Let’s say you are in the market for a Playstation 5 video game console for a loved one or for yourself so you mosey over to your local Walmart or Target to buy one. Surprise, neither of them has it in stock.
The retail price for a PlayStation 5 Digital Model costs $400 and the Disc Model costs $100 more. Due to supply chain issues and scalpers, the Playstation 5 can be hard to find at a reasonable price, with some Digital models going for $200 above the retail price.
Here are a few ideas how to get these consoles for retail prices or below, or find an equivalent alternative. Keep in mind, these methods are not guaranteed. Often these consoles go out of stock as soon as they are available.
Buy Directly
The most reliable way to get a PlayStation 5 Console at retail price is to go to the official PlayStation website and order it directly from there.
To buy the console, you need to have a PlayStation Network account and sign in to the website. If they still have stock, you’ll be able to buy a console with a video game bundle for the retail price and free shipping. The consoles are often out-of-stock by themselves and the ones in stock are bundled with the latest PlayStation 5 games. If you just want the console by itself, your best bet is to just keep checking back to see if they are back in stock.
Amazon
Amazon is another way you can get a PlayStation 5 console for the retail price but it’s a slower process. To get the opportunity to buy the console, you must be invited by Amazon to purchase one.
On your Amazon account, look up the PlayStation 5 console, pick which model you want, and click the yellow “Request Invitation” button to register for a console. Amazon will send you the invite via email. The invitations come in waves to qualifying customers and the most recent wave of PlayStation 5 consoles just finished. Make sure you are ordering from a certified Amazon PlayStation retailer to get the right price.
Buying used
Buying a used console is a form of last resort. If you or a loved one can wait, you might be better off waiting for a new console rather than dealing with unknown parties to avoid potential scams or other trickery. On top of getting scammed, most sellers are scalping prices for new consoles and it can be tough to find a PlayStation 5 at a decent price.
If you have to shop at online marketplaces, we can mitigate these dangers by keeping your transactions local and meeting the seller in a public place. Make sure you are checking the consoles for damages and request proof that the console works. If keeping it local is impossible, make sure you are buying your console from a well-reviewed and established seller.
It can be rare to find anything below retail price, but finding an honest seller can help get you the console you want at a decent price.
Alternatives
If all else has failed, a good alternative would be the Xbox Series X or S. The Xbox consoles can still be seen in stock in some retail stores and online sellers. The Series S, the digital-only model, is currently going under the retail suggested price. Sure, you'll miss out on all the PlayStation-exclusive games, but Xbox has a much better games subscription service that offers hundreds of games for a monthly fee.
