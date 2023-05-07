Ron James' documentary unveils evidence of UFO phenomenon
Ron James takes viewers through the past and present of UFOs in his new documentary, "Accidental Truth." James and a team of experts, including Richard Dolan, Ralph Blumenthal and Dr. Michio Kaku, present a wealth of information in the film, which is narrated by actor Matthew Modine.
“I've been involved in documenting the disclosure process since about 2008, when I was hired to do a UFO conference and I just kind of got the bug.” James, the film's creator and media relations director for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) said in a recent interview with the Roswell Daily Record. “I realized that we're dealing with the biggest deception ever put forth in front of humanity, and I decided early on that, if I could, I wanted to do something about it. So the scope of my work related to the UFO field has been several documentaries, television shows, eventually founding an online TV network.”
James mentioned that the film features "true government insiders," including John Alexander, a retired U.S. Army colonel; Lue Elizondo; Christopher Mellon and Nick Pope. World-renowned scientist Kaku also provides scientific analysis and commentary, as does immunologist Dr. Garry Nolan.
James provided insight into the making of "Accidental Truth," adding that the documentary is the culmination of more than 15 years of interviews and investigations, with the primary goal of the film connecting the dots surrounding the UFO phenomenon. “When I first started the project, I was kind of very militant about the whole disclosure thing. I was angry. How dare these people keep this — it's the biggest secret being kept from humanity — we have a right to know. But I came to realize that the whole thing is way more complicated than any of us can imagine. And that most of the front-facing people that we see out there, the Elizondos, the Melons, the people that are actually facing the public, saying what they can, are doing probably about the best they can with the constraints that they have on them. They're not really the ones that are guilty, for lack of better words, of perpetrating this massive cover-up.”
The Roswell 1947 UFO crash is also discussed in the film. Using an artistic illustration of the events gives viewers a sense of what the crash site would have looked like more than 75 years ago. These animated segments provide a great visual aid throughout the movie.
When asked about the film's impact on the UFO community, James said, "The subject is no longer up for debate. You will experience the proof." He believes that the acknowledgment of another advanced intelligence interacting with humanity will lead to even more questions.
James expressed his excitement for the Roswell community to see the film, saying, "I'd love to have you guys watch it, obviously." James also discussed the possibility of a public viewing event in Roswell, which as of this publication is being finalized for the Roswell Daily Record Film Festival in July. He also mentioned his close friendship and collaboration with Paul Davids, the executive producer of "Accidental Truth" and creator of the Showtime movie "Roswell."
"Accidental Truth" is an important addition to the growing body of evidence surrounding the UFO phenomenon and is sure to spark conversation and debate in the UFO community and beyond. “So the reason it's called 'Accidental Truth' is because a lot of what you glean from watching it is coming from what they're not saying as opposed to what they are saying,” James said. “Debrief Media just recently published a review where they said that 'Accidental Truth' makes the best case yet for crash debris and nonhuman intelligence.”
Regarding the film's release, James shared, "It'll be available to rent, and it'll be on all the platforms: Amazon, Roku, Redbox. It's already on Amazon and Google and Apple TV. So it'll be all those places where you normally expect to see it. It's being distributed by 1091 (1091 Pictures film studio). So they're the big boys on the block when it comes to this kind of film."