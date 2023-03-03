Santa Fe
March 3
'Paper Garden' exhibition
The Historic Santa Fe Foundation (HSFF) presents the exhibition "Paper Garden" with Lisbeth Cort’s collages celebrating the historic garden at El Zaguán. The exhibition will open at El Zaguán, 545 Canyon Road, Ste. 2, at 5 p.m. The exhibition continues through April 14. For more information, contact Hanna Churchwell at hanna@historicsantafe.org or call 505-983-2567.
Carlsbad
March 3
Artist's Mingle Friday
The Carlsbad Community Theatre, 4713 National Parks Hwy., invites the public to its first Artist's Mingle Friday at 5 p.m. Meet actors and mingle with other artists. There will be a drawing for 10 free show tickets.
Carlsbad
March 3-5, 10-12
'The Cemetery Club'
Carlsbad Community Theater, 4713 National Parks Hwy., presents "The Cemetery Club." Three widows, sweet Ida, feisty Lucille and priggish Doris meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husband's graves. Their friendship get challenged when Sam, the butcher, enters the scene. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information, visit carlsbadnmtheatre.com.
Alto
March 4
'Rhythm of the Dance'
The Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, presents at 7 p.m. the show "Rhythm of the Dance," a spectacular two-hour celebration of Irish culture through music and dance which was created in 1999 and inspired by the epic journey of the Irish Celts throughout history. For more information, visit spencertheater.com.
Las Cruces
March 9
Free lecture — Cotton in the U.S.
Cotton and its history in the U.S. is the subject of the next Culture Series at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, at 7 p.m. Ed Hughes, who worked in the cotton industry from 1976 until his retirement in 2017, will cover the history of cotton ginning and production in the U.S. from the earliest days on the East Coast to its migration to New Mexico and beyond. Admission is free. For more information, visit nmfarmandranchmuseum.org.
Cloudcroft
March 18
St. Patrick's Day Parade
Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce presents its St. Patrick's and Pet-Tricks Day Parade. The walking/float parade and pet parade will award prizes for the most festive pets. The times are still pending and entries are still being accepted. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com, email chamber@coolcloudcroft.com or call 575-682-2733.
Alamogordo
March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25
4TH FRIDAY
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4TH FRIDAY: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Carlsbad
March 30
'The Healer Tour' concert
Compassion International presents Casting Crowns, We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller joining in "Casting Crowns" concert at Walter Gerrels Performing Arts Center, 4012 National Parks Hwy., at 6 p.m. For more information, visit castingcrowns.com or call 575-703-5735.
Artesia
April 1
Meet Super Bowl Champion Kurt Warner
In association with The My Ashleah Foundation, Artesia will be hosting two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion Kurt Warner at the Artesia High School Bulldog Pit (Gymnasium), 212 S. 13th St. This is a free event open to the public, although you must have a ticket to get in the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. To reserve a ticket and for more information, call the Artesia Chamber of Commerce at 575-746-2744 or drop in and see them at 107 N. First St.
Albuquerque
Until March 12
Sweet Saturday
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, invites the public to its Sweet Saturdays. Join in and explore the wonderful world of chocolate. Taste the difference between milk, dark, white and even ruby chocolate. Talk to local chocolatiers about how they work with chocolate today to create your favorite sweet treats. This is a family friendly event and is included with admission to the Museum. “Chocolate: The Exhibition” is now open. For more information, visit nmnaturalhistory.org or call 505-841-2800.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710, ext. 309.