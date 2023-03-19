¡La Tertulia! Bilingual book club
La Tertulia is a bilingual book club. It will meet on April 19 at 5 p.m. at Peppers Grill and Bar and discuss "Mayhem was Our Business" — Memorias de un veterano by Sabine Ulibarrí. Get the book, read it, and join us to discuss it.
La Tertulia es un club de lectura bilingüe. Se reunirá el 19 de abril a las 5 p.m. en Peppers Grill y Bar y discutirá "Mayhem was Our Business" — Memorias de un veterano por Sabine Ulibarrí. Consigue el libro, léelo y acompáñanos a discutirlo.
For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Wednesday Book Club
The Wednesday Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at Golden Corral. The club is not like other book clubs as in the members read the books independently and discuss what they are reading. There also may be a speaker of interest for the members. This year, the club is collecting crayons and coloring books for Roswell children. Donations will go to the Boys and Girls Club, CASA and the Roswell Air Center for young passengers. To donate, contact Karyn Courts at 909-831-6818. For more information, call Joyce Hutchings at 575-627-6707.
HSSENM Scholarships
Several scholarships are available for high school seniors and and one for college students provided by the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico and funded by the Linda Hays Trust. The deadline to apply is March 31. The applications are digital and available at roswellnmhistory.org and its Facebook page. For more information, email historydirector@outlook.com or call 575-622-8333.
ENMMC Senior Circle
Eastern New Mexico Medical Senior Circle returns in person with events and lectures. On March 22 at 11:30 a.m. we'll be celebrating every member whose birthday is in March. Lunch will be served. On March 24 at 11:30 a.m., Jeffry Ash, DPM, foot and ankle surgical specialist, will talk about how to keep your feet healthy. The community is invited to attend. Lunch will be served. Refreshments at the various events will be served. Join Movie Mondays at 11 a.m. featuring on March 20, "Friends with Money" and on March 27, "Frequency." On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, an exercise hour takes place from 10 to 11 a.m.; on Tuesdays and Thursdays, join in the chair yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. Singing Seniors is every Tuesday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. The crochet group meets Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members are welcome to play cards or dominos, or to crochet/knit at any time. ENMMC Senior Circle is located at 300 W. Country Club. For more information, call 575-624-4676.
Desk & Derrick Club meeting
The Roswell Desk & Derrick Club meets the second Tuesday of every month. Please contact Cindy Garrison at cgarrison@matadorresources.com if you wish to attend. Desk & Derrick is open to anyone in the Oil, Gas and Allied Industries or others interested in the energy business.
Blood drives and $10,000 groceries promotion
Vitalant, No. 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, is having a “Groceries for a Year” promotion until March 31. The promotion includes a chance to win one of two $10,000 gift cards, enough for groceries for a year. Every donor that donates will get automatically entered to win. There are several blood donations planned for March. On March 22 from noon to 3:30 p.m., the blood drive will be at the Vitalant Office. On March 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the blood drive will be in the lobby of Grace Community Church. On March 31 from 1:30 to 5 p.m., the blood drive will be at the Vitalant office. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 575-840-8178. For more information about the giveaway, visit vitalant.org/marchgift.
Monthly Table Top Games Day
Table Top Games Day at the Roswell Museum takes place every first Saturday of the month from 1 to 5 p.m. Local game designer Matt Bromley of Wildbird Games is hosting the games. Learn a new game or hone your skills with like-minded folks and players of all ages. Host's table games will vary each month. One table will be designated for Dungeons and Dragons games, and additional tables will be available for bring-your-own-game setups. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org, the Facebook event page, or call 575-624-6744.
Roswell Community Band
The Roswell Community Band resumed rehearsals and is meeting Mondays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Roswell High School band room. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Sandra at 575-626-2776.
Crocheters and knitters exchange community
Crocheters and knitters exchange community (CAKE) meet on Wednesday afternoons between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Yarn Shop, 103 N. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, contact Donna Daniel at the Yarn Shop, email oasis.roswell.2022@gmail.com or call (no text) 575-755-2155.
VFW meeting
The Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet the last Thursday of the month at Grace Community Church from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Commander Jason Burk at 575-910-1860.
Pecos Valley Quilters meeting
Pecos Valley Quilters meet at 10 a.m. each Wednesday of the month at First Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., room 111. The first Wednesday meeting includes a short business meeting, sharing of work and introduction of the Block of the Month. On the second Wednesday, usually, a class is given by a member to improve skills and learn new methods. The third Wednesday is a workday and includes help with sewing. The fourth Wednesday is working on Quilts for the Heart, charity quilts. For more information, visit pecosvalleyquilters.org.
Optimist Club meetings
The Sunrise Optimist Club meet the second, third and fourth Wednesday's of the month at 7 a.m. in the Lovelace Regional Hospital conference room, 117 E 19th St., (use the west door). If you want to know more about the Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell, contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 575-420-9420.
Roswell Flute Ensemble
The Roswell Flute Ensemble resumed rehearsals and is always looking for new players, experience preferred. Rehearsals are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Locations vary. For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Sew Crafty Pin Pals meeting
Sew Crafty Pin Pals is an adult-centered group and is open to everyone making anything with a needle, whether involving crochet, knitting or sewing. People 60 years and older get to attend for free. The casual gathering takes place every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and is for beginners to advanced crafters. Bring your own projects and enjoy the company. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis of Roswell meet at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the meeting room of Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen, 2103 N. Main St. If you want to know more about the Kiwanis of Roswell, contact membership chairman Laurie at 575-513-8119.
Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meeting
The Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meets via Zoom the second Monday of each month. For more information, email soilcons@dfn.com.
Cancer with Grace support group meetings
Cancer with Grace support group meetings take place twice a month at Grace Community Church. Check its website for specific dates at roswellgrace.com/cancer-with-grace.
Daily Inspirational Messages
Sit back, relax and listen to words of peace, hope and joy brought to you by First Presbyterian Church, 575-622-4923.
