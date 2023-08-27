Renowned musicians and the NMMI Jazz Ensemble perform at the Anderson Museum
Southwestern Arts Alliance, the Roswell Jazz Festival and the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art (AMoCA) present “An Evening Of Swingin’ Jazz.” The concert takes place at AMoCA, 409 E. College Blvd., on Sep. 1 at 6 p.m.
Performing are renowned musicians such as vibraphonist Chuck Redd, bassist Tom Wakeling, pianist Michael Francis and drummer Ricky Malichi, as well as the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) Jazz Ensemble under the guidance of director Wataru Niimori.
Asked what the concert will entail, Francis (Roswell Jazz Festival and Southwestern Arts Alliance Inc. — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit) said, ”It is basically a series that I've put together. These guys have become my close friends over the years. What I've done with my 501(c)3 Southwestern Arts Alliance Incorporated is I'm using my grant money and donations to put on the concert. Chuck Redd has been with us almost from the very beginning (performing at the Roswell Jazz Festival). He is an outstanding vibraphone player. When he was a young man, he played drums with the great Charlie Byrd Trio, one of the main world-class artists that brought bossa nova over from Brazil. And also, when he was a young man, he played vibraphone with Mel Tormé Band. That was a gigantic big name. He has worked with the Smithsonian, and he plays quite often at the Kennedy Center. He's a very highly respected and great jazz musician.”
Francis said that he was especially thankful to be able to perform at AMoCA. “They send out postcards, and they allow us to use their venue and their wonderful Bösendorfer (concert grand) piano,” he said.
Asked if he had always had a love for this instrument, Francis said, “I've been on the piano since I was five years old, and I've dabbled with some other instruments. When I was finishing my last semester, before I got my music degree, I had to play a bunch of different instruments to pass my final exam. I had to play cornet, a trumpet. I had to play a clarinet. I had to play all kinds of stuff. And I did all that just great, except for one instrument. When I got to the flute, I could not bring that thing to do anything. And I was exasperated myself and practically hyperventilated, trying to get a tone out of it. And so, I didn't get 100% on the instrument. I did fine on the other, but the flute got me. I play blues harmonica, but I don't do it very often lately. It's a very soulful instrument to play the blues with.”
Asked about the NMMI students performing, Francis said that a workshop on the day of the concert would be a highlight. “Wataru Niimori is now the band director at NMMI. He and I are working together. We're going to do a workshop at the New Mexico Military Institute on Friday afternoon, and he's going to bring his kids to open the show at the Anderson. The New Mexico Military Institute is providing the vibraphone for us too.”
Bassist Wakeling's musical travels have brought him to Roswell before. He has performed at the Roswell Jazz Festival several times. In a phone interview, he talked about what the audience can expect. Asked if there will be a set list or — uniquely for jazz — musicians plan to freestyle and play off of each other, he said, “It will be a little bit of both. We work from a fairly large, common body of material that, you know, many, many experienced jazz musicians know already. And so, I'm guessing we'll be drawing from that material. And my friend, Chuck Redd, with whom I'm performing, has some great arrangements of things that he likes to play. I have a few of the same. So I think, we'll put our heads together and come up with a really engaging and interesting program.”
Reading Wakeling’s impressive biography, one name stood out. He had performed with actor and singer Jerry Lewis in the transitory Broadway show “Damn Yankees.” Asked how that came to be, Wakeling said, “In the late ’80s and 1990s, I just started playing a lot of touring shows, and one thing leads to another. It’s sort of a combination of networking and having people get to know you and perhaps being in the right place at the right time.”
Wakeling knew at a very young age that music was his passion. He said that his parents were both musically inclined, though not professional musicians themselves. They gifted him with a clarinet as his first instrument. Why a clarinet? He said he watched the clarinetist Pete Fountain on TV, performing on the Lawrence Welk Show. “I was five or six years old, and they (his parents) got me a clarinet for Christmas. My uncle was a very accomplished clarinetist. He died in World War II. I think I perhaps took after him and started on the clarinet and played it for many years,” Wakeling said.
He only switched to bass in high school. Wakeling said that the band needed a bass player, and he volunteered after listening to recordings and learning more about the instrument. “I've been the bass player ever since,” he said. “We each sort of find our own voice and the instrument that moves us. And, you know, the bass is the thing that moves me.”
Wakeling said that after being in Roswell so often, he made friends with the other musicians attending and with the people in Roswell. “I'm looking forward to seeing them all when I come down. We have a nice group of people. I think, it'll be a fantastic concert. Chuck Redd and I work together fairly frequently throughout the year, and Michael Francis and Ricky are both fantastic musicians. I know your audience will really enjoy it. I'm just looking forward to seeing all of my friends and fans out there,” he said.
For more information and tickets, visit rair.org/jazz or purchase the tickets at AMoCA or by phone at 575-623-5600. Students accompanied by adults get in for free, and accompanied minors get in at a lower cost.
The public has one more chance to see the jazz musicians perform. A concert takes place on Sept. 2 at Michael Hurd's La Rinconada Gallery in San Patricio from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, call 575-808-9336 or email mfjazz@pvtnetworks.net