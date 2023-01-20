Albuquerque
Until March 12, 2023
Sweet Saturday
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, invites the public to its Sweet Saturdays. Join in and explore the wonderful world of chocolate. Taste the difference between milk, dark, white and even ruby chocolate. Talk to local chocolatiers about how they work with chocolate today to create your favorite sweet treats. This is a family friendly event and is included with admission to the Museum. “Chocolate: The Exhibition” is now open. For more information, visit nmnaturalhistory.org or call 505-841-2800.
New Mexico Online
Jan. 20
"Miguel Trujillo, New Mexico's Unknown Civil Rights Hero"
The Historic Santa Fe Foundation and the New Mexico Humanities Council presents a Zoom lecture by anthropologist and international cultural specialist Gordon Bronitsky. The theme of the lecture is "Miguel Trujillo, New Mexico's Unknown Civil Rights Hero." Born on the Isleta Pueblo, Trujillo served his country as a Marine in World War II. When he returned to New Mexico he found out that he was not permitted to vote. Him filing suit and winning his case opened the door for voting rights for all New Mexico tribal members. The lecture is part of the series "Salon El Zaguán Talks." For more information, visit historicsantafe.org.
Hobbs
Jan. 21
Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour 2023
Four-time World Champion and ProRodeo Hall of Fame bull rider Tuff Hedeman will be at the Lea County Event Center, 5101 N. Lovington Hwy., at 7:30 p.m. Hedeman’s hands on approach has him coordinating every element of the events, which brings action packed performances that keep fans and competitors on the edge of their seats. In addition to 30 plus years of producing great family friendly events, he is known for his historic clashes with the bucking bull Bodacious and his friendship with the late Lane Frost which was depicted in the 1994 film "8 Seconds." For tickets and more information, visit axs.com.
Las Cruces
Jan. 21
Lunar New Year
Join the City of Las Cruces at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon for the Lunar New Year Celebration.There will be fun activities for the whole family and the Blue Dragon Dojo perform the Lion Dance. Admission to the museums and the event are free. For more information, visit lascruces.gov or its Facebook page.
Belen
Jan. 28
Annual World's Largest Mantanza
The Hispano Chamber of Valencia County presents the World's Largest Mantanza" with a performance by Black Pearl Band NM from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Eagle Park, 305 Eagle Lane. Ever since the Spanish brought the first pigs to the area, the Mantanza (pig roast) has been held. There will be lots of competitions and tasting opportunities. Children under 10 get in for free. All proceeds will benefit New Mexico scholarships. For more information, visit hispanochambrvc.org or blackpearlbandnm.com.
Lake Arthur
Jan. 28
Artesia 4-H Clay shooting fundraiser
Registration for the Artesia 4-H fundraiser is at 8 a.m. at the Eddy County Shooting Range 131 Firehouse Road, Lake Arthur. the fundraiser is in form of clay shooting, including sporting clay, skeet and five stand. Shooting starts at 9 a.m. There will be prizes for highest overall scoring: man, woman, teen and kid. There will be food trucks and gun boards. For more information, visit the Artesia Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Hobbs
Feb. 24
'Playing By Air'
Southwest Symphony Orchestra presents "Playing By Air," whose performance captivates public audiences with a joyful fusion of music, juggling and circus in which traditional theatricality meets absurd comedy. The award-winning performers of "Playing By Air" share their sense of playfulness and breathtaking feats in a production enjoyed equally by adults, families and children. Audiences are drawn into the performance with a contagious attitude of expressive play and creativity. The event will be at R.N. Tydings Auditorium, 1332 E. Scharbauer St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit swsymphony.org.
Taos
Until May 7, 2023
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
