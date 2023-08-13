Chaves County Federated Republican Women meeting
Chaves County Federated Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m., at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Reservations are required. For more information, please contact Jeanine at 575-420-8455.
ENMMC Senior Circle
Eastern New Mexico Medical Senior Circle (ENMMSC) has several events planned in August. On Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m., the public is invited to meet Jessie M. Surla, DNP and Eastern New Mexico Medical Center's gastroenterology specialist. Surla's talk has the theme, "How do you know if you have a fatty liver?" Lunch will be served. On Aug. 23 at 11:30 a.m., all who have birthday in August get to have a party. On Aug. 25 at 11 a.m., ENMMSC invites members to renew their vows. A short ceremony for all participating takes place at 300 W. Country Club Road, and a reception follows. On Aug. 29 at 11:30 a.m., the community is invited to attend Eastern New Mexico Medical Center State of the Union, given by CEO Warren A. Yehl at 300 W. Country Club. Lunch will be provided. Monday movies continue each day at 11 a.m. Showings are: Aug. 14 — "Operation Petticoat; Aug. 21 — "Court Jester" and on Aug. 28 — "Under the Light House Dancing."
On Mondays and Thursdays from 9:15 to 10 a.m., join in for Tai Chi and Qigong. On Mondays and Wednesdays, an exercise hour takes place from 10 to 11 a.m.; on Friday's from 10 to 11 a.m., the exercise hour focuses on maintaining strong bones. On Tuesdays from 9 to 9:50 a.m., the Singing Seniors meet; on Tuesdays and Thursdays, join in the chair yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. Join us for Game Day Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, it's time to check your blood pressure. On Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m., join in our hula class. The Yarn group meets Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Wednesdays (exception is Aug. 2) at 1:30 p.m., ICAN Nutrition Class is taught. On Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. join a basic computer class (bring your own laptop), exception is Aug. 17; on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m., time for dog therapy. Members are welcome to play cards or dominos, or to crochet/knit at any time. ENMMC Senior Circle is located at 300 W. Country Club. For more information, call 575-624-4676.
Blood drives and special incentives
Vitalant, No. 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, is having two special incentives for August: Back 2 School Drawing — until Aug. 31, donate for a chance to win one of five $5,000 prepaid gift cards; Cool Summer Bonus Points — Until Aug. 31, donate whole blood, Power Red, platelets or plasma with Vitalant, and you will receive enough bonus points in your online donor account to redeem for a cool summer $10 gift card of choice through Vitalant’s donor recognition program. Donors must first have an account and be opted in to the recognition program to receive points.
On Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the blood drive will be in the community room of Pioneer Bank. On Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Bloodmobile will be at VDEX Diabetes. On Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. and Aug. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m., the blood drive will be at the Vitalant Office. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 575-625-9743.
¡La Tertulia! Bilingual book club
La Tertulia is a bilingual book club. It will meet on Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. at Peppers Grill and Bar and discuss "Edge of Taos Desert: An Escape to Reality" by Mabel Dodge Luhan. Get the book, read it, and join us to discuss it.
La Tertulia es un club de lectura bilingüe. Se reunirá el 16 de agosto a las 5 p.m. en Peppers Grill y Bar y discutirá "Edge of Taos Desert: An Escape to Reality" por Mabel Dodge Luhan. Consigue el libro, léelo y acompáñanos a discutirlo.
For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Monthly Table Top Games Day
Table Top Games Day at the Roswell Museum takes place every first Saturday of the month from 1 to 5 p.m. Local game designer Matt Bromley of Wildbird Games is hosting the games. Learn a new game or hone your skills with like-minded folks and players of all ages. Host's table games will vary each month. One table will be designated for Dungeons and Dragons games, and additional tables will be available for bring-your-own-game setups. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org, the Facebook event page, or call 575-624-6744.
Crocheters and knitters exchange community
Crocheters and knitters exchange community (CAKE) meet on Wednesday afternoons between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Yarn Shop, 103 N. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, contact Donna Daniel at the Yarn Shop, email oasis.roswell.2022@gmail.com or call (no text) 575-755-2155.
VFW meeting
The Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet the last Thursday of the month at Grace Community Church from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Commander Jason Burk at 575-910-1860.
Pecos Valley Quilters meeting
Pecos Valley Quilters meet at 10 a.m. each Wednesday of the month at First Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., room 111. The first Wednesday meeting includes a short business meeting, sharing of work and introduction of the Block of the Month. On the second Wednesday, usually, a class is given by a member to improve skills and learn new methods. The third Wednesday is a workday and includes help with sewing. The fourth Wednesday is working on Quilts for the Heart, charity quilts. For more information, visit pecosvalleyquilters.org.
Optimist Club meetings
The Sunrise Optimist Club meet the second, third and fourth Wednesday's of the month at 7 a.m. in the Lovelace Regional Hospital conference room, 117 E 19th St., (use the west door). If you want to know more about the Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell, contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 575-420-9420.
Roswell Flute Ensemble
The Roswell Flute Ensemble is always looking for new players, experience preferred. Rehearsals are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Locations vary. For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Sew Crafty Pin Pals meeting
Sew Crafty Pin Pals is an adult-centered group and is open to everyone making anything with a needle, whether involving crochet, knitting or sewing. People 60 years and older get to attend for free. The casual gathering takes place every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and is for beginners to advanced crafters. Bring your own projects and enjoy the company. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis of Roswell meet at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the meeting room of Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen, 2103 N. Main St. If you want to know more about the Kiwanis of Roswell, contact membership chairman Laurie at 575-513-8119.
Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meeting
The Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meets via Zoom the second Monday of each month. For more information, email soilcons@dfn.com.
Cancer with Grace support group meetings
Cancer with Grace support group meetings take place twice a month at Grace Community Church. Check its website for specific dates at roswellgrace.com/cancer-with-grace.
Daily Inspirational Messages
Sit back, relax and listen to words of peace, hope and joy brought to you by First Presbyterian Church, 575-622-4923.
Are you planning a meeting or convention or looking for new members? Email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309. Deadline is Wednesday at noon before publication. The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For cancellations, updates and information, contact the event venue or organizer.