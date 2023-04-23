Character Counts! in Chaves County Week promises to unite the community
Character Counts! Chaves County (CCCC) returns with a weeklong program, from April 24 to 29, recognizing local heroes, including those wearing a badge and those in classrooms.
Character Counts uses its six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship to develop leaders and encourage Chaves County residents of all ages to strive to make their community a better place. This year is the 28th year since the concept was adopted, Roswell being the second city in New Mexico that did so. Among others, the driving forces supporting the program were civic leader Judge Alvin Jones and U.S. Sen. Pete Dominici, who championed the cause in the Senate in 1994.
“We encourage all to get involved,” CCCC President Amy McVay Tellez said. “We’ve got some new sponsors this year and want to encourage other sponsors and (the) community to get involved with our celebration of character.”
Each day of the week stands for a pillar of character with its core value. The public is encouraged to wear the color of the day.
The first day has the theme “Honor the Volunteers,” and its color is yellow. “It is a privilege to honor those who deserve honor,” CCCC Executive Director Tim Fuller said.
The volunteers honored are those supporting emergency services, as in volunteer firemen, McVay Tellez said. The public is invited to the celebration that takes place at the Joe Skeen Federal Building, 500 Richardson Ave., on April 24 at 6 p.m.
The next day’s pillar of character is especially meaningful for McVay Tellez. “We celebrate (with) the color red: caring. We really want to encourage people to do random acts of kindness. I’ll give you a perfect example: Just like at church, where Pastor Rick Hale said, ‘I don’t want to hear what you did. That’s what is called random acts of kindness.’ And we think that’s how the community can just begin. Whatever the need is, don’t turn a blind eye, bring joy through your fingertips (by) sending messages, whether it’s pulling over and giving a smile, whatever it takes. We want to encourage that. And that can unify the whole community,” she said.
Wednesday’s pillar “Honor the Badge” is represented by the color blue. McVay Tellez said that “Honor the Badge” was originally honoring police and firefighters, but over the years it expanded to other departments, for example, dispatchers. “Those are silent servants behind the scene who can impact lives,” she said. “We got some very moving testaments. We keep expanding on all those first responders. You don’t have to have a badge to be a first responder. And the ambulance services were too involved.”
These first responders will be honored at the Joe Skeen Federal Building at 6 p.m. “That is such a special night. That event is sponsored by Pioneer Bank. It is really so impactful. I know last year, that room was so full, we all had to come out to the foyer,” McVay Tellez said.
On Thursday morning the public is invited to the Joe Skeen Federal Building at 9 a.m. for a proclamation. In the evening, in the parking lot of Church on the Move, tents and booths are set up for a parade honoring Chaves County’s teachers that were nominated for Teacher of Character — green is the color representing the day. According to Fuller, for the first time this year, educators of daycares have been nominated. Even though restrictions due to the pandemic have been lifted, the parade drive-thru returns because of popular demand, McVay Tellez said. Educators from all public and private schools, as well as home-schooling parents, in Roswell, Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur have been nominated. “Some of our big sponsors and a great example of coming together for the last three years of this drive-thru event are both hospitals (Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and Lovelace Regional Hospital.) They both come together and unify and they don’t just work together, they improve every year.
It will start at 6:30 and go until 8 p.m. We want to be very specific that if the community wants to be involved, or you are a business and you want to make a sign or decorate a vehicle and be part of the parade, we need them there in advance and you need to park across the street,” McVay Tellez said.
The teachers will receive this year an expanded charcuterie box and organizations will be handing out special gifts. McVay Tellez is also the director of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico. “We will show our appreciation. Every teacher will get a (Peter) Hurd print celebrating the history of our area, but perhaps also to encourage them to bring a little history into their classroom,” she said.
Anyone who wants to get a group picture done is encouraged to do so across the street, to keep the line going, McVay Tellez said.
Other highlights during the event are provided by the students. “The high school and junior high school bands are going to play,” McVay Tellez said. “I know the Charlie’s Angels will be out there and we’re encouraging other cheerleading teams from other middle schools and high schools to get involved.”
One of her favorite days is Friday when students and adults are encouraged to wear a character color. McVay Tellez has the hope that everyone will be selective in wearing the colors because certain colors represent certain schools. “We see good in all the colors,” she said. “Judge Alvin Jones and some of the founders, they were really adamant in some of those colors. Celebrate all colors. I’ve seen it at Goddard the last two years, at Roswell High, as soon as the game is over, you would see the Goddard kid putting on the Roswell High shirt and the Roswell High kid the Goddard shirt. It is being unified and wearing different colors. See the good in all things.”
The final day of the week, Saturday, is a fully hands-on day with the color purple symbolizing it. It’s Clean-up Saturday for Character Counts! in Chaves County. Everyone is encouraged to look around their neighborhood and clean up streets and help each other. “This is something that is growing into something else,” McVay Tellez said. There are two official locations where the public can get active. Participants may join the effort from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Character Counts of Chaves County adopted Highway on West Second Street in honor of the late Judge Jones, or from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 100 S. Elm St. to preserve Chihuahuita. “We are proud to be connected with the cleanup of Chihuahuita Project because Character Counts has been involved since the start of that project,“ McVay Tellez said. For more information on the Chihuahuita clean-up and/or how to get involved with the Preserving Chihuahuita Project, contact Sgt. Grace Fresquez at g.fresquez@roswell-nm.gov or Amy McVay Tellez at historydirector@outlook.com.
This ongoing celebration of character continues through the year, once this week is over. We will be honoring coaches and athletes. Also through the NM Youth Challenge Academy, because upon their graduation, they honor individuals of character.
“We have a great power and opportunity, and that is to impact lives through character, no matter the diversity,” McVay Tellez said. “I think the thing I appreciate most in Chaves County is diversity — (it) sometimes splits us, but it’s what I love the most. I am like pleading from the rooftops on behalf of character, if we can take a moment of our lives to get over ourselves and allow us to celebrate our diversity. We all live in Chaves County. That can bind us through character.”
For more information, email tfuller@risd.k12.nm.us or contact McVay Tellez.