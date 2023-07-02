Roswell Desk & Derrick Club

The Roswell Desk & Derrick Club meets the second Tuesday of every month. Our next meeting is on July 11 at 5:30 p.m. We are meeting at 111 E. Fifth St. Please contact Cindy Garrison at cgarrison@matadorresources.com if you wish to attend. Our next speaker will be Bernarr Treat speaking on renewables. Desk & Derrick is open to anyone in the oil, gas and allied industries or others interested in the energy business.