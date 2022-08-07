Former Roswell Artist-in-Residence grantee Stewart MacFarlane’s art chosen for local wine
Anyone who has been on social media or visited the local Pecos Flavors Winery (PFW) may be wondering why its newest red wine is labeled as a Shiraz, its motif a painting with rolling hills resembling the Hondo Valley bathed in golden sunlight, a man walking in the rocky field and buildings nestled in its center next to what could be a pecan orchard, but is not. The art is by former Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) double grantee Stewart MacFarlane (1987-88 and 2007-08), the title of the painting is “Before The Rain.” Shiraz is Australian for Syrah. The owner of PFW, Josh Ragsdale, said that he had planned to add this style of wine to his collection and that all his house labels carry the painting of either a local painter or someone such as MacFarlane, who has visited the winery and become friends with him.
In an email from Australia, MacFarlane wrote, “The location for this painting is Queenstown, Tasmania. I lived in Hobart, Tasmania for eight years and would often take trips to the mining town of Queenstown, which is a five-hour drive from Hobart.
“A lot of the natural vegetation of the hills has been stripped away due to mining. This makes the imagery more dramatic for me. In some ways it also is reminiscent of the Hondo Valley area outside of Roswell, but the two climates couldn’t be more different. Queenstown is very wet and has a long cold winter. I would have to research the long-term weather forecast before making a trip to Queenstown to paint,” he said.
“When I do a major painting, such as this one, I typically include a figure into the scene, in order to suggest a story that has no exact beginning or ending. In this painting, “Before The Rain” (2004/05), I’ve included a businessman with a briefcase struggling up the hill towards the viewer. The question is ‘Why?’ The answer is up to the viewer. It hopefully gives the painting an extra dimension beyond the landscape itself,” MacFarlane said.
Asked how Ragsdale met MacFarlane, he said, “Stewart and I made a friendship over music. He traveled back and forth, but every time he would hear music, see a show or go to a cool venue he would email me.”
Ragsdale said that during the height of the pandemic, Stewart and his wife were in Roswell. “They came here all the time and ate lunch. We always talked about music and then I told him, ‘I really would like to use one of your pieces of art before you move.’ He came in here the day before he moved and was like, ‘Hey I am moving and I got these three pieces for sale.’ And I bought them,” Ragsdale said and chuckled.
He chose “Before The Rain” because it had multiple vibes to it, Ragsdale said.
Stewart had been a regular visitor to Roswell long before, his first visit being as RAiR in 1987. “I liked the Roswell experience so much I returned after that, several times,” Stewart wrote. “I’ve lived in Roswell for a total of five-plus years in all.
“In 2018 I came back with my wife Robyn to rent a house at the historic RAiR accommodations for a year. Two of our favorite places to go in Roswell were The Pecos Flavors Winery and The Liberty. We got to know Josh at both of these venues as a great host and friend.
“We purchased a building in Las Vegas, New Mexico hoping to establish ourselves there in late 2018. My wife got a position teaching at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in 2019, so we moved to Georgia in August. The Las Vegas project was put on hold.
“In 2020, we all know what happened (the pandemic),” he said. “It threw our plans into confusion and uncertainty. Las Vegas shut down. SCAD closed its campus for face-to-face teaching for a year. I was trapped in Australia, unable to fly back from a short trip in March 2020, for six months.
"In the midst of that, once I managed to return to my wife in Las Vegas in September 2020, we moved to Florida for a few months' reprieve, before returning to Roswell in March 2021 for a month. In April 2021 we sold our building in Las Vegas and flew back to Australia.
“Before flying home, I caught up with Josh a few more times and the wine label idea was born,” Stewart wrote.
Asked about who came up with the idea of supporting artists by using their work as labels Ragsdale said, “‘Applause’ and ‘Pleasure’ were our first ones and my mom and dad chose those.
“The majority of our labels are artist’s labels, so we have Ted Robertson who was a very well-known artist in the Hondo Valley and in Roswell as well, his widow, she still lives in Hondo Valley. And then we have Elaine Howe; we have Jane Avery Gray, she comes from a long line of artists. She lives here in town as well. One was painted by one of our ex-employees, Jeanette Miranda. One was painted by Keiko Green and she painted it in memory of one of our employees who passed away. We have stories for our artist labels, we kind of stick to that,” Ragsdale said.
The art of wine making in New Mexico goes back to the priests following the conquistadors. They established the first vineyards at their settlements and churches in the northern part of what became New Mexico. The mineral-rich soil and sunshine gave rise to an industry that can compete today on an international level. Ragsdale’s wine maker is Paolo D’Andrea, who lives with his wife Sylvia D’Andrea in Deming.
“He does all the wine making for us and then bottles it,” Ragsdale said. “We grow grapes here in Roswell. We harvest our grapes, usually in late summer, ‘September-ish,’ and then we transport them to Deming and do the crush and fermentation and the bottling. It’s really cool. We are proud to be a part of the New Mexico Winegrower Association and produce wine in this area. We’re the only winery in Chaves County and we’ve been in business since 2004.”
For more information about MacFarlane, visit stewartmacfarlane.com. For more information about the winery, visit pecosflavorswinery.com.