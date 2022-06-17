Lovington
June 17 and 18
Smokin' on the Plaza
Lovington MainStreet's Smokin' on the Plaza returns to downtown Lovington. There will be live entertainment, food and a barbecue cook-off, vendors, a beer garden and family-friendly activities. Highlight are the concerts on Saturday evening featuring Kody West and Josh Weathers. For a detailed event schedule, visit smokinontheplaza.com.
Albuquerque
June 18 and 19
Juneteenth celebration
New Mexico Juneteenth and the Albuquerque Office of Black Community Engagement present Juneteenth 2022. The location is at Albuquerque Civic Plaza and includes speeches, music, art, vendors, workshops, kids’ corner and food. According to its Facebook event page, this year, the organizers are focusing on education and on how to change the narrative about Black History, Black People and Black stereotypes. For more information, visit nmjuneteenth.com.
Artesia
Until June 18
Artesia Arts Council fundraiser
The Artesia Arts Council 1920s Annual Gala Fundraiser includes five days of events such as a concert with Sweden’s queen of swing Gunhild Carling, a paint party, family bingo, trivia games, a silent auction and the highlight on Saturday at 11 a.m., a murder mystery brunch. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Hobbs
Until June 30
FanArt Show
Lea County Commission for the Arts invites the public to the opening of its FanArt Show, 122 W. Broadway, from 5 to 7 p.m. This show is created by fans of a work of fiction and non-fiction, such as comics, movies, television shows and/or video games. Awards are given for first, second and third place, as well as four honorable mention ribbons. For more information, visit lccanm.org or visit its Facebook page.
La Luz
June 18 and 19
Cherry Festival
The third Annual Nichols Ranch Cherry Festival takes place at Nichols Ranch and Orchards, 236 Cottonwood Canyon Rd., from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event includes more than 80 arts and crafts vendors from around the Southwest and 20 food vendors, live music, Sir Loin — the mechanical bull, Runyan Ranch Petting Zoo, train rides and everything with and about cherries. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, nicholsranchandorchards.com or email info@nicholsranchandorchards.com.
Cloudcroft
June 25
Live Music Under the Stars
The fundraiser concert Live Music Under the Stars features Tanner Huston. All proceeds go to Cloudcroft schools student activities. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Cloudcroft Municipal Schools Football Complex, off of Lost Lodge Road. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for a corn hole tournament before the live music begins. The organizers suggest bringing blankets and camp chairs. There will be burgers and hot dog baskets available for purchase. For more information, call the Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce, 575-682-2733 or visit cmsbears.org.
Mescalero
July 1-4
Mescalero Apache Ceremonial and Rodeo
The annual Mescalero Apache Ceremonial and Rodeo event includes traditional and non-traditional dances, arts and crafts, nightly Dance of the Apache Maidens and Dance of the Mountain Gods. The rodeo starts at 1 p.m. each day and Monday there's a wild horse race. The 42nd Annual Mescalero Celebration Parade on Saturday has the theme “Every Child Matters” and begins at 10 a.m. Children under 5 years old get in for free. For more information, visit mescaleroapachetribe.com.
Alamogordo
July 4
Independence Day Parade
Alamogordo's Independence Day Parade has the theme this year, "America the Beautiful." The parade will start at 10 a.m. on its regular route, beginning at 10th Street and Oregon Avenue and ending at 10th Street and New York Avenue. For more information or entry forms, visit alamogordo.com.
Lincoln
July 4
Michael Martin Murphey concert
Singer, songwriter and historian Michael Martin Murphey is bringing his show “Renegade Serenade on Billy The Kid Trail” to the pageant grounds of historic Lincoln. The gate opens at 7 p.m. Performing with him is Grammy Award-nominated Ryan Murphey, his son. Food trucks will be on site. For more information, visit michaelmartinmurphey.com.
Ruidoso
July 22 to 24
Ruidoso Art Festival
The 51st annual Ruidoso Art & Wine Festival takes place at the Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Drive. This is a juried fine arts show featuring more than 100 of the nation's most talented artists showcasing a broad spectrum of mediums, showcasing collectible art and jewelry. For more information, visit discoverruidoso.com.
Portales
August 2022
Remnant Trust exhibition
Eastern New Mexico University will host some of the most important historical documents in the world when the Remnant Trust exhibition opens at the Golden Student Success Center (GSSC) in August 2022. Remnant Trust is a public educational foundation which shares a collection of manuscripts and works dealing with individual liberty and human dignity, some of which are more than 4,000 years old. The GSSC will house 38 items on display, with individual appointments or class tours available for those who wish to have a personal experience with history. Among the items that will be available are a Vulgate Bible dated between 1240 and 1260, a 1763 edition of Plato’s Republic and a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. The public will be able to physically handle and inspect the documents under librarian supervision. The event will be open to the public and free of charge. For more information, visit enmu.edu/RemnantTrust.
Ruidoso Downs
Aug. 12 to 14
Chile the Kid Beer & Wine Festival
At the fourth annual Chile the Kid Beer & Wine Festival attendees can enjoy live chile roasting, sampling New Mexico's beer, wine and spirits. There will be vendors and live music. The festival takes place in the Santa Fe Furniture Event Center at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino, 26225 US Hwy 70 E. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or call 575-378-4440.
Cloudcroft
Sept. 2-7
Free Shady Pines Chamber Players concert
Join the Shady Pines Chamber Players celebrating their 10th anniversary jubilee with a daily garden stroll concert at Shady Pines, 200 Fox Ave., facing Wren Place. The event is free; however, donations are encouraged. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com, call Suzannah Cox at 361-557-1960 or email shadypinestwigs@gmail.com.
