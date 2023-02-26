Desk & Derrick Club meeting
The Roswell Desk & Derrick Club meets the second Tuesday of every month. Our next meeting is on March 14 at 5:30 p.m., at 111 E. Fifth St. Please contact Cindy Garrison at cgarrison@matadorresources.com if you wish to attend. Our next speaker will be Rhonda Gillian Smith from WESST. Desk & Derrick is open to anyone in the Oil, Gas and Allied Industries or others interested in the energy business.
Spring River Senior Golf Association
On March 1, the Senior Golf Association will start its annual golf league competition at Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River starting at 9 a.m. The golf league is open to everyone age 50 and older and will have a variety of tournaments every Wednesday. If you are new to the game of golf or have been playing for many years, this is your opportunity to compete with others in a friendly atmosphere. The players compete on a net basis, by utilizing a handicap index, so the competition should be fair for all involved. If you are interested in joining the league or have questions, please contact Larry Reeves at 575-626-7575.
Blood drives and $10,000 groceries promotion
Vitalant, No. 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, is having a “Groceries for a Year” promotion from March 1 to 31. The promotion includes a chance to win one of two $10,000 gift cards, enough for groceries for a year. Every donor that donates will get automatically entered to win. There are several blood donations planned for March. On March 2 from 7:15 to 11 a.m., the Bloodmobile will be at the New Mexico Department of Transportation. On March 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the blood drive will be at Roswell High School's Little Theatre. On March 7 from noon to 4 p.m., the Bloodmobile will be at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico. On March 11 from 1 to 4:30 p.m., the blood drive will be at the Vitalant office. On March 22 from noon to 3:30 p.m., the blood drive will be at the Vitalant Office. On March 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the blood drive will be in the lobby of Grace Community Church. On March 31 from 1:30 to 5 p.m., the blood drive will be at the Vitalant office. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 575-840-8178. For more information about the giveaway, visit vitalant.org/marchgift.
ENMMC Senior Circle
Eastern New Mexico Medical Senior Circle returns in person with events and lectures. On Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to noon, learn about herbs at "Herbs and the Story they Tell." Refreshments at the various events will be served. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, an exercise hour takes place from 10 to 11 a.m.; on Tuesdays and Thursdays, join in the chair yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. Singing Seniors is back every Tuesday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. Blood pressure measuring is every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Dog therapy is every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m.; and the crochet group meets Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members are welcome to play cards or dominos, or to crochet/knit at any time. ENMMC Senior Circle is located at 300 W. Country Club. For more information, call 575-624-4676.
Monthly Table Top Games Day
Table Top Games Day at the Roswell Museum takes place every first Saturday of the month from 1 to 5 p.m. Local game designer Matt Bromley of Wildbird Games is hosting the games. Learn a new game or hone your skills with like-minded folks and players of all ages. Host's table games will vary each month. One table will be designated for Dungeons and Dragons games, and additional tables will be available for bring-your-own-game setups. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org, the Facebook event page, or call 575-624-6744.
Roswell Community Band
The Roswell Community Band resumed rehearsals and is meeting Mondays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Roswell High School band room. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Sandra at 575-626-2776.
Wednesday Book Club meeting
The Wednesday Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at Golden Corral. The club is not like other book clubs as in the members read the books independently and discuss what they are reading. There also may be a speaker of interest for the members. For more information, call Joyce Hutchings at 575-627-6707.
Crocheters and knitters exchange community
Crocheters and knitters exchange community (CAKE) meet on Wednesday afternoons between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Yarn Shop, 103 N. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, contact Donna Daniel at the Yarn Shop, email oasis.roswell.2022@gmail.com or call (no text) 575-755-2155.
VFW meeting
The Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet the last Thursday of the month at Grace Community Church from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Commander Jason Burk at 575-910-1860.
Pecos Valley Quilters meeting
Pecos Valley Quilters meet at 10 a.m. each Wednesday of the month at First Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., room 111. The first Wednesday meeting includes a short business meeting, sharing of work and introduction of the Block of the Month. On the second Wednesday, usually, a class is given by a member to improve skills and learn new methods. The third Wednesday is a workday and includes help with sewing. The fourth Wednesday is working on Quilts for the Heart, charity quilts. For more information, visit pecosvalleyquilters.org.
Optimist Club meetings
The Sunrise Optimist Club are having temporary meetings at the Assurance Home, 1000 E. 18th St., 6:55 a.m. each Wednesday. If you want to know more about the Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell, contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 575-420-9420.
Roswell Flute Ensemble
The Roswell Flute Ensemble resumed rehearsals and is always looking for new players, experience preferred. Rehearsals are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Locations vary. For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Sew Crafty Pin Pals meeting
Sew Crafty Pin Pals is an adult-centered group and is open to everyone making anything with a needle, whether involving crochet, knitting or sewing. People 60 years and older get to attend for free. The casual gathering takes place every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and is for beginners to advanced crafters. Bring your own projects and enjoy the company. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis of Roswell meet on the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the meeting room of Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen, 2103 N. Main St. If you want to know more about the Kiwanis of Roswell, contact membership chairman Laurie at 575-513-8119.
Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meeting
The Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meets via Zoom the second Monday of each month. For more information, email soilcons@dfn.com.
Cancer with Grace support group meetings
Cancer with Grace support group meetings take place twice a month at Grace Community Church. Check its website for specific dates at roswellgrace.com/cancer-with-grace.
Daily Inspirational Messages
Sit back, relax and listen to words of peace, hope and joy brought to you by First Presbyterian Church, 575-622-4923.
