In 1822, James Monroe was president, the transcontinental railroad was decades away from completion and the United States acquired Florida from Spain.
History also was made in New Mexico that year in a small yet enduring way, when the territorial government of New Mexico created the 378,537-acre Anton Chico Land Grant.
That creation from two centuries ago was celebrated on its anniversary with live music, food, a rodeo and more at the Anton Chico Land Grant’s 200 Year Anniversary Celebration, June 17-19.
The history of the Anton Chico Land Grant began when Salvador Tapia and 36 others petitioned the government for the grant. In exchange, they promised to take up residence in the grant area and hold the land in common for themselves and future settlers.
Officially, it was Claim 29 — written in both Spanish and English — a petition by the unincorporated town of Anton Chico to the Wild West Territory of New Mexico.
“Territory of New Mexico, County of San Miguel,
"To the Hon. William Pelham, surveyor general of the Territory of New Mexico.
"Your petitioners, David Stewart, for himself and in behalf of the heirs and legal representatives of the original grantees and the present inhabitants of the town of Anton Chico, respectfully represent that they claim a certain piece of land lying in the county of San Miguel, in the Territory of New Mexico; that said grant was made by Facundo Melgares, civil and military governor of New Mexico, on the thirteenth day of February, A.D. 1822, to Salvador Tapia, Francisco Baca, Rafael Duran, and others, whose names appear in the document herewith presented. …”
Note that Guadalupe didn’t become a county until May 10, 1869.
And while the Land of Enchantment is dotted with ghost towns, the community of Anton Chico still has roughly 200 residents and its own school that is part of the Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools district. The community’s longevity, perhaps, is a testament to the resiliency of the settlers and their offspring.
Myria Mandell, a local resident who knows quite a lot about the history of the land grant, said: “The land grant in Guadalupe and San Miguel counties is one of the last surviving land grants in the state. It is the only land grant (in the state) that generates its own revenue through leasing grazing land and issuing rock permits so people can find rocks.”
The land grant is much smaller now — Mandell estimates it is around 100,000 acres.
She said this is the first time a celebration has been held.
“It’s been difficult to maintain the land grant. It boosts the morale of the community members,” said Mandell, who serves on both the genealogy and planning committees for the 200-year anniversary fiesta.
Land grants in New Mexico go all the way back to the King of Spain, Mandell said.
She said the Anton Chico Land Grant was created through the expansion of the San Miguel Del Bado Land Grant, which dates back to 1794.
“They wanted to expand territory and people requested to expand into the area and that became Anton Chico,” Mandell said.
But over the years, “land grant thieves,” including the U.S. government, gnawed around the edges of the land grant, according to information provided by Mandell.
And as third parties were relentless in their efforts to grab land, the Pecos Pueblo people and other Native Americans, including Apache and Comanche, mixed with the Spanish settlers, and their descendants are a mix of Spanish and Native American, Mandell said.
Despite the time and troubles, 200 years later, the land grant has not only survived but is thriving.
“I personally feel blessed and grateful to be part of the land grant,” Mandell said.