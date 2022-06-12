VW Beetles will return to Roswell for a show and parade
Ever since the new VW Beetle was introduced in 1998 in a television advertisement, Roswell became the center for VW Beetle fans throughout the States and Canada. The advertisement showed the new silver VW Beetle spinning like a flying saucer, saying that the new design was “reverse-engineered from UFOs.”
In 1999, the new owners of the iconic little car were working to have a VW convention. The Roswell location with its “Incident” became the obvious choice. Since then, the beetles have been returning for the car show.
Being the local contact and a proud VW Beetle owner, Belinda Bierwirth is helping Canadian organizer Howie Lipton with the planning. “We call him our ‘Head Alien’ and we’re his little helpers. It is nice that I can help locally,” she said.
The bi-annual event had been cancelled last year due to the pandemic. “It’s been three years since the last one,” she said. “Now we’re calling this the ‘Return to Roswell 2022 — The Reunion.’”
Asked how many cars have signed up to be part of the show, Bierwirth said, “Right now, we have 39 beetles signed up, two riders per car, so we figure about 80 people. They are coming on Thursday, the 17th. The bugs come from all over. We have caravans. The guy from Canada drives down to Dallas, they meet a bunch there and convoy to Roswell. They’ll stop in San Antonio and then head this way. Another one comes from California, so there will be a west caravan heading from that way. It’s kinda neat. I wished I could go on one of those, it would be fun. Just to do the caravan.”
Bierwirth said that the International UFO Museum and Research Center is sponsoring the event again and the actual car show will be June 18 on its parking lot. “We usually start setting up the cars around 6 p.m. in the parking lot and then at 9 p.m. we light our cars up with lights and do a parade down Main Street all the way up North Main and head up … to have ice cream,” she said.
The event organizers always include excursions while in Roswell. This year, Lipton chose a drive to Vaughn, Bierwirth said. “When I moved here from Arkansas, I remember seeing those plains, and I thought (of) them being pretty awesome. They’ve never seen that before. It will be cool for them just seeing the plains and maybe a couple of antelope and cowboys. That is our plan for Saturday morning. Then we’ll come back to get our cars ready for Saturday night. We’ll have a banquet ... on Sunday, an awards banquet.”
According to Bierwirth there will be up to 11 awards giving. “Some are kind of fun,” she said. “It’s not a serious show. Like one of them I won one time is the “Least Miles Driven To The Show Award,” because I live here. Then they have a Best Bud Vase, that little flower vase, and then they get the Best UFO Theme because we do the alien theme on all of our cars. Then they have some serious ones like Best Engine, Best Interior. We just make it fun, there’s no pressure.”
Bierwirth said that in the early days of the event a local Volkswagen dealership sponsored the show and more than 200 cars would come to Roswell. “It was huge. Now people just do it for fun. They love coming to Roswell. They get free admission to the UFO Museum also. I’d like to see that, I’ve been in there only once and I’d like to see the upgrades,” she said.
Any VW New Beetle owner can join the convoys or come to Roswell individually. Registration is free. For more information, visit newbeetle.org and open the thread “Official 2022 Return to Roswell Planning.”