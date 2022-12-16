Taos
Until May 7, 2023
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
Hobbs
Dec. 16
Fabulous Fiber Arts Show
The Lea County Commission for the Arts (LCCA), 122 W. Broadway St., is hosting the Fabulous Fiber Arts Show. All persons 16 years or older are eligible to enter. The artwork may be quilts, hand embroidered work, machine embroidered work, weaving/knitting/crocheting or other fiber. For more information, visit lccanm.org or call 575-433-2787.
Alto
Dec. 17 and 18
'The Nutcracker'
Spencer Theater presents Tchaikovsky's world-famous "The Nutcracker," starring the Ruidoso Academy of Ballet and Dance with a cast of 70 dancers. The stage will transform into a spectacular set including costumes that bring battling mice, toy soldiers and dazzling Snow Flake Fairies to life. Performances are on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. The theater is located at 108 Spencer Road. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Cloudcroft
Dec. 17
Santaland
The Cloudcroft Light Opera Company presents Santaland at the Zenith Park Pavillon. The public is invited to an old-fashioned Christmas in the mountains at 4 p.m., which includes a bonfire with marshmallows, hot chocolate and cider, holiday music and games with prizes. Santa arrives at 5 p.m. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com.
Carlsbad
Until Dec. 31
Christmas on the Pecos
Tickets are now available for Christmas on the Pecos holiday boat tours. The 40-minute tours depart from the turn-of-the-century Pecos River Park and travel down the Pecos River along displays of illuminated islands, boat docks and backyards. For more information, visit christmasonthepecos.com.
Albuquerque
Until March 12, 2023
Sweet Saturday
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, invites the public to its Sweet Saturdays. Join in and explore the wonderful world of chocolate. Taste the difference between milk, dark, white and even ruby chocolate. Talk to local chocolatiers about how they work with chocolate today to create your favorite sweet treats. This is a family friendly event and is included with admission to the Museum. “Chocolate: The Exhibition” is now open. For more information, visit nmnaturalhistory.org or call 505-841-2800.
