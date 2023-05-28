Award-winning leading pianist of New York City’s jazz scene performs in Roswell
The Southwestern Arts Alliance, The Roswell Jazz Festival and the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art (AMoCA) present a very special solo piano concert by Maestro Rossano Sportiello — which happens to be his birthday — on June 1 at 6:30 p.m., at AMoCA, 409 E. College Blvd.
Sportiello had first been booked for “New Horizons: Michael Hurd Art Gala” (June 2 and 3) at Hurd La Rinconada Gallery by his friend Michael Francis, organizer of the Roswell Jazz Festival and other events, under the umbrella of his non-profit organization The Southwestern Arts Alliance.
Asked how Sportiello came to perform in Roswell, Francis said that he received a request for a piano player. “I got a call from the Hurd Gallery and they said we are doing this big exhibit of Michael Hurd’s work and it’s going to be a big deal. They were always happy about me, but I told them, you’ll forget about me when you hear this guy. This guy is the real deal and one of the best on the planet,” he said.
Sportiello was available for the concert Francis said. “We firmed up everything. Then the next day, he sent me an email, and he said, do you mind if I come in Wednesday because my birthday is Thursday? Would you want to do anything on Thursday in Roswell? I did my normal thing, I talked to some powers that have the ability to make that decision.” Francis said that it helped that private donations for the presentation and arrangements came in. He also had support from AMoCA for the venue and the Roswell Jazz Festival.
In a phone interview, Sportiello talked about himself and his performance. He said that he is as busy as he used to be pre-pandemic. During the pandemic, he did a concert every week that was live-streamed on Facebook and Youtube. “That was what kept me sane, what kept me going, and what kept me practicing and staying to the music. I have to say that 2020 and 2021, from the point of view of productivity, were the most amazing years. I think this was the greatest output of work that I’ve done in my career because practically, I was doing a different program every week. During the week I was researching and transcribing, then arranging. What we thought would turn out a disaster turned out to be a great opportunity, believe it or not. I am still amazed to think about that,” Sportiello said.
Asked about the Roswell concert, he said, “I am going to bring just myself, my brain and my hands. It is going to be like always when I do a solo piano concert, I improvise a program. A big deal of the program will be “The Great American Songbook,” improvisations based on the style of classic jazz, and when I say classic jazz, I mean references to the jazz of the ’30s, the ’40s, the ’50s and then the great composers like Duke Ellington, George Gershwin and Cole Porter and the great pianists of the history of jazz like Fats Waller and Duke Ellington and all the great masters. Then we might have the chance to talk about a little classical music and the opportunity of using great themes from classical music for jazz improvisation. This will be I’ll say an eclectic improvised program.”
Award-winning jazz pianist Sportiello was born in Vigevano, Italy. He began studying piano at the age of 9 under the tutelage of Italian classical pianist Carlo Villa and continued until his graduation in classical piano from the Conservatory in 1996. At 16, he was performing professionally at jazz venues in the Milan area, and in 1992, he joined one of Europe’s historic jazz bands, the “Milano Jazz Gang” touring with the group throughout Italy and West Europe until the end of 2000. That same year, Sportiello met legendary jazz pianist and educator, Barry Harris, who became a mentor and good friend. Harris has touted Sportiello as “the best stride piano player” he has ever heard.
Stylistically, although international critics consider Sportiello a follower of Ralph Sutton, Dave McKenna and Barry Harris, the influence of other great masters can be heard in his playing, such as Fats Waller, Teddy Wilson, Art Tatum, Count Basie, Earl Hines, Ellis Larkins and Bill Evans, to name a few. Sportiello was introduced as a soloist by trombonist/arranger Dan Barrett and drew international acclaim at the 2002 Ascona Jazz Festival in Switzerland while performing with the eight-piece, all-star American band led by Barrett, which was enthusiastically received. Sportiello has performed several times at Ascona since and standing ovations after his performances are not uncommon. At the 25th anniversary of the festival, he received the 2009 Ascona Jazz Award in recognition of his expertise and mastery of jazz piano, in particular stride piano. Sportiello made his first trip to the United States and was introduced to the American audience at the invitation of the late Mat Domber (Arbors Records) to perform at the 2003 “March of Jazz” party in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Following his marriage to American writer, Lala Moore, in 2007, Sportiello established himself in New York City.
Since his move to New York City, he has been in great demand in the U.S. appearing at New York City venues, such as Lincoln Center, the Blue Note, Birdland, Feinstein's, the 92nd Street Y, Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, the Café Carlyle and Town Hall, Smalls, Mezzrow as well as at main jazz parties and festivals, including the San Diego Jazz Party, Chautauqua Jazz Festival, North Carolina Jazz Party, Rochester Jazz Festival, Odessa Jazz Party, Newport Beach Jazz Party, Arbors Records Invitational Jazz Piano Party, Rocky Mountains Jazz Party and the Roswell Jazz Festival. Internationally, Sportiello has performed in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Holland, Hungary, Romania, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
For more information about the concert at AMoCA, call 575-623-5600 or visit rair.org/jazz. For more information about the “New Horizons: Michael Hurd Art Gala,” visit hurdgallery.com.