air" share their sense of playfulness and breathtaking feats in a production enjoyed equally by adults, families and children. Audiences are drawn into the performance with a contagious attitude of expressive play and creativity. The event will be at R.N. Tydings Auditorium, 1332 E. Scharbauer St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit swsymphony.org.
Taos
Until May 7, 2023
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
