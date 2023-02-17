Alto
March 4
"Rhythm of the Dance"
The Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, presents at 7 p.m. the show "Rhythm of the Dance," a spectacular two-hour celebration of Irish culture through music and dance which was created in 1999 and inspired by the epic journey of the Irish Celts throughout history. For more information, visit spencertheater.com.
Artesia
Until March 2
Photo Contest
Entries will be accepted for the Dave Boneau Photography Show and contest during regular business hours by the Artesia Arts Council at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St. The contest is open to photographers ages 10 and up. There is an entry fee. The show will be on display in the gallery of the center from March 7 to April 28. Judging will take place during the week of March 7. Winners will be announced immediately. The People's Choice Award Winner will be announced on April 28. Prizes will be awarded to first, second, third and People's Choice Award winners. No works will be offered for sale during the show. For more information, call 575-746-4212 or visit artesiaartscouncil.com to download the registration form.
Artesia
Feb. 17, 18 and 19
'Who Poisoned His Meatball?'
The Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., presents the comedy "Who Poisoned His Meatball?" by Craig Sodaro. The story: When the prosperous and pompous Nero Sharpe dies suddenly after eating a meal at Luigi’s Italian restaurant, everyone asks, “Who poisoned his meatball?” After all, he practically owned the whole town. Hilarious accusations and condescending remarks fly among the customers and staff members. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or visit its Facebook event page.
Ruidoso
Feb. 18 and 19
Vines in the Pines
The Ruidoso Valley Chamber of Commerce presents the Vines in the Pines Wine Festival, which will be held at the Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Drive. More than 12 New Mexico wineries will be present as well as local art, crafts, food and boutique vendors, and local brews for those who aren't wine drinkers. Live music will be by Eryn Bent, Delaney Davis and Roswell's own, Matthew Palmer. For more information, visit its Facebook event page. Tickets are available through holdmyticket.com.
Belen
Feb. 19
Valencia County's Historical Road Show
Belen Harvey House Museum and Valencia County Historical Society hosts Valencia County's Historical Road Show at the Belen Harvey House Museum, 104 N. First St., from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring your personal antique and historic items to be evaluated for historic content. Items should hold historic relevance to the U.S., New Mexico, Belen or the Valencia County area. Only small antique items, photographs and ephemera will be "judged." There will be three categories: People's Choice, Most Historical and Most Unique. Nothing to be sold or left at the museum. No firearms. For more information, visit harveyhousemuseum.org.
Hobbs
Feb. 24
'Playing By Air'
Southwest Symphony Orchestra presents "Playing By Air," whose performance captivates public audiences with a joyful fusion of music, juggling and circus in which traditional theatricality meets absurd comedy. The award-winning performers of "Playing By Air" share their sense of playfulness and breathtaking feats in a production enjoyed equally by adults, families and children. Audiences are drawn into the performance with a contagious attitude of expressive play and creativity. The event will be at R.N. Tydings Auditorium, 1332 E. Scharbauer St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit swsymphony.org.
Gallup
March 2 - 18
'Cause/Casuse' — honoring Larry Casuse
GallupARTS is taking part in a community remembrance of Indigenous rights and social justice activist Larry Casuse on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his killing. Together with many individual collaborators and partners from University New Mexico-Gallup, the Octavia Fellin Public Library, Indigenous Lifeways and the Gallup Alcohol Policy Working Group, there will be free events for reflection, dialogue, understanding and action. The events kick off on March 2 from 5-7 p.m. with a panel discussion at the Calvin Hall Auditorium at UNNM-Gallup, 705 Gurley Ave. 'Cause/Casuse" on March 3 opens at ART123 Gallery of gallupARTS and features eight Indigenous artists: Karl Bautista, Christian Bigwater, Nick Brokeshoulder, Jerry Brown, Gents Cheama, Morgan Hopson, Nalmethan Pablo and Tasha N. The artists' show includes a series of public programs including conversations, healing and artist talk and an all-ages youth photography workshop with Diedre Peaches on March 18. gallupARTS is located at 123 W. Coal Ave. For more information and all planned events, visit galluparts.org or call 505-488-2136.
