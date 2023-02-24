Artesia
April 1
Meet Super Bowl Champion Kurt Warner
In association with The My Ashleah Foundation, Artesia will be hosting two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion Kurt Warner at the Artesia High School Bulldog Pit (Gymnasium), 212 S. 13th St. This is a free event open to the public, although you must have a ticket to get in the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. To reserve a ticket and for more information, call the Artesia Chamber of Commerce at 575-746-2744 or drop in and see them at 107 N. First St.
Hobbs
Feb. 24
'Playing By Air'
Southwest Symphony Orchestra presents "Playing By Air," whose performance captivates public audiences with a joyful fusion of music, juggling and circus in which traditional theatricality meets absurd comedy. The award-winning performers of "Playing By Air" share their sense of playfulness and breathtaking feats in a production enjoyed equally by adults, families and children. Audiences are drawn into the performance with a contagious attitude of expressive play and creativity. The event will be at R.N. Tydings Auditorium, 1332 E. Scharbauer St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit swsymphony.org.
Carlsbad
Feb. 24-28
Inkers Tattoo Expo
The first Inkers Tattoo Expo takes place at the Carlsbad Civic Center, 4012 National Park Hwy. There will be live tattooing all weekend by more than 100 award winning tattoo artists. All different styles are represented from realism, traditional, black and grey, to color tattoos. Must be 18 and up with a valid ID for tattoos. There will be live music, live art, face painting and food vendors all weekend, including a cornhole tournament. Tickets will be available at the door only. Doors open on Friday from 1 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To view artist's attending and for more information, follow the Instagram page @inkers_tattoo_expo or call 575-361-2064.
Gallup
March 2 - 18
'Cause/Casuse' — honoring Larry Casuse
GallupARTS is taking part in a community remembrance of Indigenous rights and social justice activist Larry Casuse on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his killing. Together with many individual collaborators and partners from University New Mexico-Gallup, the Octavia Fellin Public Library, Indigenous Lifeways and the Gallup Alcohol Policy Working Group, there will be free events for reflection, dialogue, understanding and action. The events kick off on March 2 from 5-7 p.m. with a panel discussion at the Calvin Hall Auditorium at UNNM-Gallup, 705 Gurley Ave. 'Cause/Casuse" on March 3 opens at ART123 Gallery of gallupARTS and features eight Indigenous artists: Karl Bautista, Christian Bigwater, Nick Brokeshoulder, Jerry Brown, Gents Cheama, Morgan Hopson, Nalmethan Pablo and Tasha N. The artists' show includes a series of public programs including conversations, healing and artist talk and an all-ages youth photography workshop with Diedre Peaches on March 18. gallupARTS is located at 123 W. Coal Ave. For more information and all planned events, visit galluparts.org or call 505-488-2136.
Carlsbad
March 3
Artist's Mingle Friday
The Carlsbad Community Theatre, 4713 National Parks Hwy., invites the public to its first Artist's Mingle Friday at 5 p.m. Meet actors and mingle with other artists. There will be a drawing for 10 free show tickets.
Carlsbad
March 3-5, 10-12
'The Cemetery Club'
Carlsbad Community Theater, 4713 National Parks Hwy., presents "The Cemetery Club." Three widows, sweet Ida, feisty Lucille and priggish Doris meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husband's graves. Their friendship get challenged when Sam, the butcher, enters the scene. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information, visit carlsbadnmtheatre.com.
Santa Fe
March 3
'Paper Garden' exhibition
The Historic Santa Fe Foundation (HSFF) presents the exhibition "Paper Garden" with Lisbeth Cort’s collages celebrating the historic garden at El Zaguán. The exhibition will open at El Zaguán, 545 Canyon Road, Ste. 2, at 5 p.m. The exhibition continues through April 14. For more information, contact Hanna Churchwell at hanna@historicsantafe.org or call 505-983-2567.
Alto
March 4
"Rhythm of the Dance"
The Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, presents at 7 p.m. the show "Rhythm of the Dance," a spectacular two-hour celebration of Irish culture through music and dance which was created in 1999 and inspired by the epic journey of the Irish Celts throughout history. For more information, visit spencertheater.com.
Cloudcroft
March 18
St. Patrick's Day Parade
Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce presents its St. Patrick's and Pet-Tricks Day Parade. The walking/float parade and pet parade will award prizes for the most festive pets. The times are still pending and entries are still being accepted. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com, email chamber@coolcloudcroft.com or call 575-682-2733.
Alamogordo
March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25
4TH FRIDAY
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4TH FRIDAY: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Carlsbad
March 30
"The Healer Tour" concert
Compassion International presents Casting Crowns, We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller joining in "Casting Crowns" concert at Walter Gerrels Performing Arts Center, 4012 National Parks Hwy., at 6 p.m. For more information, visit castingcrowns.com or call 575-703-5735.
Santa Fe
Until Feb. 26
Santa Fe Film Festival
The annual Santa Fe Film Festival is back live with screenings, panels and parties at various venues, including the New Mexico History Museum and the Scottish Rite Masonic Center. For more information, visit santafefilmfestival.com.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
