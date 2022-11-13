Roswell’s Grace Community Church to collect gifts for kids in Southeast New Mexico
The annual Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child has been around for decades. Its colorful shoeboxes with the iconic plane have been sent worldwide to children for Christmas who otherwise may not have a gift at all. The boxes go to war zones and countries suffering from natural catastrophes and widespread crime and corruption.
This year, the national collection week of Operation Christmas Child takes place from Nov. 14-21 and Grace Community Church is again the central drop-off location for Southeast New Mexico.
One of the organizers is Stephen Smith, joining the project this year for the first time.
“Operation Christmas Child is the largest outreach for children in the world," he said. "Last year they distributed over 10 million shoeboxes across 150 countries.”
Smith confirmed that children in some parts of the U.S. receive the gifts as well, including at Native American reservations.
Smith said that he and the other volunteers are hoping to receive 6,000 filled boxes.
“We hope to get 600 from Roswell, and (from) Chaves County we expect to get another 200. Grace is the center drop-off for Southeast New Mexico, but there are other drop off places in Artesia, Lovington and Carlsbad."
He explained that people in those cities can take gifts to their nearest drop-off site. People with those sites will then bring them to Grace.
Drop-off locations are listed on the organization’s website.
Asked if all local churches participate, Smith said, “A lot of churches do participate in Roswell, but not all. They (individuals and organizations) can come to Grace Community and pick up the boxes to pack.”
Smith said that people should not pack anything in the boxes that can melt.
“No soft candies, chocolate, preferably no crayons, unless you put them in a plastic baggy because it will take some boxes a while to get to the destination," he said. "They do go to the Pacific Islands and Indonesia where it does get really hot."
For more information about appropriate gift items and to find drop-off locations outside of Roswell, visit samaritanspurse.org. Grace Community Church is located at 935 W. Mescalero Road.