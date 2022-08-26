Carlsbad
Aug. 26 and 27
United States Firefighter Challenge
Firefighters from around the country will converge in Carlsbad to compete in the globally recognized annual Firefighter Challenge, downtown Carlsbad in the Main Street District. The public, along with aspiring firefighters, are invited to attend this free, family friendly event. During the event, the new Charity Relay Challenge takes place on Saturday at 9 a.m. The relay is a fundraiser for local charities. Five-person relay teams will go head-to-head. Teams will simulate the physical demands of real-life firefighting. For more information, visit charityrelaychallenge.org.
Los Alamos
Aug. 26 and 27
Bear Fest
The Pajarito Environmental Education Center and Los Alamos Nature Center invites the public to its Bear Fest. The event celebrates the life of the New Mexico black bear. On Friday, the festival kicks off with a fan-favorite: Bears, Beers and Bites, in which attendees experience “eating like a bear” for the evening while learning about the animal. On Saturday, a full day of booths, games and interactive resources for learning about living with black bears and other area wildlife is part of the program. Registration for Bears, Beers and Bites is required. For more information and tickets, visit peecnature.org, or visitlosalamos.org.
Albuquerque
Aug. 26 to Sept. 11
'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abrig’d)'
The Albuquerque Little Theatre presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abrig’d)” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. All 37 plays in 97 minutes. Three madcap men in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride. The theater is located at 224 San Pasquale SW. For more information, including performance times, visit albuquerquelittletheatre.org or call 505-242-4750.
Virtual USA
Aug. 27
Awards event honors women songwriters
The Second Annual Women Songwriters Awards Ceremony will be livestreamed online directly from George Washington University. The artists who will be inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame are Indigo Girls, Gloria Estefan, Siedah Garrett, Loretta Lynn, Jody Watley, Marilyn Bergman, Junko Yagami, Rose Marie McCoy and DOE. Washington D.C. is Eastern Daylight Time and the event takes place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., which is 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. For more information, visit womensongwritershalloffame.org.
Artesia
Aug. 27
Clays Crusher Sporting Clays Fun Shoot
Artesia Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Clays Crusher Sporting Clays Fun Shoot at the Eddy County Shooting Range. This shoot is for all ages, of all skill levels. Shooters must provide their own shells, and eye and ear protection is required. Every shooter will go to 12 stations, which includes a total of 70 targets. Lunch and a complimentary shooter gift is also included with every entry. Additionally, shooters will have a chance to win prizes during the event. For more information, visit artesiachamber.com.
Aug. 27
Las Cruces
New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum Community Appreciation Day
The New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum’s Annual Community Appreciation Day includes free admission. There will be demonstrations, a plant sale and pony rides. The demonstrations are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the pony rides are tentatively set for 10 a.m. to noon. There is a small charge for the pony rides; however, all of the museum’s regular offerings, such as exhibits, are free. The museum is located at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. For more information, visit nmfarmandranchmuseum.org or call 575-522-4100.
Albuquerque
Aug. 28
Free IATSE Film and TV EXPO
The filmmakers union IATSE Local 480 invites the public to its film and TV expo at the IATSE Local 480 Training Center, 8340 Washington Place, NE Albuquerque. For more information, visit IATSElocal480.com.
Las Cruces
Sept. 2
Gallery talk ‘Symbols of New Mexico’
Artist Victoria Chick will lead a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St., about her new exhibition, “Symbols of New Mexico: A Personal Experience.” Through a series of 10 large-scale paintings, Chick explores New Mexico’s open spaces, diverse plants, animals and sunshine. “Symbols of New Mexico” will be on view until Sept. 24. There is no admission charge. For more information, visit las-cruces.org or call 575-541-2154.
Cloudcroft
Sept. 2-7
Free Shady Pines Chamber Players concert
Join the Shady Pines Chamber Players celebrating their 10th anniversary jubilee with a daily garden stroll concert at Shady Pines, 200 Fox Ave., facing Wren Place. The event is free; however, donations are encouraged. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com, call Suzannah Cox at 361-557-1960 or email shadypinestwigs@gmail.com.
Artesia
Sept. 3
Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar concert
The Artesia Arts Council presents Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar concert at 7 p.m. at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 West Main St. The group is well-known with their 26-year history of shows, having performed throughout Mexico and the U.S., in front of presidents and with artists such as Aida Cuevas, Pedro Fernandez, Ana Barbara and Angela Aguilar. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or its Facebook page.
Artesia
Sept. 8
‘Yesterday’ — A tribute to the Beatles
The resident Beatles Show Band for “Legends in Concert,” the world’s premier and longest running tribute show, “Yesterday” performs at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212 or 575-495-5562.
Albuquerque
Sept. 8-18
New Mexico State Fair
The New Mexico State Fair offers local food, competition, culture and shows off New Mexico’s rich agricultural heritage. It takes place at EXPO New Mexico featuring concerts by Martina McBride, Dwight Yoakam, Brothers Osborne, Mark Chesnutt and Sublime with Rome. There will be rodeos, an interactive circus station, animal races, Chef Landry Comedy Show and entertainment for the entire family. For more information, visit statefair.exponm.com.
Dexter
Sept. 9
Lake Van Expo and Car Show
The Second Annual Lake Van Expo and Car show had to be postponed from Aug. 20 due to the weather. It will be held at Lake Van from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to the public. Vehicle registrations will be taking place from 8 to 10 a.m. La Nueva Generazion will be performing live from 1 to 4 p.m. The award ceremony begins at 4 p.m. There are 15 categories, including Overall Best Truck, Overall Best Car, People’s Choice and first, second and third places for motorcycles, bicycles and pedal cars. There will be vendors and food trucks. This is a family-friendly event, no alcohol permitted. For more information, call 575-910-1928 or email alienshipping505@gmail.com.
Carlsbad
Sept. 9 and 10
Jericho Festival
The sixth Annual Jericho Festival takes place at 10 a.m. at the Beach Band Shell by Carlsbad Community of Hope Center, 904 E. Riverside Drive. All proceeds go to Carlsbad Community of Hope Center. The festival includes food entertainment with special guest actor Noel G, known for “The Fast and the Furious,” “Training Day,” “The Walking Dead,” “Bruce Almighty,” and “S.W.A.T.” There will be jumpers, vendors, prayer walk and bike run. On Saturday, Pastor Sal Perez, Crystal River and 2nd Chance will be attending. There will be a watermelon and jalapeño eating contest and door prizes. For more information, visit its social media pages, email hopecnm@hotmail.com or call 575-706-0379.
Hobbs
Sept. 9-30
‘Creepy Creations’ show
The Lea County Commission for the Arts (LCCA), 122 W. Broadway St., is hosting its horror-themed show “Creepy Creations.” All persons 16 years or older are eligible to enter and all media is accepted. However, the artwork must have some aspect of horror included in the piece. No items that have been shown in a previous LCCA show may be entered. Entries will be received between Sept. 1 to 8, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit lccanm.org or call 575-433-2787.
Lovington
Sept. 10
Family Fun Day — Staked Plains Roundup
The Western Heritage Museum and Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame, 5317 N. Lovington Hwy., presents its Family Fun Day — Staked Plains Roundup. Kids can learn about what it was like to be a homesteader or cowboy in the early 20th century. Windmills, barbed wire and cattle were some of the tools of the trade while battling drought, insects and lack of building materials. Kids learn about the history and science behind early ranching in New Mexico, and make some fun art projects too. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or nmjc.edu/museum.
Rio Rancho
Sept. 10 and 11
Salute to Heroes weekend
Rio Rancho celebrates its Salute to Heroes weekend with its Stand True 4 Blue Red, White and Blue Salute to Heroes First Responder Softball Game at Rio Rancho High School Softball Complex. Pregame events begin at 3:30 p.m. and Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull throws the first pitch at 4 p.m. There will be food trucks, giveaways and music. On Sunday at 7 a.m. a ceremony at Vista Verde Memorial Cemetery honors the fallen heroes of 9-11. For more information, visit standtrue4blue.com or call Valerie Jameson at 505-228-6991.
Ruidoso
Sept. 12 to 18
Ride Ruidoso Week including Golden Aspen Motorcycle Rally
The inaugural Ride Ruidoso Week 2022, a benefit event for motorcyclists, including concerts and other entertainment, takes place at Wingfield Park. The event features Los Lonely Boys, Foghat, Traveler in Pain Band, Bitterwater Band, Doso Dirtbags and Matthew Palmer Band. There will be a tattoo contest, bike and car shows, Bataan Memorial Slow Race, Toys for Tots benefit runs, FMX, BMX stunt riders and a “Globe of Death” ride. Tickets are now available. Concert events will benefit McBride Fire victims and replenish the resources of the Lincoln County Community Foundation, the Lincoln County Shelter Fund and the Ruidoso Housing Trust Fund. For more information, visit rideruidoso.com.
Alamogordo
Sept. 16-18
White Sands Balloon & Music Festival
The annual White Sands Balloon & Music Festival takes place at Ed Brabson Balloon Park. Gates open on Friday at 5 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday at 5 a.m., for the hot air balloon mass ascension at 7 a.m. Live music is provided on Friday by Justin Kemp, Curtis Grimes and Giovannie & The Hired Guns. On Saturday, live music is provided by Teague Brothers Band, Logan Ryan Band, Mason Lively, Triston Marez and Micky and the Motorcars. A balloon glow is scheduled at 7:35 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and the Runyon Ranch Petting Zoo. For more information, visit balloonmusicfestival.com or its Facebook page.
Cloudcroft
Sept. 17
Lumberjack Day and Arts and Crafts Fair
The annual Lumberjack Day and Arts and Crafts Fair takes place at the Zenith Park and is sponsored by the Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce. The events kick off at 9 a.m. with the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” and at 9:20 a.m. the competition begins. Men and women compete for awards in axe throw, chain saw cutting, sawing and chopping. Kids can participate in obstacle races, Jack and Jill Buck wood disk throwing and a log roll race. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.