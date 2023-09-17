Public Housing Forum
With Many Hands Roswell is hosting a public housing forum with candidates running for city council at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email jenevawithmanyhands@gmail.com.
Chaves County Federated Republican Women Meeting
Chaves County Federated Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on Sept. 20 at 11:30 a.m., at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Reservations are required. For more information, please call or text Jeanine at 575-420-8455.
ENMMC Senior Circle
Eastern New Mexico Medical Senior Circle (ENMMSC) has several events planned in September. Sign up with Brooke for the class Beginning Painting on Sep. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., space is limited. On Sep. 21 and 28 from noon to 1 p.m., a basic computer class is held — bring your own laptop. Join us for Game Day on Sep. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The monthly Birthday Party takes place Sep. 27 at 11:30 a.m., for all who celebrate their birthday this month. Also on Sep. 27 from 1:30 to 3 p.m., join the ICAN nutrition class. Monday movies continue at 11 a.m. Showings are: Sep. 18 — "Space Cowboys" and on Sept. 25 — "The Day After Tomorrow."
The Eastern New Mexico Medical Senior Circle (ENMMSC) has following events planned: On Mondays and Thursdays from 9:15 to 10 a.m., join in for Tai Chi and Qigong. On Mondays and Wednesdays, an exercise hour takes place from 10 to 11 a.m.; on Friday's from 10 to 11 a.m., the exercise hour focuses on maintaining strong bones. On Tuesdays from 9 to 9:50 a.m., the Singing Seniors meet; on Tuesdays and Thursdays, join in the chair yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. On Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m., join in our hula class. The Yarn group meets Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On every third Thursday of the month at 2 p.m., join the class Crafting for your Mental Health (Sept. 21 — card making; Oct. 19 — acrylic paint pour, bring a small canvas; Nov. 16 — recycle/upcycle and Dec. 21 — bath salts and lotions). Members are welcome to play cards or dominos, or to crochet/knit at any time. ENMMC Senior Circle is located at 300 W. Country Club. For more information, call 575-624-4676.
¡La Tertulia! Bilingual book club
La Tertulia is a bilingual book club. It will meet on Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. at Peppers Grill and Bar and discuss "On the Edge of the Wild: Passions and Pleasures of a Naturalist" by Stephen Bodio. Get the book, read it, and join us to discuss it. Knowledge of Spanish is desirable but not required. For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
La Tertulia es un club de lectura bilingüe. Se reunirá el 20 de septiembre a las 5 p.m. en Peppers Grill y Bar y discutirá "On the Edge of the Wild: Passions and Pleasures of a Naturalist" por Stephen Bodio. Consigue el libro, léelo y acompáñanos a discutirlo. El conocimiento del español es preferido pero no es obligatorio. Favor de contactar a Ricardo a 575-914-1373 o ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com para mayor información.
Blood drives and special incentives
Vitalant, No. 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, has still one incentive planned for September: The Bloodmobile will be on Sept. 21 from 7 to 10:30 a.m., at CC Road Dept. On Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the blood drive will be at the Vitalant office. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 575-625-9743.
The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers
The Salvation Army Roswell is in need of volunteers for their thrift store (Tue.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.), our food bank (Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.), our homeless feeding ministry (Tue., 3-6 p.m. and Thu., 3-6 p.m.). Donations of money or food or time to care for the homeless are welcome. We appreciate all donations of furniture, clothes, household items that can be donated Tue.-Sat., from 9 am – 5 pm at our thrift store, 207 E. Chisum St. We have a truck to pick up furniture donations for our thrift store. We also need travel size toiletries for hygiene kits for the homeless. For more information, call 575-622-8700.
Wednesday Book Club
The Wednesday Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at Golden Corral. The club is not like other book clubs as in the members read the books independently and discuss what they are reading. There also may be a speaker of interest for the members. This year, the club is collecting crayons and coloring books for Roswell children. Donations will go to the Boys and Girls Club, CASA and the Roswell Air Center for young passengers. To donate, contact Karyn Courts at 909-831-6818. For more information, call Joyce Hutchings at 575-627-6707.
Monthly Table Top Games Day
Table Top Games Day at the Roswell Museum takes place every first Saturday of the month from 1 to 5 p.m. Local game designer Matt Bromley of Wildbird Games is hosting the games. Learn a new game or hone your skills with like-minded folks and players of all ages. Host's table games will vary each month. One table will be designated for Dungeons and Dragons games, and additional tables will be available for bring-your-own-game setups. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org, the Facebook event page, or call 575-624-6744.
Roswell Community Band
The Roswell Community Band is meeting Mondays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Roswell High School band room. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Sandra at 575-626-2776.
Crocheters and knitters exchange community
Crocheters and knitters exchange community (CAKE) meet on Wednesday afternoons between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Yarn Shop, 103 N. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, contact Donna Daniel at the Yarn Shop, email oasis.roswell.2022@gmail.com or call (no text) 575-755-2155.
VFW meeting
The Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet the last Thursday of the month at Grace Community Church from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Commander Jason Burk at 575-910-1860.
Pecos Valley Quilters meeting
Pecos Valley Quilters meet at 10 a.m. each Wednesday of the month at First Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., room 111. The first Wednesday meeting includes a short business meeting, sharing of work and introduction of the Block of the Month. On the second Wednesday, usually, a class is given by a member to improve skills and learn new methods. The third Wednesday is a workday and includes help with sewing. The fourth Wednesday is working on Quilts for the Heart, charity quilts. For more information, visit pecosvalleyquilters.org.
Optimist Club meetings
The Sunrise Optimist Club meet the second, third and fourth Wednesday's of the month at 7 a.m. in the Lovelace Regional Hospital conference room, 117 E 19th St., (use the west door). If you want to know more about the Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell, contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 575-420-9420.
Roswell Flute Ensemble
The Roswell Flute Ensemble is always looking for new players, experience preferred. Rehearsals are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Locations vary. For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Sew Crafty Pin Pals meeting
Sew Crafty Pin Pals is an adult-centered group and is open to everyone making anything with a needle, whether involving crochet, knitting or sewing. People 60 years and older get to attend for free. The casual gathering takes place every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and is for beginners to advanced crafters. Bring your own projects and enjoy the company. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis of Roswell meet at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the meeting room of Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen, 2103 N. Main St. If you want to know more about the Kiwanis of Roswell, contact membership chairman Laurie at 575-513-8119.
Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meeting
The Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meets via Zoom the second Monday of each month. For more information, email soilcons@dfn.com.
Cancer with Grace support group meetings
Cancer with Grace support group meetings take place twice a month at Grace Community Church. Check its website for specific dates at roswellgrace.com/cancer-with-grace.
Daily Inspirational Messages
Sit back, relax and listen to words of peace, hope and joy brought to you by First Presbyterian Church, 575-622-4923.
