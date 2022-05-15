Chaves County Federated Republican Women meeting
Chaves County Federated Republican Women will hold their monthly luncheon meeting on Wednesday, May 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Roswell Convention Center. Reservations are required. For more information, call Joan @ 505-414-9821.
New fiber guild is looking for community participation
The new Pecos Valley Fiber Guild/Yarn Shop is working on an art project at the Roswell Museum. A community art installation will begin mid-June. The public is invited to participate by making 12" square pieces from yarn or thread — knitted, knotted or crocheted. These pieces may be dropped off through June 12 at the Roswell Museum and the Adult Center during business hours, or on Wednesdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at The Yarn Shop, 103 N. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information or to become a member, email syntropysvcs@gmail.com, or call 575-755-2155.
Roswell Job Corps Center open house
The Roswell Job Corps Center, 57 G St., is having an open house event on May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be on-site interviews and free career training sign-ups for young persons ages 16 to 24 available, covering industries such as automotive, building construction technology, electrical wiring, painting, CNA, EMT, business office technology and protective services. Wellness staff will be on-site for free blood pressure checks. For more information, visit roswell.jobcorps.gov, email mackey.natasha@jobcorps.org or call 575-347-7402.
Blood drives
Vitalant, No. 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, has several blood drives planned for May: On May 17 the Roswell Community Drive takes place at the Vitalant office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; on May 18, the Bloodmobile will be at Mesa Middle School from noon to 4 p.m.; on May 24, the Roswell Community Drive takes place at the Vitalant office from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on May 27, the Roswell Community Drive will take place at the Vitalant office from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. During all blood drives in May donors receive a free T-shirt and there's a chance to win an e-bike. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call or text Stephanie at 575-840-8178.
Pecos Valley Quilters meeting
Pecos Valley Quilters meet regularly at 10 a.m. on each Wednesday of the month at First United Methodist Church, room 111, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave. May 18 is a general workday and help with sewing. On May 25, we'll work on "Quilts for the Heart" — charity quilts for the community. Everybody is welcome, join in the fun. For more information, visit us on Facebook @PecosValleyQuilters or email pecosvalleyquilters@gmail.com.
Optimist Club meetings
The Sunrise Optimist Club are having temporary meetings at the Assurance Home, 1000 E. 18th St., 6:55 a.m. each Wednesday. If you want to know more about the Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell, contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 575-420-9420.
Roswell Flute Ensemble
The Roswell Flute Ensemble resumed rehearsals and is always looking for new players, experience preferred. Rehearsals are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Locations vary. For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Sew Crafty Pin Pals meeting
Sew Crafty Pin Pals is an adult-centered group and is open to everyone making anything with a needle, whether involving crochet, knitting or sewing. People 60 years and older get to attend for free. The casual gathering takes place every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and is for beginners to advanced crafters. Bring your own projects and enjoy the company. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Monthly Table Top Games Day
Table Top Games Day at the Roswell Museum takes place every first Saturday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m. Children 15 and under attend free of charge. Reservations are required. Local game designer Matt Bromley of Wildbird Games is hosting the games. Learn a new game or hone your skills with like-minded folks and players of all ages. Host's table games will vary each month. One table will be designated for Dungeons and Dragons games, and additional tables will be available for bring-your-own-game setups. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis of Roswell will have its meetings in person. The meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the meeting room of Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen, 2103 N. Main St. If you want to know more about the Kiwanis of Roswell, contact membership chairman Laurie at 575-513-8119.
Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meeting
The Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meets via Zoom the second Monday of each month. For more information, email soilcons@dfn.com.
Cancer with Grace support group meetings
Cancer with Grace support group meetings take place twice a month at Grace Community Church. Check its website for specific dates at roswellgrace.com/cancer-with-grace.
Daily Inspirational Messages
Sit back, relax and listen to words of peace, hope and joy brought to you by First Presbyterian Church, 575-622-4923.
