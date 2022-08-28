Voter integrity/confidence exercise
A voter integrity/confidence exercise will be conducted by Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Bassett Auditorium of the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. The event is sponsored by the Democratic and Republican parties of Chaves County. The first 150 people who wish to participate may complete a ballot with several non-political questions. Anyone is welcome to attend. Volunteers from both parties will be on hand to teach “new” voters the process of completing ballots and putting them in the machine. Ballots will then be pulled from the secure bin in the voting machine and tallying begins, to demonstrate that the machine count and the ballot count match. For more information, email cindy.fuller@chavescounty.gov, chavescountydems@gmail.com or gop.chavescounty@gmail.com.
New crocheters and knitters exchange community starts
New crocheters and knitters exchange community (CAKE) is starting on Wednesday afternoons between 4 and 5 p.m. (or 5:30 p.m., if desired) at the Yarn Shop, 103 N. Pennsylvania Ave. The weekly meet-up of knitters and crocheters is to make stuff and discuss their craft. For more information, contact Donna Daniel at the Yarn Shop, email oasis.roswell.2022@gmail.com or call (no text) 575-755-2155.
Blood drives
Vitalant, No. 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, has one more blood drive planned for August and several for September: On Aug. 30 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. the blood drive will be at the Vitalant office. Sept. 6 to 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Bloodmobile will be in front of Hinkle Hall at the New Mexico Military Institute. On Sept. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. the blood drive will be at the Vitalant office. On Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the blood drive will be in the foyer of Church on the Move. On Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the blood drive will be in the community room of the Pioneer Bank, 3000 N. Main St. On Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the blood drive will be in the Mesquite room of Eastern New Mexico Medical Center. On Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the blood drive will be at the Vitalant office and on Sept. 29 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. the blood drive will be at the Vitalant office as well. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call or text Stephanie at 575-840-8178.
VFW meeting
The Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet the last Thursday of the month at Grace Community Church from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Commander Jason Burk at 575-910-1860.
Gateway Christian School 2K Blast
Gateway Christian School had to postpone the event on Aug. 20, due to the possibility of flooding and is hosting their annual 2K Blast, a 2,000-meter cross country run on Sept. 17. Public, private and homeschool students are eligible for top-five individual awards in two divisions: Grades 3, 4, 5 and grades 6, 7, 8. The top-scoring schools in each of the boys' and girls' divisions will be awarded a traveling trophy to keep for the year. Free online registration is required at runsignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/2KBLAST.
¡La Tertulia! Bilingual book club
La Tertulia is a bilingual book club. It will meet on Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. at Peppers Grill and Bar and discuss Sabine Ulibarri’s book, “Mi abuela fumaba puros y otros cuentos de Tierra Amarilla.” Get the book, read it, and join us to discuss it.
La Tertulia es un club de lectura bilingüe. Se reunirá el 21 de septiembre a las 5 p.m. en Peppers Grill y Bar y discutirá el libro de Sabine Ulibarri, “Mi abuela fumaba puros y otros cuentos de Tierra Amarilla.” Consigue el libro, léelo y acompáñanos a discutirlo.
For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Community Bible study
The interdenominational Tuesday evening community Bible study starts on Sept. 6 from 6:15-8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave. The informational night will be on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. with pizza and salad provided. This year's topic will be Daniel, Colossians and I and II Peter. For more information and pre-registration, contact Robin Emeterio at robin1955e@gmail.com or call 575-637-9490.
Pecos Valley Quilters meeting
Pecos Valley Quilters meet at 10 a.m. each Wednesday of the month at First Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., room 111. The first Wednesday meeting includes a short business meeting, sharing of work and introduction of the Block of the Month. On the second Wednesday, usually, a class is given by a member to improve skills and learn new methods. The third Wednesday is a workday and includes help with sewing. The fourth Wednesday is working on Quilts for the Heart, charity quilts. Upcoming special event: Enter quilts in our quilt show, to be held Sept. 16 and 17. For more information, visit pecosvalleyquilters.org.
Hawaiian Dance Group
Looking for new dancers. No experience necessary. Everyone age 18 or older is welcome to join us for one free class. We meet at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave., at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, contact Laura Power at 575-840-7234.
Optimist Club meetings
The Sunrise Optimist Club are having temporary meetings at the Assurance Home, 1000 E. 18th St., 6:55 a.m. each Wednesday. If you want to know more about the Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell, contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 575-420-9420.
Roswell Flute Ensemble
The Roswell Flute Ensemble resumed rehearsals and is always looking for new players, experience preferred. Rehearsals are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Locations vary. For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Sew Crafty Pin Pals meeting
Sew Crafty Pin Pals is an adult-centered group and is open to everyone making anything with a needle, whether involving crochet, knitting or sewing. People 60 years and older get to attend for free. The casual gathering takes place every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and is for beginners to advanced crafters. Bring your own projects and enjoy the company. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Monthly Table Top Games Day
Table Top Games Day at the Roswell Museum takes place every first Saturday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m. Children 15 and under attend free of charge. Reservations are required. Local game designer Matt Bromley of Wildbird Games is hosting the games. Learn a new game or hone your skills with like-minded folks and players of all ages. Host's table games will vary each month. One table will be designated for Dungeons and Dragons games, and additional tables will be available for bring-your-own-game setups. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis of Roswell will have its meetings in person. The meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the meeting room of Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen, 2103 N. Main St. If you want to know more about the Kiwanis of Roswell, contact membership chairman Laurie at 575-513-8119.
Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meeting
The Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meets via Zoom the second Monday of each month. For more information, email soilcons@dfn.com.
Cancer with Grace support group meetings
Cancer with Grace support group meetings take place twice a month at Grace Community Church. Check its website for specific dates at roswellgrace.com/cancer-with-grace.
Daily Inspirational Messages
Sit back, relax and listen to words of peace, hope and joy brought to you by First Presbyterian Church, 575-622-4923.
