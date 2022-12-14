Let’s say you are in the market for a Playstation 5 video game console for a loved one or for yourself so you mosey over to your local Walmart or Target to buy one. Surprise, neither of them has it in stock.

The retail price for a PlayStation 5 Digital Model costs $400 and the Disc Model costs $100 more. Due to supply chain issues and scalpers, the Playstation 5 can be hard to find at a reasonable price, with some Digital models going for $200 above the retail price.