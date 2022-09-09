Pie Town
Sept. 10
Pie Festival and Centennial
The 40th anniversary of the Pie Festival is on the same day that the small community's centennial anniversary will be celebrated. At 9 a.m. the day kicks off with the Pi K Run (registrations begin at 8 a.m.), souvenir stands open and will be accepting kids' games registration. Registration for the Annual Pie Baking Contest opens at the Pie Town fire station until 10:30 a.m. There will be live entertainment in the Pavilion by Terri Sunflower, who also performed in Roswell. Kids' games take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There will also be a horse show, crowning of the Pie Festival Queen and King in the pavilion, a silent auction, a pie-eating contest and music. The highlight will be the dance from 7 to 11 p.m. in the pavilion. For more information, visit the Pie-O-Neer Facebook page @pieoneer.
Albuquerque
Until Sept. 11
'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abrig’d)'
The Albuquerque Little Theatre presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abrig’d)” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. All 37 plays in 97 minutes. Three madcap men in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride. The theater is located at 224 San Pasquale SW. For more information, including performance times, visit albuquerquelittletheatre.org or call 505-242-4750.
Albuquerque
Until Sept. 18
New Mexico State Fair
The New Mexico State Fair offers local food, competition, culture and shows off New Mexico’s rich agricultural heritage. It takes place at EXPO New Mexico featuring concerts by Martina McBride, Dwight Yoakam, Brothers Osborne, Mark Chesnutt and Sublime with Rome. There will be rodeos, an interactive circus station, animal races, Chef Landry Comedy Show and entertainment for the entire family. For more information, visit statefair.exponm.com.
Carlsbad
Sept. 9 and 10
Jericho Festival
The sixth Annual Jericho Festival takes place at 10 a.m. at the Beach Band Shell by Carlsbad Community of Hope Center, 904 E. Riverside Drive. All proceeds go to Carlsbad Community of Hope Center. The festival includes food entertainment with special guest actor Noel G, known for “The Fast and the Furious,” “Training Day,” “The Walking Dead,” “Bruce Almighty,” and “S.W.A.T.” There will be jumpers, vendors, prayer walk and bike run. On Saturday, Pastor Sal Perez, Crystal River and 2nd Chance will be attending. There will be a watermelon and jalapeño eating contest and door prizes. For more information, visit its social media pages, email hopecnm@hotmail.com or call 575-706-0379.
Hobbs
Sept. 9-30
‘Creepy Creations’ show
The Lea County Commission for the Arts (LCCA), 122 W. Broadway St., is hosting its horror-themed show “Creepy Creations.” All persons 16 years or older are eligible to enter and all media is accepted. However, the artwork must have some aspect of horror included in the piece. No items that have been shown in a previous LCCA show may be entered. Entries will be received between Sept. 1 to 8, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit lccanm.org or call 575-433-2787.
Lovington
Sept. 10
Family Fun Day — Staked Plains Roundup
The Western Heritage Museum and Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame, 5317 N. Lovington Hwy., presents its Family Fun Day — Staked Plains Roundup. Kids can learn about what it was like to be a homesteader or cowboy in the early 20th century. Windmills, barbed wire and cattle were some of the tools of the trade while battling drought, insects and lack of building materials. Kids learn about the history and science behind early ranching in New Mexico, and make some fun art projects too. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or nmjc.edu/museum.
Rio Rancho
Sept. 10 and 11
Salute to Heroes weekend
Rio Rancho celebrates its Salute to Heroes weekend with its Stand True 4 Blue Red, White and Blue Salute to Heroes First Responder Softball Game at Rio Rancho High School Softball Complex. Pregame events begin at 3:30 p.m. and Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull throws the first pitch at 4 p.m. There will be food trucks, giveaways and music. On Sunday at 7 a.m. a ceremony at Vista Verde Memorial Cemetery honors the fallen heroes of 9-11. For more information, visit standtrue4blue.com or call Valerie Jameson at 505-228-6991.
Ruidoso
Sept. 12 to 18
Ride Ruidoso Week including Golden Aspen Motorcycle Rally
The inaugural Ride Ruidoso Week 2022, a benefit event for motorcyclists, including concerts and other entertainment, takes place at Wingfield Park. The event features Los Lonely Boys, Foghat, Traveler in Pain Band, Bitterwater Band, Doso Dirtbags and Matthew Palmer Band. There will be a tattoo contest, bike and car shows, Bataan Memorial Slow Race, Toys for Tots benefit runs, FMX, BMX stunt riders and a “Globe of Death” ride. Tickets are now available. Concert events will benefit McBride Fire victims and replenish the resources of the Lincoln County Community Foundation, the Lincoln County Shelter Fund and the Ruidoso Housing Trust Fund. For more information, visit rideruidoso.com.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.