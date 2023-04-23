Satellite Installation and Flatlay Workshop
The Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum is hosting a special guest next week: Jessica Oreck, artist and proprietor of The Office of Collecting and Design will be in Roswell curating an installation and leading a flat lay work shop.
Located in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Office of Collecting and Design is a collection of collections, devoted to the diminutive, the discarded, the misplaced, the broken and the obsolete. The wonderland of objects also functions in part as a prop library for Oreck’s films and photography.
Under Jessica’s guidance, participants will arrange their choice of interesting small objects within a square format and take home a mini Polaroid print of their own creation. They will be able to sort through hundreds of treasures from the office's collection or can bring their own small objects to include in the photo. The come ’n’ go workshop begins on April 29 at 9 a.m., with last participants starting around 11:30 a.m. There is a low fee per polaroid; all ages are welcome.
For more information, visit miniaturesandcuriouscollectionsmuseum.org.