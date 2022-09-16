Albuquerque
Until Sept. 18
New Mexico State Fair
The New Mexico State Fair offers local food, competition, culture and shows off New Mexico’s rich agricultural heritage. It takes place at EXPO New Mexico featuring concerts by Mark Chesnutt on Sept. 16 and Sublime with Rome on Sept. 17. There will be one more rodeo on Sunday, an interactive circus station, the Strolling Piano and entertainment for the entire family. For more information, visit statefair.exponm.com.
Ruidoso
Until Sept. 18
Ride Ruidoso Week including Golden Aspen Motorcycle Rally
The inaugural Ride Ruidoso Week 2022, a benefit event for motorcyclists, including concerts and other entertainment, takes place at Wingfield Park. The event features Los Lonely Boys, Foghat, Traveler in Pain Band, Bitterwater Band, Doso Dirtbags and Matthew Palmer Band. There will be a tattoo contest, bike and car shows, Bataan Memorial Slow Race, Toys for Tots benefit runs, FMX, BMX stunt riders and a “Globe of Death” ride. Tickets are now available. Concert events will benefit McBride Fire victims and replenish the resources of the Lincoln County Community Foundation, the Lincoln County Shelter Fund and the Ruidoso Housing Trust Fund. For more information, visit rideruidoso.com.
Hobbs
Until Sept. 30
‘Creepy Creations’ show
The Lea County Commission for the Arts (LCCA), 122 W. Broadway St., is hosting its horror-themed show “Creepy Creations.” All persons 16 years or older are eligible to enter and all media is accepted. However, the artwork must have some aspect of horror included in the piece. No items that have been shown in a previous LCCA show may be entered. Entries will be received between Sept. 1 to 8, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit lccanm.org or call 575-433-2787.
Alamogordo
Sept. 16-18
White Sands Balloon & Music Festival
The annual White Sands Balloon & Music Festival takes place at Ed Brabson Balloon Park. Gates open on Friday at 5 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday at 5 a.m., for the hot air balloon mass ascension at 7 a.m. Live music is provided on Friday by Justin Kemp, Curtis Grimes and Giovannie & The Hired Guns. On Saturday, live music is provided by Teague Brothers Band, Logan Ryan Band, Mason Lively, Triston Marez and Micky and the Motorcars. A balloon glow is scheduled at 7:35 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and the Runyon Ranch Petting Zoo. For more information, visit balloonmusicfestival.com or its Facebook page.
Cloudcroft
Sept. 17
Lumberjack Day and Arts and Crafts Fair
The annual Lumberjack Day and Arts and Crafts Fair takes place at the Zenith Park and is sponsored by the Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce. The events kick off at 9 a.m. with the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” and at 9:20 a.m. the competition begins. Men and women compete for awards in axe throw, chain saw cutting, sawing and chopping. Kids can participate in obstacle races, Jack and Jill Buck wood disk throwing and a log roll race. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com.
Hobbs
Sept. 17
Roaring ’20s Gala
The Lea County Center for the Arts is inviting the public to its Roaring ’20s Gala at the Lea County Center for the Arts, 122 W. Broadway St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit lccanm.org.
Lubbock
Sept. 17
Lubbock Live: Festival for the Arts
This year, Lubbock Live: Festival for the Arts will consist of 25 musical acts, 10 visual artists and four dance performances on three stages. New Mexico artist Jim Dixon performs at the Two Docs Stage. There will also be vendors, food trucks and refreshments. Profits of the festival will support East Lubbock Art House. The festival takes place at 511 Ave. K from noon to 11 p.m. Ticketholders will be given a wristband and with it they may come and go as they please all day long. For more information, visit lubbocklivefestival.com.
Santa Fe
Sept. 17 and 18
Nina Otero-Warren celebration
The Smithsonian, National Women’s History Museum, United States Mint and the New Mexico History Museum are hosting a panel discussion exploring the impact of New Mexico suffrage movement leader Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren, celebrating the latest release in the American Women Quarters Program, the first circulating coin program dedicated to honoring the legacy of the nation’s women. The event takes place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and is free; however, reservations are required at womenshistory.si.edu. The next day, Sunday, the free public celebration takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with talks, special activities and entertainment. Both events take place at the New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Ave. For more information and the schedule, visit nmhistorymuseumorg.
Santa Fe
Sept. 17 and 18
Renaissance Faire
The 14 Annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire takes place at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. There will be foods, medieval music, arts and crafts and a kids’ game area. For more information and tickets, visit golondrinas.org or its Facebook event page.
Artesia
Sept. 20
Quarteto Nuevo concert
Quarteto Nuevo perform at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 6 p.m. The four musicians who make Quarteto Nuevo merges western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz with an organic feel. Winners of two South Arts Jazz Road Tours grants, the ensemble has composed new movements for its Jazz Road Suite celebrating each state they visit. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com, or call 575-746-4212 or 575-495-5562.
Magdalena
Sept. 21
Paper Moon Shiners concert
Paper Moon Shiners (Elena Antinelli and Frank Meyer) are an Austin, Texas duo specializing in vintage songs and originals inspired by American music from the early 20th century. They are performing at the gallery a kind of small array at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. All profits go to the artists. The gallery a kind of small array is located at 106 N. Main St. For more information and to reserve a seat, call 210-473-9062 or kindofasmallarray@yahoo.com.
Silver City
Sept. 22-25
Gila River Festival returns
The Gila River Festival returns with a hybrid event offering both virtual and in-person events. This year’s theme is “One Water, Many Currents,” and the lineup of activities and presenters reflects perspectives on the river from the scientific to the sacred, from the ancient past to the uncertain future. The timing of this year’s festival is especially prescient as policymakers focus on the embattled Colorado River. The lineup of festival speakers represents a broad swath of communities impacted by reduced flow of the river. For a schedule or to register, visit GilaRiverFestival.org.
Belen
Sept. 24
Rio Abajo Festival
The Greater Belen Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the free Rio Abajo Festival, Becker Street, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a car show, art, cornhole games, dance contests, live bands, food trucks and a beer and wine garden. Free entry. For more information, call 505-864-8091 or 505-463-5558 or visit belenchamber.com.
Las Cruces
Sept. 24
AG Day
The New Mexico Department of Agriculture and New Mexico State University College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences present this year’s AG Day, an entertaining and educational tailgate event held prior to the NMSU vs Hawaii football game, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the NMSU Pan American Center, 1810 E. University Ave. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or nmdeptag.nmsu.edu.
Albuquerque
Sept. 24 and 25
Prickly Pear Festival
The fourth Annual New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival celebrates New Mexico’s favorite desert fruit. This year, the festival will be in two parts. On Saturday, cooks and those who like to eat are at the center of the festivities. Sunday is dedicated to talks and workshops for farmers, ranchers and gardeners on how and why to incorporate native, arid adapted plants like prickly pear into their systems. The first day is ticketed, the second day is free, but registration is required. The event takes place at Gutiérrez-Hubbell House Alliance, 6029 Isleta Blvd. S.W. Albuquerque. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, visit nmpricklypearfest.com or email nmpricklypearfest@gmail.com.
Las Vegas
Sept. 29-Oct. 1
Billy the Kid event
The Indigo Theater, Luna Community College and New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas are partnering to present a “Billy The Kid Shootout” festival celebrating the legendary outlaw’s brief but memorable presence in the frontier boomtown in 1880. The event will feature a Billy the Kid film festival, author presentations and book signings, a party and Fandango. The centerpiece of the festival is a new movie about Billy the Kid by French artist Arnaud Dezoteaux, called “The New Kid.” The film will have its American premiere at the Indigo Theater on Thursday with multiple screenings during the day. Authors Kurt House and Roy B. Young will unveil their new book “Chasing Billy the Kid” at the festival, and an authors' panel on Saturday will engage well-known scholars Tim Sweet, Tim Hagaman, Josh Slatten, Michael O’Keefe and Allen Sanchez before a screening of “The Left-Handed Gun” at NMHU’s Ilfeld Auditorium. For event tickets and more information, visit billythekidshootout.com.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.