¡La Tertulia! Bilingual book club
La Tertulia is a bilingual book club. It will meet on July 20 at 5 p.m. at Peppers Grill and Bar and discuss Cleofas Jaramillo's book, “Romance of a Little Village Girl.” Get the book, read it, and join us to discuss it.
La Tertulia es un club de lectura bilingüe. Se reunirá el 20 de julio a las 5 p.m. en Peppers Grill y Bar y discutirá el libro de Cleofas Jaramillo, “Romance of a Little Village Girl.” Consigue el libro, léelo y acompáñanos a discutirlo.
For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Blood drives
Vitalant, No. 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, has several blood drives planned for July: During the UFO Festival on July 1, the Bloodmobile will be at the Chaves County Courthouse from 1 to 5 p.m. and on July 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be free T-Shirts for donors on both festival days. On July 5, the Bloodmobile will be at Pecos Valley Production, 313 W. Country Club Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On July 7, the blood drive will be in the conference room of the New Mexico Department of Transportation from 7 to 11:30 a.m. On July 8, the blood drive will be inside the Vitalant Office from 1 to 5 p.m. On July 14 the blood drive will be held during the Battle of the Badges in the Chamber of Commerce conference room from 1 to 6 p.m. and on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free T-shirts for donors on both days. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call or text Stephanie at 575-840-8178.
Pecos Valley Quilters meeting
Pecos Valley Quilters meet regularly at 10 a.m. each Wednesday of the month at First United Methodist Church, room 111, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave. On July 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a special quilt workshop with Michelle Watts, “Modern Edge,” at the Roswell Museum — contact us for information on the fee. July 20 is a regular workday and help with sewing. On July 27, we’re working on Quilts for the Heart — charity quilts. Join the fun and learn something new. For more information, visit us on Facebook @PecosValleyQuilters or email pecosvalleyquilters@gmail.com.
Vacation Bible school
Assumption Catholic Church is offering a Vacation Bible School program the week of June 27 to July 1 from 9 a.m. to noon for children Kindergarten to 6th grade. The children will be given a T-shirt, a snack and a sack lunch. You may register at the church office, 2808 N. Kentucky Ave., or call 575-622-9895 for information.
Hawaiian Dance Group
Looking for new dancers. No experience necessary. Everyone age 18 or older is welcome to join us for one free class. We meet at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave., at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, contact Laura Power at 575-840-7234.
Optimist Club meetings
The Sunrise Optimist Club are having temporary meetings at the Assurance Home, 1000 E. 18th St., 6:55 a.m. each Wednesday. If you want to know more about the Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell, contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 575-420-9420.
Roswell Flute Ensemble
The Roswell Flute Ensemble resumed rehearsals and is always looking for new players, experience preferred. Rehearsals are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Locations vary. For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Sew Crafty Pin Pals meeting
Sew Crafty Pin Pals is an adult-centered group and is open to everyone making anything with a needle, whether involving crochet, knitting or sewing. People 60 years and older get to attend for free. The casual gathering takes place every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and is for beginners to advanced crafters. Bring your own projects and enjoy the company. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Monthly Table Top Games Day
Table Top Games Day at the Roswell Museum takes place every first Saturday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m. Children 15 and under attend free of charge. Reservations are required. Local game designer Matt Bromley of Wildbird Games is hosting the games. Learn a new game or hone your skills with like-minded folks and players of all ages. Host's table games will vary each month. One table will be designated for Dungeons and Dragons games, and additional tables will be available for bring-your-own-game setups. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis of Roswell will have its meetings in person. The meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the meeting room of Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen, 2103 N. Main St. If you want to know more about the Kiwanis of Roswell, contact membership chairman Laurie at 575-513-8119.
Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meeting
The Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meets via Zoom the second Monday of each month. For more information, email soilcons@dfn.com.
Cancer with Grace support group meetings
Cancer with Grace support group meetings take place twice a month at Grace Community Church. Check its website for specific dates at roswellgrace.com/cancer-with-grace.
Daily Inspirational Messages
Sit back, relax and listen to words of peace, hope and joy brought to you by First Presbyterian Church, 575-622-4923.
Are you planning a meeting or convention or looking for new members? Email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309. Deadline is Wednesday at noon before publication. The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For cancellations, updates and information, contact the event venue or organizer.