¡La Tertulia! Bilingual book club

La Tertulia is a bilingual book club. It will meet on Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. at Peppers Grill and Bar and discuss Sabine Ulibarri’s book, “Mi abuela fumaba puros y otros cuentos de Tierra Amarilla.” Get the book, read it, and join us to discuss it.