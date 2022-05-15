The Artesia Public Library and Artesia Arts Council present City of Champions Comic Con
The Artesia Public Library, 205 W. Quay Ave., and Artesia Arts Council in the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., are joining forces and are inviting the public to their first City of Champions Comic Con on May 21.
According to Jessica Paschal, the library’s teen librarian, and Kandace Green, executive director of the council, the events will take place at the library, the arts center and in between the buildings where vendors will be setting up. Food trucks will be on the nearby parking lot of First American Bank, 303 W. Main St.
In a phone interview, Green said, “The comic con is a partnership between the Artesia Public Library and the Artesia Arts Council, so this will be the first one. We had actually started planning it the May the COVID hit. So this has been quite some rocky road to get here.”
According to Paschal, the comic con planned for this year is a typical con. “Just anything comic con related, we didn’t wanted to make it too specific,” she said.
Green said that several events are part of the comic con, including cosplay contests, and an art contest.
“We’ll have three panels, the cosplay panel and then we have two special speakers. There will be three categories for cosplay, with first, second, third prizes for children, teens and adults.” Green said.
Asked about the deadline for the cosplay contest at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, Paschal said, “For the cosplay contest you would have to sign up at the library until 3 p.m., and after 3 p.m. we cut off the registration for the cosplay contest. Then at 3:30 p.m. we are actually starting the contest and I have two judges for that so far.”
Green said that there will also be a pop art contest, explaining that the theme is pop art, the art movement that became popular in the 1950s and ’60s with artist Andy Warhol being a leading figure. The art subjects were part of the commercial mass culture, such as mundane soup cans, comic book scenes and famous film stars, all put on canvas in bright neon-like colors.
“The voting will be on Facebook and in person and the judging will end at the end of comic con,” Green said. The deadline to send in the art has been extended until May 18.
Paschal said that she hopes more art will be sent in. “They (the public) can vote all day for the pop art contest, they can do that at the Ocotillo or Facebook,” she said.
“We’ll have a few games going on as well,” Green said. “One is Dungeons and Dragons. Then there is a creator from Roswell, Matt Bromley, and he’ll have his games there and we have Reid Edwards doing a Warhammer booth.”
The game demonstrations and playing tables will be set up in the arts center’s lobby from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Paschal said that at the library, they will have story time in the morning for children and craft and art projects. “(It’s) called a paint and take, I have little table-top models and we’ll have people there to teach them how to paint them. The crafts (are) able to be done at any age. I’ll have somebody there and they’ll be able to help. And it’s like make a face mask so you can be a superhero. Or make a fake wound so you look like you were bitten by a zombie. Little kids can do it, teens can do it and adults can do it.” she said.
Asked if the comic con will be an annual event, Green said, “We would like for it to be. We hope everything goes well and we can have it another year.”
For more information and for event times, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or email hello@artesiaartscouncil.com.