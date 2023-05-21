Free Parent Practicum
Parent Practicum, a free parent conference with focus on homeschooling, will be held on two days, June 5 and 6, at Christ's Church, 2200 N. Sycamore Ave. The event is hosted by the Roswell Community of Classical Conversations, an educational resource for Christian homeschoolers. Although the conference is free, participants are encouraged to register at parentpracticum.com. For more information, call Shirley Bailey at 575-626-9165.
¡La Tertulia! Bilingual book club
La Tertulia is a bilingual book club. It will meet on June 12 at 5 p.m. at Peppers Grill and Bar and discuss "Mysteries and Miracles of New Mexico" by Jack Kutz. Get the book, read it, and join us to discuss it.
La Tertulia es un club de lectura bilingüe. Se reunirá el 12 de junio a las 5 p.m. en Peppers Grill y Bar y discutirá "Mysteries and Miracles of New Mexico" por Jack Kutz. Consigue el libro, léelo y acompáñanos a discutirlo.
For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
ENMMC Senior Circle
Eastern New Mexico Medical Senior Circle (ENMMSC) has several events planned in May. Join Movie Monday on May 22 from 11 a.m. to noon, "I was a Male War Bride." ENMMSC is closed on May 29 for Memorial Day. On May 24, our monthly birthday party takes place at 11:30 a.m. for all who celebrate their birthday in May. We'll also be playing bingo and lunch will be provided. On May 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., it's karaoke time. May 31 is Senior Health and Fitness Day and the Senior Circle's grand opening with ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Between 9 and 11:30 a.m., there will be activity demonstrations and tours of the facility. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, an exercise hour takes place from 10 to 11 a.m.; on Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m., the Singing Seniors meet; on Tuesdays and Thursdays, join in the chair yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. Join us for Game Day Tuesdays and Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, you can check your blood pressure. On Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m., join in our hula class. The crochet group meets Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m., join in for dog therapy. Members are welcome to play cards or dominos, or to crochet/knit at any time. ENMMC Senior Circle is located at 300 W. Country Club. For more information, call 575-624-4676.
Blood drives and special incentives
Vitalant, No. 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, is having a special incentive for May. Until May 31, all donors who come out to donate will be entered to win one of three $5,000 Amazon E-gift cards in our Vacay Giveaway! On the Memorial Day weekend, donors are also eligible to receive a free T-shirt via email. On May 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the blood drive will be at the Vitalant Office. On May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the blood drive will be at the American Legion Post 61 in the FUMC Fellowship Hall. On May 30 from 9 a.m. to noon, the Bloodmobile will be at 400 Penn Plaza. On May 31 from 9 a.m. to noon, the Bloodmobile will be at Lovelace Regional Hospital. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 575-840-8178.
Wednesday Book Club
The Wednesday Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at Golden Corral. The club is not like other book clubs as in the members read the books independently and discuss what they are reading. There also may be a speaker of interest for the members. This year, the club is collecting crayons and coloring books for Roswell children. Donations will go to the Boys and Girls Club, CASA and the Roswell Air Center for young passengers. To donate, contact Karyn Courts at 909-831-6818. For more information, call Joyce Hutchings at 575-627-6707.
Monthly Table Top Games Day
Table Top Games Day at the Roswell Museum takes place every first Saturday of the month from 1 to 5 p.m. Local game designer Matt Bromley of Wildbird Games is hosting the games. Learn a new game or hone your skills with like-minded folks and players of all ages. Host's table games will vary each month. One table will be designated for Dungeons and Dragons games, and additional tables will be available for bring-your-own-game setups. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org, the Facebook event page, or call 575-624-6744.
Roswell Community Band
The Roswell Community Band is meeting Mondays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Roswell High School band room. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Sandra at 575-626-2776.
Crocheters and knitters exchange community
Crocheters and knitters exchange community (CAKE) meet on Wednesday afternoons between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Yarn Shop, 103 N. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, contact Donna Daniel at the Yarn Shop, email oasis.roswell.2022@gmail.com or call (no text) 575-755-2155.
VFW meeting
The Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet the last Thursday of the month at Grace Community Church from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Commander Jason Burk at 575-910-1860.
Pecos Valley Quilters meeting
Pecos Valley Quilters meet at 10 a.m. each Wednesday of the month at First Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., room 111. The first Wednesday meeting includes a short business meeting, sharing of work and introduction of the Block of the Month. On the second Wednesday, usually, a class is given by a member to improve skills and learn new methods. The third Wednesday is a workday and includes help with sewing. The fourth Wednesday is working on Quilts for the Heart, charity quilts. For more information, visit pecosvalleyquilters.org.
Optimist Club meetings
The Sunrise Optimist Club meet the second, third and fourth Wednesday's of the month at 7 a.m. in the Lovelace Regional Hospital conference room, 117 E 19th St., (use the west door). If you want to know more about the Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell, contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 575-420-9420.
Roswell Flute Ensemble
The Roswell Flute Ensemble is always looking for new players, experience preferred. Rehearsals are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Locations vary. For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Sew Crafty Pin Pals meeting
Sew Crafty Pin Pals is an adult-centered group and is open to everyone making anything with a needle, whether involving crochet, knitting or sewing. People 60 years and older get to attend for free. The casual gathering takes place every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and is for beginners to advanced crafters. Bring your own projects and enjoy the company. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis of Roswell meet at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the meeting room of Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen, 2103 N. Main St. If you want to know more about the Kiwanis of Roswell, contact membership chairman Laurie at 575-513-8119.
Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meeting
The Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meets via Zoom the second Monday of each month. For more information, email soilcons@dfn.com.
Cancer with Grace support group meetings
Cancer with Grace support group meetings take place twice a month at Grace Community Church. Check its website for specific dates at roswellgrace.com/cancer-with-grace.
Daily Inspirational Messages
Sit back, relax and listen to words of peace, hope and joy brought to you by First Presbyterian Church, 575-622-4923.
Are you planning a meeting or convention or looking for new members? Email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309. Deadline is Wednesday at noon before publication. The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For cancellations, updates and information, contact the event venue or organizer.