This year’s entertainment at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair and a look back
The 100th Eastern New Mexico State Fair (ENMSF) is finally here. You will find details about the fair in the special edition in today’s newspaper. This article will give you a glimpse of the featured entertainment.
Let’s start with the public’s favorite — the concerts — free with the fair ticket. From Oct. 4 to 6, the concerts start at 7 p.m. On Oct. 7 and 8, the main concerts start at 6 p.m. Musicians from near and far have been booked and each will bring their unique styles to stage. In phone interviews they talked about their music and what they are looking forward to at the fair. They all have one thing in common: Excitement about performing at one of the biggest live events in the area after the pandemic shutdown.
First to perform Tuesday is a New Mexico native, award-winning Austin Van. Van, at age 24, is a pro on stage with a heart beating for the classics of country music. It’s in his blood, being a third-generation musician. “My grandpa was a musician back in the ’40s and ’50s, and he taught my dad and my uncles to play and then they taught me whenever I grew up. We all played country music,” he said.
Van said that it was sometimes hard for him to stay fully traditional. “I really like all kinds of music, and I even like a lot of the new country — it’s just not my cup of tea. I like a lot of old type of rock ’n’ roll, like the Beatles, Buddy Holly, stuff like that. But what I always wanted to do was old rock ’n’ roll, but I always loved country too. It was real hard putting any borders on it.”
One can say that this year seems to be Van’s breakthrough year, he won the Rising Star Award in Texas, made the cover of the May edition of the Texas Life Magazine and has been nominated for not only one but four awards at the Eighth Annual Josie Music Awards that take place at the legendary Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 23. According to its website, Van was chosen for the nominations out of 52,442 submissions. He is nominated for Rising Star of the Year (male), Single of the Year Traditional Country for his newest song “Driving Me Out of Your Mind,” Artist of the Year Traditional Country and Fans Choice awards.
Asked about the single that brought him attention, Van said, “I’ve been doing that song actually since I was probably 12 years old. It is a song I always wanted to put on my album. It was out in the ’90s, it wasn’t a very big hit for nobody. Tracy Byrd had it and a few other people had it, but it never really did anything. So when it came to my album with Bobby Flores, I played some shuffles, I played a couple that I thought wouldn’t be too familiar and I picked that one because it was one that me and the band did pretty good throughout the year.”
Van said that him having to interrupt his touring due to the pandemic was bittersweet. While he missed performing, he was able to enjoy being a young father. His son was born on March 8, 2020 and a year later a daughter followed. “It was the best thing, because it shaped me to be better, I think,” Van said.
Van had performed in Roswell once before and said that he is eager to return. “Everybody was so nice. I am ready to have fun, I hope they are ready to have fun. I want them to know that we play good country music and whatever they want, they can request stuff,” he said.
Van said that his family will be with him at the fair and that they are planning to stay another day and enjoy the carnival after the concert.
On Wednesday, the Brothers Walker perform. The duo were contestants on season six of the TV show “The Voice” and on Thursday, Frank Ray will perform with Bri Bagwell.
Ray is a former Las Cruces police officer and — after moving with his family to Nashville — weathered the shutdown during the pandemic well, he said. “I’ve been living here for the last two years. I landed a record deal with a record label at Nashville, Tennessee, a songwriting/publishing deal. The whole reason why we were so fortunate is because our family stuck together so well, and we’ve made some really calculated moves,” he said.
So far, he has performed at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry five times. “A dream come true,” he said.
In August his label EP debut, “Getcha Some,” came out and has been climbing the charts ever since. “One of the songs went Top 20 on the Billboard country music charts,” Ray said. The song is “Country’d Look Good On You” and is at press time at the 17th position in the Billboard’s U.S. Country Airplay charts. It is also in the Top 50 Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The album’s title originated from a phrase Ray used at the police academy to get a little more motivation.
“In the pandemic, I started writing a bunch with different writers here in Nashville,” he said. “They helped me find the style I was looking for, helped me find my voice. The kind of music I wanted to put out into the world. I think the best way to describe it, every single song on there is unique in its own way, but they are all representations of me, an accurate depiction of who I am as a person, as an artist. There are different songs on it from fun up-tempo style kind of songs, there is the heartstrings love ballad on there, there is a party song, a certain song with a latin flair. All the different aspects of me are on this record, this album. The best depiction of me, representation of me and where I’m from.”
Ray’s performance at the fair is a fun homecoming for the artist. “It’s always special performing in New Mexico because that’s my home state. I grew up in Las Cruces, I am not too far away. Any time I go back and perform and show the people of New Mexico that we are doing everything to represent the community and the state in the genre of music we’re in, it’s always a good thing. The further we take the career the better we represent New Mexico.”
Asked if there is any source in Nashville for New Mexico green chile, Ray said, “We don’t have it at all. I partnered with Young Guns Produce in Hatch. I make sure that we get plenty of green chile flown here to Tennessee.”
Ray said that he is not only an ambassador for the musical talent of New Mexico, but also is introducing his fellow musicians in Nashville to its culinary culture. “I am doing my best to turn people on here,” he said and chuckled. “We made salsa at all our little gatherings we have here in Tennessee and people raved about it so much that my wife decided to go into business with our manager’s wife, so they started their own salsa, Amber Salsa. It’s pretty awesome that they bring some of our culture into Tennessee.
“I want to give my thanks to New Mexico. They always had my back. They’ve always supported me and I am hoping to continue being a positive beacon for the culture and community and rest assured, we’re doing our best to represent (it). I thank all of them and hope to see them at the show,” Ray said.
On Friday, Kolby Cooper with JD and the Badlands perform.
Justin “JD” Dominguez is going full circle performing at the fair. Born in Odessa, Texas, and growing up in Pecos, Texas, he got his start performing at the fair and rodeos as a kid. After venturing out with the band Sweetwater as lead vocalist, he enjoyed a solo career, winning back-to-back awards in 2015 and 2016 for Entertainer of the Year and Male Country Vocalist of the Year by the West Texas Talent Association. In 2017, Dominguez and Kevin Kennedy joined to create JD and the Badlands.
The popular band is known for its “full throttle” approach on stage. Its performances have a broad range between different country music styles. Asked which one is his favorite, Dominguez said, “That’s a difficult question, a great question. You hit the nail on the head, I grew up listening to (the) classics, grew up listening to Tejano music, country music, Western swing, traditional country music. I love Western swing, I love Jody Nix. I got to see him, he was one of the first concerts I remember as a young kid. I was probably 6 or 7 when I saw Jody Nix and his band playing and I fell in love with the fiddle. I have an uncle who played fiddle with some very notable musicians. He since passed, but the love for that music was instilled in me at a very young age. I don’t know if I can say it’s my favorite, but it’s definitely up there, along with Texas country music.
"The thing about Texas country music that I love so much is that you don’t have to be set in a box. Usually, in our show the first two songs I’ve written are a little bit 'rocky,' on the more rockier end of country music. Through our show we get to some of our slower tunes and then ramp up with more energetic songs. Not just pigeonholing ourselves in one facet in music enables me and my crew to be really as creative as we can and give the folks a wide array — a bang for their bucks so to speak. We’re very thankful for all the support we get from southeastern New Mexico, from our fans in this part of the state very much. And we’re looking forward to seeing everybody.”
The never-ending energy of the band is unique; after all, all band members are having a full time job “on the side.” “We are a little bit crazy,” Dominguez said and chuckled. “But it’s for the love of music and seeing our fans happy. The thing about music is, it is our job to entertain and you never know what the one attending our show is going through. For those 60 minutes, 100 minutes, if we can bring joy to somebody’s life that is going through difficult times, then we’re doing our job,” he said.
During the pandemic, the band kept busy. All their jobs were deemed essential, so Dominguez said they didn’t suffer as full-time musicians and venue owners did.
“I did a couple of streaming online shows, however, the money that was made from those I donated to other music charities or other fellow musicians who didn’t have day jobs anymore and who were doing music solely in order to help them out. Contrary to popular belief, we’re all a big family when it comes to music. It didn’t feel right taking money that these musicians could have earned or used when we had still our 9 to 5 and were still working,” he said.
Asked what their creative process looked like, Dominguez said, “We used the time to continue to work on our music and develop our sound and continue to work on creating new material to put out. We just actually released our first single on all streaming platforms. We have a Youtube channel where people can go on and look at our live performances that people have recorded and tagged us in and uploaded to our Youtube channel. As far as actually having content to release on a digital streaming platform such as iTunes or Spotify, we just had our single about two/three weeks ago and we went down to Texas and played in the New Braunfels area pushing the single, and up here through southeast New Mexico. It is called ‘Meant to be.’ It is a song written during the pandemic by myself and my bass player Daniel Suarez.”
With the band’s experience performing in front of large crowds and in intimate club settings, Dominguez said that they don’t really favor one or the other.
“You know, first and foremost, I am very grateful for the opportunity to play the fair this year. It is something that I and my crew wanted to do for quite some time. I really appreciate the people that came together to have a say on who the talent is, or is going to be. I would like to express our thanks for being considered and ultimately to play the fair. Now as far as favorite, or whether we like to play the bigger shows or smaller venues, honestly, we are all so infatuated with music that anytime we get to play music, whether it’s for five people or for 5,000 people, we’re always happy and we always put on the same show, no matter what. Of course, it is easier to feed off of a larger energetic crowd, but it doesn’t take away from our performance. We perform the same either way. The Liberty (club) is where I started being able to get out and show the area and my fellow artists what JD and the Badlands can do. I am forever indebted to Josh Ragsdale and The Liberty for that,” Dominguez said.
On Saturday, all day is dedicated to New Mexico’s roots with some latin flair, from the legendary Tropicalísimo Apache — a cumbia musical group from northern Mexico — to Reveldes Del Norte, Micky Cruz and Grupo Maldad.
Grammy nominated, multi-award winning artist Cruz was born in Nicaragua, but his ancestry is Filipino and Mayan Indian. Cruz is a self-taught musician and composer who writes and produces all of his own music ever since he was an orphan raising himself on the streets of Central America and Mexico. Cruz has performed extensively throughout the Southwest as one of the premier acts taking the stage at the hottest clubs in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, casino nightclubs, and the big stages like Legends Theatre and in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cruz received the coveted Los 15 Grandes award several times in past years. Cruz’s music is best described as cumbia, salsa and reggae with an interesting, refreshing twist where he has combined styles together and invented "Cumbegue" music. Totally unique, Cumbegue music takes the best elements of cumbia, salsa and reggae and combines them into a very strong and danceable beat coupled with great melodic hooks and harmonies.
* * *
There is plenty more entertainment planned for the fair:
The encounter with Dan-Dan The Farmer Man can happen at any time at the fair. The act is part of ShenaniGuns Comedy Shows, specializing in entertainment at fairs and festivals. The two-person act features Dan-Dan and his scarecrow buddy who are driving around the place in their miniature truck, showing the silly and funny side of farm life. They sing songs and interact with the kids and adults. On a hot day, they show how their “Cornball Clodhopper” works as crop (and human) quenching contraption conjuring up cool cloudbursts.
Not only cattle and broncos will be wrangled at the fair. MythiCreatures are letting their dragons loose. These mythical creatures will be roaming the grounds, fortunately with their trainers who will make sure that the teenage and baby dragons don’t end up in a film franchise. Allegedly, that happened before — after all, New Mexico is home to the creator of the book series “Game of Thrones.”
For more information, visit enmsf.com and find them on Facebook.
A look into the past:
Our newspaper archives are a treasure trove of all kinds of historical facts. Looking up stories about our fairs in the past, I stumbled over some intriguing articles. Allegedly, as published in the Roswell Daily Record, March 20, 1980 edition on the front page, ENMSF is the oldest state fair in the state. While today’s generation know the fair as ENMSF since 1932, the name only became officially legal in 1980. In the above mentioned article a surprising lapse was found to have occurred when the ENMSF board, in January 1932, sent the request for the New Mexico State Legislature to pass statute 16-6-23, which changed the name of the fair from Chaves County Cotton Carnival to ENMSF, but only if certain conditions were met. If it hadn’t been for the work of Paul Kelly Jr., a member of the 1980 fair board, we might still carry the cotton name. The article reads, “… These conditions consisted of filing a certificate of name change with the secretary of state. This was either never done or had been done and the papers were lost. …" A certificate was found, being filed only with the Chaves County clerk on Aug. 11, 1932. Kelly went ahead in 1980 to recreate the documents and as of March 12, 1980 Chaves County Cotton Carnival became legally, undeniably the Eastern New Mexico State Fair. This, of course, means that we can celebrate the centennial again, doesn’t it?
What was the first fair like? The Chaves County Cotton Carnival was not the first fair in our area, the first was called Alfalfa Palace Fair in Roswell, according to Clarence S. Adams (Aug. 7, 1920-March 19, 2005), author, columnist and writer for the Roswell Daily Record’s Vision Magazine, Sept. 6, 1996, and it took place from Oct. 1-8, 1892. According to the article, Granville A. Richardson, a young attorney at the time, was elected president of the first fair committee, and a W.S. Prager, a merchant in Roswell, was named secretary. Adams describes this first fair as follows: “… In giving details of the Alfalfa Palace Fair, it is known that the first construction was built entirely with bales of alfalfa, and was a rectangular affair 80 by 90 feet, with height ‘in proportion.’ It was shaped like a long castle, and bales of hay were placed around the top, imitating ‘battlements.’ According to one old timer, ‘we had wanted something out of the ordinary, and the Palace was it.’
“Inside the ‘Palace’ were exhibits from up and down the valley, as well as from the mountains. A mineral display from Lincoln County was said to be ‘most interesting.’ Citizens from the town of Eddy also brought attractive exhibits. As a result of neighboring communities entering large exhibits of fruit and agricultural products, a number of visitors from those communities attended the fair.
“Another interesting, as well as entertaining part of the fair, other than the exhibits in the Alfalfa Palace, were the Goss Military Institute cadets, who put on spectacular shows in drilling and marching. Topping off the social entertainment were a special concert, followed by the Grand Ball. …”
1925 was an exciting year for Roswell and the Chaves County Cotton Carnival. It was the year of the car and auto dealers were joining the fair with the first big car show, according to the Roswell Daily Record, Sept. 11 edition. While Ford with its Model T was still dominating the U.S. market, a newly formed car company was founded in June, the Chrysler Corporation. There were many smaller automobile companies trying to get into the new market, they didn’t last long. While the article doesn’t name brandnames, it does say, “… A tent 100 by 190 feet, regular circus tent, has been ordered to house this extraordinary exhibit, and practically every foot of space in the tent is taken by the dealers in automobiles and auto accessories. … In the case of car dealers they are receiving the full co-operation of the manufacturers who are sending special models and demonstrators here for the occasion. The total cost of the show will run well into four figures, and will be a most valuable addition to the cotton carnival. …” In 1929 New Mexico citizens had registered 5,408 motor vehicles.
Anybody interested in research can find entire Roswell Daily Record newspapers and clippings at the Roswell Public Library, the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico Archives and on microfiche at the Roswell Daily Record.