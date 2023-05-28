Local entertainment venue The Liberty celebrates anniversary with two-weeks long party
A decade ago in June, the doors of The Liberty Inc. opened. Its concept was imagined by owner Josh Ragsdale as a — unique for a small community — entertainment venue to promote and attract musicians and bring them to Roswell. It was supported solely by memberships of like-minded music fans in the community.
“When we opened, there were virtually no touring artists stopping here,” Ragsdale said.
An entertainment venue wasn’t new to the native “Roswellite,” as he had taken over the Pecos Flavors Winery from his parents. He added small music acts to the winery concept, fitting to the ambience, and expanded from North Main Street to a bigger venue on West Second Street.
(Roswellites are those born and raised in Roswell versus “Roswellians” who moved to Roswell from other places to make their home in the heart of the high desert of Southeast New Mexico.)
Ragsdale said that he had also organized shows for the Christian audience, long before the concept of The Liberty Inc. became reality. Building on this knowledge, and with the help of family and friends, Ragsdale would open a venue that would become the stop for young and old, stars and upcoming starlets in the music industry; eventually branching out and becoming a brand helping other entities and venues, including organizing music for festivals.
This growth didn’t happen overnight. “Turning 10, really, we are already passed 10, because we spent two years prepping to open, with reconstruction, remodeling this building, all your permits and plannings, your liquor license and all that stuff,” Ragsdale said.
For the two weeks celebration, kicking off with Buckcherry and S.H.I.L.O. on June 6, Ragsdale said that he wants to reenact the original opening. “When we first opened, we did one night (for) friends and family, we did one night (for) new members, and then we had a band, and we did a champagne toast. We had four or five events in a row just to get open. That’s what we are reincarnating for 10.”
The other days will be June 7, featuring Uncle Lucius with Ryan Culwell; June 9, with Topo Chico Cowboys (Drew Kennedy and Josh Grider are artists and friends Ragsdale worked with before); on June 15, the Annual Crawfish Boil takes place; and on June 16, John Bauman will perform.
Ragsdale said that Uncle Lucius is one of the first bands that he did a show with at the winery, and it is a very special occasion. “They are coming out of a five year hiatus of being not a band, so it’s a triumph and return,” he said.
The festivities and artists performing is more like a family reunion for music. “Yeah, for sure,” Ragsdale said. “That’s why I chose them. Some of them are just happenstance, like Uncle Lucius. I see it in my head, we can tie this into our tenure. Then I said, man, I really want some of the ‘OGs,’ what I call them, some of the original guys who helped us get this off the ground, and Josh and Drew have been those guys. They call themselves the Topo Chico Cowboys now.
They are just good friends and built a large following in the area. They are also super personal — they are the kind of artists that wouldn’t mind being in here having some cocktails with people beforehand. They would do that anyway.”
Asked what he would tell himself when he just opened, Ragsdale chuckled and said, “I think, I would say, just be flexible. Some of the best ideas that we had or have experienced, have come from our customers or friends or family. So I think just listening and being able to pivot and being flexible in that way is a huge thing, because we had to evolve too with the customers of Roswell, with the customers of Southeast New Mexico. The customers have completely changed with COVID, and so just learning how to maneuver in that landscape. Maybe, not being so willing to take something to the grave of an idea that you are willing to make a bad business decision.”
Ragsdale said that a lot of the successes came from trial and error. “Like one really cool thing we’re doing right now is, we’re doing the country dance night with some local guys: JD Cox, they’re called Limited Edition. We’ve been doing that once a month and that has filled a void in this community of adults who just want to go and do some country dancing and have a good time,” he said.
Also successful, Ragsdale said, are the trivia nights. “I think, we were the first in town between the winery and The Liberty to try it. And there are a lot of people that enjoy gathering with friends and doing some trivia. Our annual things have grown too from what we’ve envisioned, like the Green Chile Stew Competition; we do chili, like a Texas chili competition, the crawfish fries, the turkey fries. I think one year, we did upwards of 10 turkeys. And we do them on the back patio. We just have drop-in friers so it’s not like we’ve been geared for that, but it’s been fun. People crave the community. That’s what we’ve been doing with our membership. And it’s safe, clean, (a) happy environment where it’s friends and community,” he said.
Asked about his challenges — besides the pandemic — he said, that to bring a concept that was new to Roswell and the area, and to do it on a professional level, was difficult at first, especially as he had to educate his customers on what to expect. Some may have never visited venues in larger cities, such as Albuquerque, where the brand Liberty is involved in organizing concerts as well. He said that he overcame other challenges by not being “pigeonholed,” and introducing a variety of events to Roswell, from comedians, rock, reggae to local bands. One of the differences between local audiences and those from Albuquerque, Ragsdale said, is that the Albuquerque public is more relaxed and are less reserved, getting up and dancing. But, he said, people are starting to realize how to have fun. “I can bob my head and enjoy the music. I can engage. Make a sign for a band, wear a shirt,” Ragsdale said as examples of engaging during a concert.
Of all the bands and musicians, Ragsdale said that he always gets excited about the last show, which in his opinion is always “the best show we’ve ever had.” However, there are some favorites, he said, such as Leon Russell, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted musician and writer who collaborated with artists like Bob Dylan, George Harrison and the Rolling Stones.
“We had them in 2013 and ’14. He passed away… (on Nov. 13, 2016). You always hear about celebrities or rock people or music artists passing away, but not always having a personal connection with them. That was cool, to talk to him and hang out with him. Same with Lisa Marie Presley,” Ragsdale said.
He said that he is especially proud of the young musicians, such as Parker McCollum and Koe Wetzel, who performed at The Liberty in front of 150 people and who now fill stadiums with more than 10,000 seats. “I tell my wife, those are proud Dad moments,” Ragsdale said and chuckled.
During the interview Ragsdale mentioned many more moments and encounters he had that meant a lot to him, however, charity and supporting non-profit organizations are also part of the program, he said. “We have been involved with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), I’m on the board. It is an organization that we believe in — we’ve put a lot of efforts behind. Another one we’re going to do this summer — a kind of an evolution of where we’re at — we are going to be doing a cornhole tournament with Big Brothers Big Sisters. It’s in the works,” Ragsdale said.
Asked about his short and long-term plans, Ragsdale opens up with his dream of having one or all of his children continuing what he started. However, he chuckled and said that at the moment, they are more interested in baseball and basketball.
Other plans are to expand and grow, working with different festivals and putting The Liberty brand on those. “We’ll be doing Lib-Fest (featuring multiple local bands), this will be our third year and that is one of our biggest days of the year. Eventually, we are going to outgrow this space, and so, whether we do it in a larger place like the convention center, or in the parking lot, I definitely think it is growing to something. It started out and is still pretty organic,” Ragsdale said.
About his long-term goals, Ragsdale said, “In 10 years, we may outgrow this facility, and we’ll open Liberty 2.0. We have been approached by two main nationwide venues to partner with them. We’ve been approached to take this concept to different cities. I don’t know, I think there is room for that and my personal goal growth is that I just want to continue with my family and kids and get healthier and stay around longer.
The Liberty Inc. is located at 312 N. Virginia Ave. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com, find them on social media or call 575-627-2121.