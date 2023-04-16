Roswell Jazz Festival presents an evening of jazz featuring several musicians
April is Jazz Appreciation Month and as a special event and fundraiser, The Roswell Jazz Festival (RJF) invites the public to Pecos Flavors Winery + Bistro, 412 W. Second St., on April 22 at 6:30 p.m.
This evening of jazz features the Anderson twins, Peter and Will Anderson, two extraordinary jazz woodwind players and true virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone. Also performing are RFJ Artistic Director Michael Francis, legendary drummer Ricky Malichi and renowned double bass player Erik Unsworth. Francis, Malichi and Unsworth are well known in Roswell, having performed regularly at RJF.
According to Francis, the music of the evening will have as theme the timeless tunes of George Gershwin.
The Anderson brothers are best known for their performances in the major motion pictures “Revolutionary Road,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and the award-winning show “The Marvelous Ms. Maisel.”
Born and raised in Washington D.C., the Andersons moved to New York City to attend The Juilliard School. They’ve performed with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D’Rivera, Wynton Marsalis, and can be heard on the 2014 Grammy Award-winning soundtrack of HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” with Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks. They’ve headlined at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein’s 54 Below, Blues Alley, Birdland and live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. The Andersons have performed in more than 40 U.S. states, throughout Brazil, Japan, the United Kingdom and six times in NYC’s famed Highlights in Jazz series, alongside Lou Donaldson, Jimmy Heath and Tootie Heath, Ken Peplowski, Steve Turre, Warren Vache, Frank Vignola and Jimmy Cobb.
The Andersons received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their off-Broadway production, “Le Jazz Hot” — one of seven sold-out productions at 59E59 Theaters; and in 2018 were Bistro Award winners. Their 2014 album, “Deja Vu,” was called “a burner that reveals the band’s cohesiveness and spirit.” Last year, the Andersons raised $25,000 to establish the Joe Temperley Juilliard Student Scholarship Fund and tribute album in honor of their late great saxophone mentor. The brothers are teaching artists through Juilliard’s Nord-Anglia program, conducting school workshops in Orlando, Charlotte, Washington D.C. and Chicago. They’ve lectured at over 100 high schools countrywide and Universities including Michigan State, Ohio State, Florida State, Temple, Xavier, Scranton, South Florida, Lenoir-Rhyne, Central Oklahoma, Jacksonville, William Paterson and in Nagasaki, Japan.
The Andersons performed with the Jazz at Lincoln Center All-Stars in After Midnight, which ran on Broadway from 2013-14, featuring Vanessa Williams, KD Lang, Fantasia Barrino, and Patti Labelle. In 2017, the brothers directed “The Fabulous Dorsey Brothers” in J@LC’s Appel Room, narrated by “The Wire and Treme” actor, Clarke Peters. Also that year, they completed a 30-day national tour sponsored by Allied Concert Services, on a roster of artists including The Boston Brass and Ann Hampton Callaway.
The concert is a fundraiser for the 16th Annual Roswell Jazz Festival, taking place Oct. 25-29.
For more information about the brothers, visit peterandwillanderson.com. Tickets for the event are limited and going fast. For more information about RJF and tickets, visit roswelljazz.org.
