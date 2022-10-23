Days are getting shorter and Halloween is just around the corner. With events having already started last week, motorists should be on the lookout for small ghosts and princesses attending the many trunk or treats throughout the town.
If it is still undecided what costume to wear, a great place to look for inspiration is Google Trend’s Halloween website Frightgeist. Top popular costumes are listed not only nationwide, but also locally.
This year, the trend nationwide on the first three spots are “witch,” “Spider-Man” and “dinosaur.” In New Mexico, dinosaurs are in first place. It seems as if many New Mexican’s travel to El Paso to shop, and their top sellers are characters from the film series “Toy Story.”
No matter what costume is chosen, there are some things to watch out for. Kids, or adults, can develop an allergy to some of the common allergens found in and/or on the costumes and makeup. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, nickel allergies are the most common and can be found in costume accessories such as cowboy belts, swords, tiaras and magic wands, to name a few. Then there is latex, which makes costumes and masks stretch so easily. Its liquid form is often used to create special effects make-up.
Budgets are tight after the pandemic, so many families may choose to reuse stored old costumes or buy used ones. These costumes may carry itty bitty, scary little critters: dust mites. If possible, throw the costume in the washer, or wash it down with a sudsy solution to prevent allergy-related attacks.
To have a fun Halloween experience, it’s advisable to have a “dress-rehearsal” and to check if there are any skin irritations or breathing problems. If that happens, seek medical advice immediately.
When it comes to candy, the New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center gives the advice to have an adult inspect all candy or toys received in trick or treating to make sure nothing was tampered with and none of the candy has ingredients that can cause an allergic reaction. Even small wrappers have to carry a list of ingredients. "If in doubt, throw it out."
To make sure that the child is not tempted to eat candy before the inspection, give them something to eat ahead of trick or treating. It is also good to remember to keep candy — especially chocolate — away from pets because some of them can be poisonous to them. Keep the phone number of the poison control center nearby or have it ready in the phone. The number is 800-222-1222. It is toll-free and available 24 hours everyday.
Halloween trunk or treats events from Oct. 27 to 29:
- Lovelace Regional Hospital, 117 E. 19th St., is hosting its annual trunk or treat event in its front parking lot on Oct. 27 from 4-7 p.m. The event is free to the public and open to all ages.
- Night of the Living Zoo — on Oct. 28 and 29 from 5-9 p.m. (both days). Spring River Zoo is decked out in Halloween decor and trick or treating stations. Children age 3 and under get in free with accompanying adult. Last entry is at 8 p.m. This is a rain-or-shine event. For more information, visit roswellconnect.com or call 575-624-6760.
Trunk or treat events and carnivals on Oct. 29:
- 1-5 p.m. — Foxworth-Galbraith Home Improvement Center’s parking lot, 200 S. Main St., is open for Halloween. Its trunk or treat event includes pumpkin decorating and activities. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
- 4 p.m. — Hagerman’s Halloween Costume Parade and Carnival includes a free costume parade that anyone can join if they get a number before 4 p.m. The parade goes from Argyle Street to Lindell Andrews Community Center. In the parking lot, ribbons will be given out for the best costumes. The carnival will be held inside the community center. There will be a Trunk or Treat event in the center’s parking lot. No exact end time is given. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
- 4-8 p.m. — The American Legion Post No. 61 has a walk-thru carnival in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church, 200 N Pennsylvania Ave., with lots of candy and gifts for kids. For more information, email commander@roswelllegion.org.
- 5-8 p.m. — Kymera Independent Physicians have their trunk or treat event in the parking lot, 400 Military Heights Place. For more information, visit kymeramedical.com, its Facebook page or call 575-627-9500.
Trunk or treat event on Oct. 30:
- 3-6 p.m. — The Roswell Elks Lodge No. 969, 1720 N. Montana Ave., invites the public to its event that includes plenty of candy for kids and entertainment. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Trunk or treats, fests and festivals on Oct. 31:
- 5-8 p.m. — Westlake Ace Hardware, the Emperors Riding Club and Valley Vintage Car Club are hosting a Trunk or Treat event at Ace Hardware’s parking lot, 2810 N. Main St. There also will be food and drinks available.
- 5-10 p.m. — Trinity United Methodist Church, 1413 S. Union Ave., is having its annual Fall Festival. There will be a haunted house, burgers and hotdogs, jolly jumps, raffle drawings and popcorn, to name some of the entertainment. For more information, visit trinityunitedmetroswell.com.
- 6 p.m. — Blocktoberfest takes place at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road. No exact end time is provided. The Grace Kids are inviting the public to its free trunk or treat event. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or call 575-623-5438.
- 6-8 p.m. — Crossroads Assembly of God, 1224 W. Country Club Road, is having a community Trunk or Treat event. For more information, call 575-622-2171.
Other events will be featured in the Thursday edition of the Roswell Daily Record in its Community Calendar. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.