Rev. Dr. Susan Pigott will be ordained as full-time priest for the local Episcopal church
Rev. Dr. Susan Pigott answered the call to become the new full-time priest for St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Pigott will be ordained as Episcopal Church priest on June 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's. A reception will follow the ceremony.
According to St. Andrew’s Senior Warden Cory Butler, Bishop Scott Mayer of the Diocese of North West Texas will preside over the ceremony, and many clergy guests from Texas and the Diocese of the Rio Grande will be present.
Previous priest of St. Andrew’s, Father Dale Plummer, had accepted another call in July 2021, and until the search committee found Pigott, Father Maurice Geldert was the priest-in-charge.
Pigott was recently a deacon and pastoral assistant in Abilene, Texas at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest. She specialized in pastoral care. Though Pigott lived in Texas for many years, she still considers herself New Mexican because she grew up in Albuquerque. In her introduction to the vestry and St. Andrew’s search committee, she said that she is eager to return to the Land of Enchantment.
Roswell’s parish will embark on a new mission with Pigott, as this will be her first time as a rector. According to the search committee, she is the best candidate for the parish.
“I am called to be a priest in God’s church,” Pigott wrote. “I desire to lead God’s people in beautiful worship, heart-felt prayer and diligent study of the Bible. I wish to be a servant-leader who shepherds people with love and humility.”
Pigott has multiple degrees in theology, including a Ph.D. (Old Testament) and a diploma in Anglican Studies from the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
She wrote that St. Andrew’s profile drew her in because of the commitment of the church to help others in the community through "Andy’s Breakfast," their Pet Pantry — a unique ministry to feed pets whose owners are down on their luck.
In researching Pigott’s background, her understanding in animal theology stands out. In several articles, including a special feature about faith in the Abilene Reporter News, published Sept. 29, 2017, she points out that the idea of animals being soulless creatures most likely came from a translation error from Hebrew into Greek. Hebrew scriptures declare that God created both humans and animals as living souls, not having souls, she said.
As a deacon, Pigott served her community in Abilene in multiple functions, focusing on pastoral care, preaching and teaching. She visited members in the hospital and at home. She also took congregants out for coffee and lunch for conversation and to encourage them. “I’ve done some pastoral counseling in my office as well,” she said.
Asked about her liturgical style and practice, she said, “I am Anglo-Catholic in my liturgical style, and that is my preferred worship practice. I especially love chanted services. However, I am open to a wide variety of worship styles and enjoy both 'low church' and 'high church' worship.
One question in Pigott’s portfolio is about the church of the future and how she is preparing for it. She said, “The COVID Crisis has required creativity, flexibility, and forward thinking in the church to meet the needs of an ever-changing situation. I bring extensive experience as a professor to the teaching ministry of the church and want to provide innovative leadership, especially in adult education. I think outside the box and enjoy finding unique ways to approach ministry. The church of the future needs people who see with new eyes and who are willing to try unusual methods to reach our world.”
Pigott will start her work at St. Andrew’s the day after being ordained. Her husband, Kelly Pigott, is a professor of church history at Hardin-Simons University in Abilene — Susan Pigott had been a professor of Old Testament at the university. She said that her husband is planning to telecommute and that they both are looking forward to making Roswell their home. They have two “nearly” grown children. One is still in college.
For more information, call St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 575-622-1353.