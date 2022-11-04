Alamogordo
Nov. 4
‘The New Road to the Moon’
The monthly Launch Pad Lecture at the New Mexico Museum of Space History, 3198 State Route 2001, at 9 a.m. will feature Museum Outreach Coordinator Tony Gondola. His topic will be “The New Road to the Moon” and will take a close look at NASA's plans to go back to the moon and why it's important as a stepping stone for getting humans to Mars. For more information, visit nmspacemuseum.com, its Facebook page or call 575-437-2840.
Albuquerque
Until March 12, 2023
Sweet Saturday
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, invites the public to its Sweet Saturdays. Join in and explore the wonderful world of chocolate. Taste the difference between milk, dark, white and even ruby chocolate. Talk to local chocolatiers about how they work with chocolate today to create your favorite sweet treats. This is a family friendly event and is included with admission to the Museum. “Chocolate: The Exhibition” is now open. For more information, visit nmnaturalhistory.org or call 505-841-2800.
Taos
Until May 7, 2023
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
Artesia
Nov. 4-6
Balloons and Tunes Festival
The Annual Balloons and Tunes Festival features — weather permitting — hot air balloons lifting off from Eagle Draw at 7 a.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. on Sunday. More information about scheduled musicians and events will be available soon at artesiachamber.com.
Hobbs
Nov. 4-Dec. 16
Fabulous Fiber Arts Show
The Lea County Commission for the Arts (LCCA), 122 W. Broadway St., is hosting the Fabulous Fiber Arts Show. All persons 16 years or older are eligible to enter. The artwork may be quilts, hand embroidered work, machine embroidered work, weaving/knitting/crocheting or other fiber. Entries will be received Nov. 1 and 2 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit lccanm.org or call 575-433-2787.
Alamogordo
Nov. 5
Veterans Day Parade
The Otero/Lincoln County Veterans Leadership Council and Alamogordo Evening Lions Club invite the public and organizations to join its Veterans Day Parade that goes from 10th Street to Oregon and New York avenues. There is no entry fee. For more information and to register, visit alamogordo.com or come by the Center of Commerce at 1301 N. White Sands Blvd.
Carlsbad
Nov. 5
Desert Sky Barrel Racing
Desert Sky Barrel Racing/Pole Bending Series takes place at the Eddy County Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 1601 E. Greene St., at 11 a.m. For more information, email ecsparena@gmail.com, call 575-706-1971 or find them on Facebook for updates and postings.
Carlsbad
Nov. 5
Spurs and Sparkles Gala
The Sixth Annual Spurs and Sparkles Gala takes place at the Balzano Family vineyard, 5230 Seven Rivers Highway, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. The gala benefits the construction of a sober living home for women with children. The event includes a dinner and dance with a live and silent auction to follow. For more information, call Phil Huston at 575-361-7503 or George Dunagan at 575-706-2951.
Alamogordo
Nov. 5 and 6
Gus Macker Tournament
Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be held at Griggs Field Sports Complex, 3000 N. Florida Ave., and includes food and entertainment. The tournament takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by Boys & Girls Clubs of Otero County and the city of Alamogordo. For more information, visit macker.com.
Alto/Ruidoso
Nov. 10
The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra concert
The Spencer Theatre, 108 Spencer Road, presents The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra at 7 p.m. A spicy New Orleans-style patriotic salute for the audience includes a 12-piece big band with lots of big brass and two charismatic leads in a special patriotic program. The concert includes songs such as “Let the Good Times Roll,” “Armed Forces Salute,” “God Bless The USA,” “When The Saints Go Marching In” and “America The Beautiful,” to name a few. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call the box office at 575-336-4800.
Artesia
Nov. 11
Sons of the Pioneers concert
The legendary band Sons of the Pioneers are returning to Artesia’s Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St. This year will be their 85th anniversary of the Grammy Award Hall of Fame band, named by The Smithsonian Institute as a “national treasure.” Their original songs — such as “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Cool Water” and “Ghost Riders in the Sky” — are classics forever entwined into the lore and mystique of the American West. The concert starts at 6 p.m. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212 or 575-495-5562.
Ruidoso
Nov. 11
Honoring Veterans at Christmas Jubilee
Christmas Jubilee is inviting the public to join the Ruidoso Valley Greeters as they honor veterans before the grand opening of the 35th Annual Christmas Jubilee at the Ruidoso Convention Center entrance. At 11:15 a.m., the Honor Guard will present colors, followed by Barry Moffit singing. Doors open at noon for the Christmas Jubilee. Veterans and active military get in for free with identification. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Albuquerque
Nov. 12
New Mexico National Guard Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony
The Fourth Annual New Mexico National Guard Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony takes place at the Sandia Resort and Casino. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. The induction ceremony for CPT. Maximiliano Luna, LTC. Robert Norland Daughtrey and CMSgt. Johnnie Garcia begins at 7 p.m. The honored units are the 200th and 515th Coast Artillery. A dance will follow the ceremony. Formal attire is required. For reservations, visit nmnghoh.com. For more information, email nmnghoh@gmail.com.
Alamogordo
Nov. 12
Burning of the Bull
The Fourth Annual Burning of the Bull — Otero County’s version of the burning of Zozobra — takes place at the Otero County Fairgrounds, 401 Fairgrounds Road, from 5 to 11 p.m. The event includes music, dancing, children’s activities, a firework show, food and drinks (beer for adults). Children 10 and younger get in free. For more information, visit oterocountyfair.com.
Carlsbad
Nov. 19
Horns-N-Heels Team Roping Series
Eddy County Sheriff’s Posse presents Horns-N-Heels Team Roping Series, which takes place at the Eddy County Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 1601 E. Greene St., at 10 a.m. For more information, email ecsparena@gmail.com, call 575-706-1971 or find them on Facebook for updates and postings.
