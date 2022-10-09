Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents Agatha Christie’s “An Unexpected Guest.” The plot: Lost in the fog, a stranger seeks refuge in a nearby house, only to find a man shot dead and his wife standing over him with a smoking gun. But the woman’s dazed confession is anything but convincing, and the unexpected guest decides to help. Remarkably, the police clues point to a man who died two years previously, but as the ghosts of a past wrong begin to emerge, a tangled web of lies reveals family secrets and chilling motives, where the real murderer turns out to be the greatest mystery of all.
Performances are Oct. 14 to 16 and Oct. 21 to 23 with showings on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com or its Facebook page.