Anderson twins

The twin brothers and musical virtuosos Peter Anderson and Will Anderson will perform for one evening only at Pecos Flavors Winery + Bistro.

 Submitted Photo/Lynn Redmile

Roswell Jazz Festival presents an evening of jazz featuring several musicians

April is Jazz Appreciation Month and as a special event and fundraiser, The Roswell Jazz Festival (RJF) invites the public to Pecos Flavors Winery + Bistro, 412 W. Second St., on April 22 at 6:30 p.m.