The Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce is looking for support for the new NMMI educational program
The New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) is known for its college preparatory program, and its two-year junior college program. This year, the school is adding the Intermediate Preparatory Academy (IPA) with a founding class of sixth-graders only. One of the first organizations reaching out to NMMI to support the program is the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce (RHCC).
The chairman of the chamber’s education committee is John Erard. As a NMMI graduate, he has a close connection to the institute. Asked how he got involved in the program to support the institute, he said, “I’m an immigrant. I immigrated legally as a young man from Mexico. My father had passed away. I went to Mexico to be with my mother for two years. And then, when I came back I decided I'd come back to NMMI. And as the years have passed, I've realized what a wonderful contribution to my life NMMI has made in many, many different respects. And I think of the underserved and the underprivileged (children) here in Chaves County. 67% of this county is Hispanic, 65% (is) the high school graduation rate.”
Erard said that he has always been committed to education, and when he heard about the program, he jumped on it. “It was the ex-mayor (Dennis Kintigh) that suggested that I call Col. West (Col. David W. West is the NMMI chief of staff) and so I did. And we got together — we hit it off. This is something that I personally want to be involved in, but it's also something that we, as the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, should be involved in.
Erard informed RHCC Executive Director Marcos Nava and its president, Alma Salas, about IPA and they both agreed to lend the chamber’s support.
NMMI's IPA announced on June 9, that it has received $300,000 in grant funding from the Daniels Fund. The three-year grant ($100,000 per year) will be used for financial tuition assistance for new IPA students.
The IPA program is for local kids who would be attending, but going home after school, Erard said. The foundation is not able to cover costs outside of the parameter of tuition assistance. To be able to provide the children with a healthy lunch, RHCC is planning to have fundraisers, Erard said.
According to him, there are other ways the chamber is planning to be involved. One of the biggest challenges he sees, is making the community aware of the program, particularly the Hispanic-speaking community. “The reason is obvious,” Erard said. “They're the ones that overall really need the help. So, we are getting the word out by reaching out to community leaders. We've identified 65 community leaders that we feel we want to talk with and engage in this project. We're asking them for three things. We're asking them, number one, to help us to identify the parents and the students that need what IPA is going to provide. Number two, we want them to help us to raise money for the school lunches.”
Erard said that NMMI and the chamber have estimated that around one-third of the students will receive full scholarships, one third will receive partial scholarships. “For the families that are well enough to not qualify for scholarships, the tuition is going to be very reasonable,” he said.
According to the information provided by NMMI, the first sixth-grader’s class will be limited to 60 students for the 2023/24 school year. IPA will add seventh and eighth grades in subsequent years, until the school reaches its target size of 240 intermediate school students.
Erard said that the hope is that the students will continue their education either at NMMI after completing eighth grade or they may choose any other school.
IPA is planned as a state educational institution. Like NMMI, IPA is not a public school and is not limited by the curricular restrictions set by the New Mexico Public Education Department.
“There'll be regular classes,” Erard said. “Interestingly enough, one of the classes that they are going to teach, that is going to be mandatory, is Latin. Much of medicine is based on Latin; (the) Spanish language is based on Latin, French, and so on and so forth.”
According to IPA, Latin is taught because it offers “lessons in history, literature, politics and cross-cultural understanding.” Other classes focus on mathematics, science, English, social studies, as well as art, physical education/wellness and leadership.
The first day of school will be Aug. 16.
For more information, contact RHCC and email marcos.nava1@outlook.com. For more information about the IPA program, visit nmmi.edu/ipa.