Leadership Roswell
The Roswell Chamber of Commerce, 131 W. Second St., is currently accepting applications for the Class of 2024, the program’s 41st class. The program is limited to 30 students each year and is designed to develop and equip current and future community leaders. The class begins in September and ends in May of the following year with a graduation ceremony. Participants of the program meet monthly on a Friday for nine months, which includes trips to Santa Fe and to the Federal Law Enforcement Trainings Center in Artesia. For applications and for more information, visit the chamber or call 575-623-5695. Applications are also available at roswellnm.org. Deadline is July 31 at 5 p.m. Partial scholarships are available through the Leadership Roswell Alumni Association.
"Women of the Bible" workshop
Donna Echols facilitates the interactive workshop "Women of the Bible and Our Ongoing Journey." The nondenominational program takes place at First Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Third St., on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open for all ages and lunch is included in the fee. Echols is a Christian education director, she recently served as the president of the National Association of Conference Directors of Lay-Speaking Ministries.The reservations deadline is June 21. For registration and payment, call Nova Rogers at 575-622-4910 or email nrogers@fpcroswell.org. For more information, visit fpcroswell.org.
Chaves County Federated Republican Women meeting
Chaves County Federated Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on June 21 at 11:30 a.m., at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Reservations are required. For more information, please call or text Jeanine at 575-420-8455.
ENMMC Senior Circle
Eastern New Mexico Medical Senior Circle (ENMMSC) has several events planned in June. On June 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a beginners painting class — please sign up with Brooke, there is limited space. On June 21 at 11:30 a.m., all June birthdays are celebrated with a birthday party. On June 22 and 29 from noon to 1 p.m., bring your own laptop for a basic computer class. Join the nutrition class presented by ICan Nutrition Educator Amie Steen: "Eat Smart, Live Strong," takes place at 1 p.m. on June 22, 29, July 6, 13 and 20. Lessons include food demos and free gifts. To sign up for the class series, call 575-622-3210. Movie Mondays are at 11 a.m., featuring on June 19: "My Best Friends Wedding" and on June 26: "The Wedding Planner." On June 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., it's time for Karaoke. Rescheduled for June 28, from 10 to noon, is the grand opening/ribbon cutting of the Senior Circle with activity demonstrations and tours, a proclamation by Mayor Tim Jennings. There will be food and prizes. On Mondays from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join in for Tai Chi. On Mondays, Wednesdays, an exercise hour takes place from 10 to 11 a.m.; on Friday's from 10 to 11 a.m., the exercise hour focuses on maintaining strong bones. On Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m., the Singing Seniors meet; on Tuesdays and Thursdays, join in the chair yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. Join us for Game Day Tuesdays and Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (exception is June 6). On Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, it's time to check your blood pressure. On Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m., join in our hula class. The crochet group meets Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Friday from 9 to 10 a.m., time for dog therapy. Members are welcome to play cards or dominos, or to crochet/knit at any time. ENMMC Senior Circle is located at 300 W. Country Club. For more information, call 575-624-4676.
New Mexico Caregivers Coalition sessions
The New Mexico Caregivers Coalition, a statewide organization that trains and advocates for caregivers, is hosting two community listening sessions on June 22 at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell for caregivers, care recipients, elected officials and interested community members to discuss the vital service caregivers provide for our elderly and disabled. The sessions will take place at 11 a.m. and again at 3 p.m., and refreshments will be served. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged to attend this no-cost event. Please call 505-867-6046 or register online using one of these links: Morning session: https://bit.ly/3HwqG78, Afternoon session: https://bit.ly/42gyIJa. For more information, visit nmdcc.org.
Blood drives and special incentives
Vitalant, No. 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, is having a special incentive for June: all donors who come out to donate this month are automatically entered into a drawing to win one of two $10,000 prepaid gift cards. The gift cards are redeemable by email. On June 30 (1-5:30 p.m.) and July 1 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.), the Bloodmobile will be at the Chaves County Courthouse during the AlienFest. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 575-840-8178.
Monthly Table Top Games Day
Table Top Games Day at the Roswell Museum takes place every first Saturday of the month from 1 to 5 p.m. Local game designer Matt Bromley of Wildbird Games is hosting the games. Learn a new game or hone your skills with like-minded folks and players of all ages. Host's table games will vary each month. One table will be designated for Dungeons and Dragons games, and additional tables will be available for bring-your-own-game setups. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org, the Facebook event page, or call 575-624-6744.
Roswell Community Band
The Roswell Community Band is meeting Mondays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Roswell High School band room. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Sandra at 575-626-2776.
Crocheters and knitters exchange community
Crocheters and knitters exchange community (CAKE) meet on Wednesday afternoons between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Yarn Shop, 103 N. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, contact Donna Daniel at the Yarn Shop, email oasis.roswell.2022@gmail.com or call (no text) 575-755-2155.
VFW meeting
The Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet the last Thursday of the month at Grace Community Church from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Commander Jason Burk at 575-910-1860.
Pecos Valley Quilters meeting
Pecos Valley Quilters meet at 10 a.m. each Wednesday of the month at First Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., room 111. The first Wednesday meeting includes a short business meeting, sharing of work and introduction of the Block of the Month. On the second Wednesday, usually, a class is given by a member to improve skills and learn new methods. The third Wednesday is a workday and includes help with sewing. The fourth Wednesday is working on Quilts for the Heart, charity quilts. For more information, visit pecosvalleyquilters.org.
Optimist Club meetings
The Sunrise Optimist Club meet the second, third and fourth Wednesday's of the month at 7 a.m. in the Lovelace Regional Hospital conference room, 117 E 19th St., (use the west door). If you want to know more about the Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell, contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 575-420-9420.
Roswell Flute Ensemble
The Roswell Flute Ensemble is always looking for new players, experience preferred. Rehearsals are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Locations vary. For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Sew Crafty Pin Pals meeting
Sew Crafty Pin Pals is an adult-centered group and is open to everyone making anything with a needle, whether involving crochet, knitting or sewing. People 60 years and older get to attend for free. The casual gathering takes place every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and is for beginners to advanced crafters. Bring your own projects and enjoy the company. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis of Roswell meet at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the meeting room of Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen, 2103 N. Main St. If you want to know more about the Kiwanis of Roswell, contact membership chairman Laurie at 575-513-8119.
Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meeting
The Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meets via Zoom the second Monday of each month. For more information, email soilcons@dfn.com.
Cancer with Grace support group meetings
Cancer with Grace support group meetings take place twice a month at Grace Community Church. Check its website for specific dates at roswellgrace.com/cancer-with-grace.
Daily Inspirational Messages
Sit back, relax and listen to words of peace, hope and joy brought to you by First Presbyterian Church, 575-622-4923.
