Las Cruces
Feb. 6 and 7
New Mexico Chile Conference
The New Mexico Chile Conference takes place at Las Cruces Convention Center. Sessions include safety of chile plants, breeding and genetics, as well as challenges and opportunities in the industry. The agenda and more information, is now available at cpi.nmsu.edu.
Portales
Feb. 12
Chocolate Sunday fundraiser
The Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) Departments of Art and Culinary Arts present Chocolate Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Campus Union Ballroom. The event is a fundraiser for the departments and includes a community art auction, all-you-can-eat chocolates and live jazz music. All proceeds go toward funding student opportunities including special workshops, artists-in-residence events, among others. For tickets and more information, visit enmu.edu/chocolatesunday.
Artesia
Feb. 17, 18 and 19
'Who Poisoned His Meatball?'
The Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., presents the comedy "Who Poisoned His Meatball?" by Craig Sodaro. The story: When the prosperous and pompous Nero Sharpe dies suddenly after eating a meal at Luigi’s Italian restaurant, everyone asks, “Who poisoned his meatball?” After all, he practically owned the whole town. Hilarious accusations and condescending remarks fly among the customers and staff members. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or visit its Facebook event page.
Ruidoso
Feb. 18 and 19
Vines in the Pines
The Ruidoso Valley Chamber of Commerce presents the Vines in the Pines Wine Festival, which will be held at the Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Drive. More than 12 New Mexico wineries will be present as well as local art, crafts, food and boutique vendors, and local brews for those who aren't wine drinkers. Live music will be by Eryn Bent, Delaney Davis and Roswell's own, Matthew Palmer. For more information, visit its Facebook event page. Tickets are available through holdmyticket.com.
Hobbs
Feb. 24
'Playing By Air'
Southwest Symphony Orchestra presents "Playing By Air," whose performance captivates public audiences with a joyful fusion of music, juggling and circus in which traditional theatricality meets absurd comedy. The award-winning performers of "Playing By Air" share their sense of playfulness and breathtaking feats in a production enjoyed equally by adults, families and children. Audiences are drawn into the performance with a contagious attitude of expressive play and creativity. The event will be at R.N. Tydings Auditorium, 1332 E. Scharbauer St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit swsymphony.org.
Albuquerque
Until March 12
Sweet Saturday
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, invites the public to its Sweet Saturdays. Join in and explore the wonderful world of chocolate. Taste the difference between milk, dark, white and even ruby chocolate. Talk to local chocolatiers about how they work with chocolate today to create your favorite sweet treats. This is a family friendly event and is included with admission to the Museum. “Chocolate: The Exhibition” is now open. For more information, visit nmnaturalhistory.org or call 505-841-2800.
Taos
Until May 7
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710, ext. 309.