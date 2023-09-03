Global Methodist Church meeting
An informational meeting of the Global Methodist Church will be held at the Roswell Public Library's Bondurant Room, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. For more information, email sfcorr12@gmail.com.
Tuesday Evening Community Bible Study
Registration (in person) is now open for the First United Methodist Church Tuesday Evening Community Bible Study, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., on Sept. 5 from 6-8 p.m. This year's study will be the books of Ruth, 1 and 2 Samuel and Ephesians. For more information, visit the study group's Facebook page, email tpeach@hinklelawfirm.com or call 575-623-4110.
High Prairie Poet Society meeting
High Prairie Poet Society will meet Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, westside community room. For more information, call Tom Strama at 575-420-6775 (after 5:30 p.m.) or Helen Walters at 575-914-5837.
¡La Tertulia! Bilingual book club
La Tertulia is a bilingual book club. It will meet on Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. at Peppers Grill and Bar and discuss "On the Edge of the Wild: Passions and Pleasures of a Naturalist" by Stephen Bodio. Get the book, read it, and join us to discuss it. Knowledge of Spanish is desirable but not required. For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
La Tertulia es un club de lectura bilingüe. Se reunirá el 20 de septiembre a las 5 p.m. en Peppers Grill y Bar y discutirá "On the Edge of the Wild: Passions and Pleasures of a Naturalist" por Stephen Bodio. Consigue el libro, léelo y acompáñanos a discutirlo. El conocimiento del español es preferido pero no es obligatorio. Favor de contactar a Ricardo a 575-914-1373 o ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com para mayor información.
ENMMC Senior Circle
The Eastern New Mexico Medical Senior Circle (ENMMSC) has following events planned: On Mondays and Thursdays from 9:15 to 10 a.m., join in for Tai Chi and Qigong. On Mondays and Wednesdays, an exercise hour takes place from 10 to 11 a.m.; on Friday's from 10 to 11 a.m., the exercise hour focuses on maintaining strong bones. On Tuesdays from 9 to 9:50 a.m., the Singing Seniors meet; on Tuesdays and Thursdays, join in the chair yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. Join us for Game Day Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, it's time to check your blood pressure. On Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m., join in our hula class. The Yarn group meets Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., ICAN Nutrition Class is taught. On Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. join a basic computer class (bring your own laptop); on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m., time for dog therapy. Members are welcome to play cards or dominos, or to crochet/knit at any time. ENMMC Senior Circle is located at 300 W. Country Club. For more information, call 575-624-4676.
Blood drives and special incentives
Vitalant, No. 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, has two incentives planned for September: Until Sept. 7, donors will receive a Vitalant beanie via a redemption email, 7-10 days after donating. From Sept. 7 to 11, donors get a free 9/11 Memorial T-shirt while supplies last. Blood drives in September are Sept. 5-7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the New Mexico Military Institute ballroom. On Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the blood drive is in the Vitalant office. The Bloodmobile will be on Sept. 21 from 7 to 10:30 a.m., at CC Road Dept. On Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the blood drive will be at the Vitalant office. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 575-625-9743.
Monthly Table Top Games Day
Table Top Games Day at the Roswell Museum takes place every first Saturday of the month from 1 to 5 p.m. Local game designer Matt Bromley of Wildbird Games is hosting the games. Learn a new game or hone your skills with like-minded folks and players of all ages. Host's table games will vary each month. One table will be designated for Dungeons and Dragons games, and additional tables will be available for bring-your-own-game setups. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org, the Facebook event page, or call 575-624-6744.
Roswell Community Band
The Roswell Community Band is meeting Mondays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Roswell High School band room. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Sandra at 575-626-2776.
Crocheters and knitters exchange community
Crocheters and knitters exchange community (CAKE) meet on Wednesday afternoons between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Yarn Shop, 103 N. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, contact Donna Daniel at the Yarn Shop, email oasis.roswell.2022@gmail.com or call (no text) 575-755-2155.
VFW meeting
The Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet the last Thursday of the month at Grace Community Church from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Commander Jason Burk at 575-910-1860.
Pecos Valley Quilters meeting
Pecos Valley Quilters meet at 10 a.m. each Wednesday of the month at First Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., room 111. The first Wednesday meeting includes a short business meeting, sharing of work and introduction of the Block of the Month. On the second Wednesday, usually, a class is given by a member to improve skills and learn new methods. The third Wednesday is a workday and includes help with sewing. The fourth Wednesday is working on Quilts for the Heart, charity quilts. For more information, visit pecosvalleyquilters.org.
Optimist Club meetings
The Sunrise Optimist Club meet the second, third and fourth Wednesday's of the month at 7 a.m. in the Lovelace Regional Hospital conference room, 117 E 19th St., (use the west door). If you want to know more about the Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell, contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 575-420-9420.
Roswell Flute Ensemble
The Roswell Flute Ensemble is always looking for new players, experience preferred. Rehearsals are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Locations vary. For more information, contact Ricardo at 575-914-1379 or ricardoavalenzuela@yahoo.com.
Sew Crafty Pin Pals meeting
Sew Crafty Pin Pals is an adult-centered group and is open to everyone making anything with a needle, whether involving crochet, knitting or sewing. People 60 years and older get to attend for free. The casual gathering takes place every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and is for beginners to advanced crafters. Bring your own projects and enjoy the company. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis of Roswell meet at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the meeting room of Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen, 2103 N. Main St. If you want to know more about the Kiwanis of Roswell, contact membership chairman Laurie at 575-513-8119.
Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meeting
The Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District meets via Zoom the second Monday of each month. For more information, email soilcons@dfn.com.
Cancer with Grace support group meetings
Cancer with Grace support group meetings take place twice a month at Grace Community Church. Check its website for specific dates at roswellgrace.com/cancer-with-grace.
Daily Inspirational Messages
Sit back, relax and listen to words of peace, hope and joy brought to you by First Presbyterian Church, 575-622-4923.
