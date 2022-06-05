Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company (WWOB) is set to perform its second main stage show of its 2022 season with the musical “Annie.” The musical is directed and choreographed by WWOB Artistic Director Summer Souza, while Devon Bullock is the production’s music director. Due to the demanding rehearsal and performance schedule, the show features two separate casts of orphans, including the title role of Annie, shared by Braelynn Washichek and Cabrie Lethgo.
Rounding off the cast in the adult roles are Boyd Barrett and Phil Davis, who split the role of billionaire Oliver Warbucks, and Julie Bassing as Warbuck's kind-hearted secretary Grace Farrell, performing in her first role on stage with WWOB. Lafonda Humpherys returns to the stage as the villainous Miss Hannigan, and is joined by regular WWOB performers Tony Souza, Emily Boardman, Juan Macias, John Bitner and many others.
Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, “Annie” has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theater hits ever written, including "Tomorrow."
The story of little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of New York City. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations — and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
The musical “Annie” performs at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center June 10-12 and 17-18. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and for tickets, visit waywayoffbroadway.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the theater one hour before curtain time.