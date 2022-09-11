Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation hosts its fundraiser
The Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation (RMACF) invites the public to its annual fundraising dinner and dance with the motto “A Taste of Italy,” on Sept. 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center. There will also be a silent and live auction. All proceeds will benefit the Roswell Museum.
RMACF President Parker Folse said the idea of the theme came from their newest foundation board member, Robert Tynes.
“We just thought we would bring something to the community that would stand out, that people would remember after it’s passed, so they can look forward to something next year. We chose Italy because it was something that was unique, something that was a little out of the ordinary, something that we could look at and present to our board as well as our supporters to create an excitement in the community. Everybody who thinks of Italy — the gondolas, the water the historical art — that really plays a part on what we are trying to achieve: supporting the museum. We felt it represents artistic creativity," Tynes said.
According to RMACF Executive Director Cindy Torrez, last year the event was outside in the patio of the museum on a smaller scale for 100 people, due to the pandemic. This year, the foundation hopes to host at least 300 supporters of the museum.
“Our hope is that people are ready to come out and party and have a good time and also do it for a good cause,” Parker said. “We are doing an open bar, we are having live music with Vanilla Pop, a band that is coming in, they are going to play at The Liberty as well and they are going to play our fundraiser the next evening.”
The band Vanilla Pop has not performed in Roswell yet. Tynes said that he saw them at a different event and recommended them. “The music is a variety from Neil Diamond all the way to Saturday Night Fever, to old style Frank Sinatra, they play a variety of lounge music. They are very active, they get out in the crowd and get people to dance.”
In a phone interview Alan Vedder, one of the artists of Vanilla Pop, whose stage name is Al Dente, talked about the duo. “I go out into the audience, I sing in the audience. I’ll dance with people in the audience while I’m singing. We’ve got a good report. We kid around, we are really good friends. We don’t just stand up there and play the songs, we’ve got banter between us, we have a good time with it and we like to get silly,” he said.
Together with his friend Lester Moore (guitar-bass), Vedder’s synthesized arrangements focus primarily on the electronic dance beats of the ’80s, but their bizarrely unique and varied repertoire also embraces other genres, with Neil Diamond, Tom Jones and Metallica, all fitting flawlessly into the duo's tongue-in-cheek, sequin-studded, Vegas-inspired stage show.
Asked how far they travel for their performances, Vedder said, “We play Durango, Colorado, we used to do Denver regularly. We’ve been flown to Seattle and Toronto and Dallas and New York. We went to Portland, Maine last year. We’re not just a regular cover band. We are definitely very visual, it’s a performance, it’s shiny, it’s sparkly, it’s very interactive. Since it’s so unique, people hire us from far away.”
According to Vedder, Vanilla Pop has a strong fan base that travels from event to event with them. They are known as Vanilla Pop “Tarts.” “Odds are that you may become one yourself after you see the show,” he said.
There will be a silent auction and a live auction held by Auctioneer Shane Hall. Two auction items that stand out are listed as “Wine There. Wine Here.” “Whoever purchases the trip will have a choice in going to Sonoma Valley or going to Italy,” Torrez said.
The Italy trip goes to Cortona, Tuscany and includes a five-night stay for four, and a tour of a renowned winery among other things. The Sonoma Wine Country tour includes a three-night stay for two, a chauffeured town car to experience the wine without having to worry about a sober driver and other highlights.
Torrez said that one of the auction items will be a signed print, “The French Pyrenees” by Donald Anderson. “That will be something special we’ll have in the auction to remember Don by. Don was a huge supporter of the museum. He was named director emeritus of our board for a number of years. (His death is) a big loss to Roswell. But we sure appreciate everything he brought to Roswell as far as the arts are concerned, he supported the museum in the past,” she said.
“We’ll have also little swag bags, with goodies that people can take home,” Parker said.
Asked about how the foundation will use the profits of the evening, Parker said, “A lot of things what the people enjoy at the museum, the programming, the art they bring in and the people who come to provide events at the museum wouldn’t be able to happen without the support of the foundation, which wouldn’t happen without the support of the donors and community members. Cindy is part time, she probably works more than she gives herself credit for, but we really do try to keep the administrative cost to a minimum so that way most money we receive goes directly to the programs, events and staff at the museum.”
Tynes said that the buffet would be prepared by Chanda Reilly after a tasting was done by him, Parker and Torrez. “She’s very good at Italian cuisine,” Tynes said. “We tasted the chicken parmesan, we tasted the penne past and we tasted the lasagna. We are actually doing something that will cater to everyone’s taste buds. The tiramisu is my favorite. This is going to be the place to enjoy really good Italian-style dinner. We’ll have a really nice outdoor patio that will be decorated with outdoor lighting and fenced in for privacy. We’ll have a leaning tower of Pisa, we’ll have a gondola boat, we’ll even have a Ferrari out for photos as well. We’re excited.”
For more information and tickets visit roswellmuseum.org, or call the foundation office at 575-627-0918.