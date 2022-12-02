Carlsbad
Dec. 2-17
'Rock of Ages Ceremony'
Every Friday and Saturday the Carlsbad Caverns National Park presents a special experience. Dressed in historic costumes, park staff will guide visitors through the caverns on a lantern-lit tour of the front half of the Big Room. The tour features a re-creation of the historic "Rock of Ages Ceremony," which was regularly conducted in the Big Room during the 1930s and 1940s. During this portion of the tour, visitors will experience a “blackout,” being immersed in total darkness, as a mysterious voice fills the cavern, singing the hymn “The Rock of Ages.” Reservations are required as each tour is limited to 30 people. Reservations may be made by calling 575-236-1375. For safety reasons, wheelchairs and strollers are not permitted on this tour.
Alamogordo
Dec. 2
"Apollo 17: 50 Years"
The monthly Launch Pad Lecture at the New Mexico Museum of Space History, 3198 State Route 2001, at 9 a.m. will feature Museum Executive Director Chris Orwoll. His topic will be “Apollo 17: 50 Years.” For more information, visit nmspacemuseum.com, its Facebook page or call 575-437-2840.
Lovington
Dec. 2
Christmas Extravaganza
The Lovington Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Christmas Extravaganza at 100 W. Central Ave., Ste. C, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event includes pictures with Santa and the Grinch, Christmas music, vendors and hot cocoa. Vendors are still being accepted. For more information, call Paloma Arzabala at 575-706-3717 or Jennifer Lopez at 575-605-8955.
Santa Fe
Dec. 2
Holiday market
Bishop’s Lodge, 1297 Bishops Lodge Road, is hosting its first holiday market featuring local artists, music and refreshments. The market takes place in Two Dogs, Horseshoe Gallery and the Dixon Rand Outpost on the grounds. Local vendors include renowned beadworker Matt Campos, All the Clay Horses and Modern Palmist, to name a few. For more information, email bl.adventures@aubergeresorts.com or call 888-741-0480.
Carlsbad
Dec. 2-4 and 9-11
'Every Christmas Story Ever Told & Then Some'
Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the “umpteenth” time, the actors of the Carlsbad Community Theatre, 4713 National Parks Highway, decided to perform every Christmas story ever told, which includes Christmas traditions from around the world. Showings are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information, visit carlsbadnmtheatre.com, email carlsbadnmtheatre@gmail.com or call 575-887-3157.
Alamogordo
Dec. 3
Christmas on Main Street
Alamogordo MainStreet invites the public to its Christmas on Main Street event from 4-9 p.m. Vendors can still apply. For more information, contact Claudia Loya at cloya@alamogordomainstreet.org.
Cloudcroft
Dec. 3
Christmas Parade
The Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com or call 575-682-2733.
Clovis
Dec. 3
Christmas Lights Parade
The Clovis MainStreet Christmas Light Parade gets kicked off with the lighting of the community Christmas tree at 7th and Main streets at 6 p.m. The parade makes its way from 14th to Second streets. There will be many holiday activities. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, clovismainstreet.org or call 602-791-1400.
Alamogordo
Dec. 7
Holiday Craft Fair
The annual Holiday Craft Fair takes place at Alamo Senior Center, 2201 Puerto Rico Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be arts, crafts and jewelry, among other wares. For more information, call 575-439-4150.
Alamogordo
Dec. 9
Christmas Tree lighting
The city of Alamogordo is inviting the public to its Christmas Tree lighting, hosted at Washington Park Stage, from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be craft and food vendors, a reading of the “Night Before Christmas,” s’mores, free hot cocoa for the first 100 guests, kid’s crafts and a very special guest: Santa!
Las Cruces
Dec. 9
Free Holiday at the Depot
The Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla St., invites the public to its Holiday at the Depot event from 4 to 8 p.m. This is a drop-in event, registration is not required and entry is free. For more information, contact Tori Pyle at 575-528-3426 or email vpyle@las-cruces.org.
Carlsbad
Dec. 9 and 10
Winter Wine Festival
The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce presents its 11th Annual Winter & Wine Festival at the Pecos River Village Conference Center, 711 Muscatel Ave. The events start on Friday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. with a VIP night. Tickets tend to sell out early and are limited to 350 pass holders. On Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., the doors open for the public. Both events are for ticket holders 21 and older only. For more information, visit carlsbadnmwinefestival.com.
Alamogordo
Dec. 13
Mariachi Christmas
The Flickinger Center for Performing Arts, 1110 New York Ave., presents “Mariachi Christmas.” The show starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 575-437-2202.
Cloudcroft
Dec. 17
Santaland
The Cloudcroft Light Opera Company presents Santaland at the Zenith Park Pavillon. The public is invited to an old-fashioned Christmas in the mountains at 4 p.m., which includes a bonfire with marshmallows, hot chocolate and cider, holiday music and games with prizes. Santa arrives at 5 p.m. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com.
Hobbs
Until Dec. 16
Fabulous Fiber Arts Show
The Lea County Commission for the Arts (LCCA), 122 W. Broadway St., is hosting the Fabulous Fiber Arts Show. All persons 16 years or older are eligible to enter. The artwork may be quilts, hand embroidered work, machine embroidered work, weaving/knitting/crocheting or other fiber. Entries will be received Nov. 1 and 2 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit lccanm.org or call 575-433-2787.
Carlsbad
Until Dec. 31
Christmas on the Pecos
Tickets are now available for Christmas on the Pecos holiday boat tours. The 40-minute tours depart from the turn-of-the-century Pecos River Park and travel down the Pecos River along displays of illuminated islands, boat docks and backyards. For more information, visit christmasonthepecos.com.
Albuquerque
Until March 12, 2023
Sweet Saturday
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, invites the public to its Sweet Saturdays. Join in and explore the wonderful world of chocolate. Taste the difference between milk, dark, white and even ruby chocolate. Talk to local chocolatiers about how they work with chocolate today to create your favorite sweet treats. This is a family friendly event and is included with admission to the Museum. “Chocolate: The Exhibition” is now open. For more information, visit nmnaturalhistory.org or call 505-841-2800.
Taos
Until May 7, 2023
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710, ext. 309.