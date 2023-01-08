¡La Tertulia! Bilingual book club
La Tertulia is a bilingual book club. It will meet on Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. at Peppers Grill and Bar and discuss Oliver La Farge's book, “Laughing Boy.” Get the book, read it, and join us to discuss it.
La Tertulia es un club de lectura bilingüe. Se reunirá el 18 de enero a las 5 p.m. en Peppers Grill y Bar y discutirá el libro de Oliver La Farge, “Laughing Boy.” Consigue el libro, léelo y acompáñanos a discutirlo.
For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Parkinson's support group meeting
The Parkinson's support group is meeting on Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, east side of the building. For more information, call Steve at 575-420-3932.
Blood drives
Vitalant, No. 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, has several blood drives planned for January: Until Jan. 8, donors get a long-sleeve winter T-shirt (redeemable via email) and points when they donate blood. These points are trackable in their account online at vitalant.org and can be used to get gift cards to places like Target and Amazon. The blood drive will be at the Vitalant office on Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Jan. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the blood drive will be at the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center's Mesquite room. On Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the blood drive will be at Goddard High School's Little Theatre. On Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the blood drive will be at New Mexico Military Institute's ballroom. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 575-840-8178.
Crocheters and knitters exchange community
Crocheters and knitters exchange community (CAKE) meet on Wednesday afternoons between 4 and 5 p.m. (or 5:30 p.m., if desired) at the Yarn Shop, 103 N. Pennsylvania Ave. The weekly meet-up of knitters and crocheters is to make stuff and discuss their craft. For more information, contact Donna Daniel at the Yarn Shop, email oasis.roswell.2022@gmail.com or call (no text) 575-755-2155.
VFW meeting
The Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet the last Thursday of the month at Grace Community Church from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Commander Jason Burk at 575-910-1860.
Pecos Valley Quilters meeting
Pecos Valley Quilters meet at 10 a.m. each Wednesday of the month at First Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., room 111. The first Wednesday meeting includes a short business meeting, sharing of work and introduction of the Block of the Month. On the second Wednesday, usually, a class is given by a member to improve skills and learn new methods. The third Wednesday is a workday and includes help with sewing. The fourth Wednesday is working on Quilts for the Heart, charity quilts. For more information, visit pecosvalleyquilters.org.
Hawaiian Dance Group
Looking for new dancers. No experience necessary. Everyone age 18 or older is welcome to join us for one free class. We meet at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave., at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, contact Laura Power at 575-840-7234.
Optimist Club meetings
The Sunrise Optimist Club are having temporary meetings at the Assurance Home, 1000 E. 18th St., 6:55 a.m. each Wednesday. If you want to know more about the Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell, contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 575-420-9420.
Roswell Flute Ensemble
The Roswell Flute Ensemble resumed rehearsals and is always looking for new players, experience preferred. Rehearsals are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Locations vary. For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Sew Crafty Pin Pals meeting
Sew Crafty Pin Pals is an adult-centered group and is open to everyone making anything with a needle, whether involving crochet, knitting or sewing. People 60 years and older get to attend for free. The casual gathering takes place every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and is for beginners to advanced crafters. Bring your own projects and enjoy the company. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Monthly Table Top Games Day
Table Top Games Day at the Roswell Museum takes place every first Saturday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m. Children 15 and under attend free of charge. Reservations are required. Local game designer Matt Bromley of Wildbird Games is hosting the games. Learn a new game or hone your skills with like-minded folks and players of all ages. Host's table games will vary each month. One table will be designated for Dungeons and Dragons games, and additional tables will be available for bring-your-own-game setups. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis of Roswell will have its meetings in person. The meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the meeting room of Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen, 2103 N. Main St. If you want to know more about the Kiwanis of Roswell, contact membership chairman Laurie at 575-513-8119.
Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meeting
The Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meets via Zoom the second Monday of each month. For more information, email soilcons@dfn.com.
Cancer with Grace support group meetings
Cancer with Grace support group meetings take place twice a month at Grace Community Church. Check its website for specific dates at roswellgrace.com/cancer-with-grace.
Daily Inspirational Messages
Sit back, relax and listen to words of peace, hope and joy brought to you by First Presbyterian Church, 575-622-4923.
