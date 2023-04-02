Arts and Culture Day celebration of Creative New Mexico part of Roswell Museum's Second Saturday
Creative New Mexico’s ART NM! An Arts and Culture Day, is hosted by the Roswell Museum as part of its Second Saturday event on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Creative New Mexico is New Mexico’s arts advocacy organization, a non-profit that connects, promotes and advocates on behalf of artists and other creative individuals, organizations, industries and communities statewide.
“This is the second year that we are combining our efforts with the Roswell Museum, and they’re graciously hosting this event,” said Laurie Rufe, vice president of Creative New Mexico. “This is Art NM!, which is being presented across the state this year in six communities. It includes Artesia, Gallup, Farmington, Taos, Roswell, Rio Rancho.”
The theme this year is “Art is springing up all over New Mexico.”
Many of the local arts and culture organizations in Roswell are joining in, showcasing their activities. Next to the family-friendly activities, there will be door prizes. Winners have to be present to receive these prizes.
Hands-on art activities for children and adults are planned, as well as interactive performances at the museum and a full dome family-friendly film in the planetarium shows at 11 a.m. — all free of charge.
Organizations participating are the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art; Roswell Artist-in-Residence program; the Arts and Crafts Department of the Eastern New Mexico State Fair; Bone Springs Art Space; Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico; Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum; Pecos Valley Iris Society; Roswell Fine Arts League/The Gallery; the Roswell Symphony Orchestra and The Liberty Inc.
“A nifty thing about this is that the Pecos Valley Iris Society is participating in the Second Saturday,” Rufe said. “So it really underscores our theme, and they’ll be doing arrangements and interactive activities where kids and adults can make little floral arrangements.
Roswell Museum Director Caroline Brooks said that their partners are very much appreciated. “Every time we can align with like-minded institutions to reach a similar goal, we love doing that. It broadens the audience because we’re able to network through both organizations as we partner, and we’re achieving something together, which just feels good. We partner with Arts Connect, the RISD (Roswell Independent School District) program with the Family after Hour and with this group too,” she said.
These partnerships are not only local, Roswell Museum Educator Jessica Parham said. “We just finished a workshop earlier. We partnered with El Ranchos las Golondrinas outside of Santa Fe. We brought two of their artisans down to teach a workshop over the weekend on cultural embroidery. We always look for these opportunities to connect with other cultural heritage museums/art-positive spaces around this state because it broadens everybody’s knowledge. … A lot of our students haven’t heard of them before. The ladies who came down didn’t know how much we had to offer in terms of art. Just in terms of spreading the word, these kinds of connections help,” Parham said.
The future of New Mexico art in Roswell and beyond
According to Creative New Mexico, historically, New Mexico’s creative industries have generated $5.6 billion for the state’s economy. The creative workforce has been larger than construction and manufacturing combined. The ART NM! event is meant to communicate the value of arts and culture in economic development, community renewal and prosperity.
Rufe said, “The whole thing is that the arts and culture in every community across the state, they’re anchors not only for economic development, but for quality of life. That’s the underlying theme for Creative New Mexico to do this.”
Institutions such as museums require investments in upkeep as well as activity programs, Brooks said. “It’s about inspiring that next generation. Inspiring people to come and want to participate now and here and come to the museum. We had to transition when we started taking admission. That was in 2020 during COVID. It was really important to us to offer Second Saturdays as a free Roswell resident day for those who couldn’t ordinarily afford it, who were deterred by the fact that we charge admission. This is a day to celebrate and be part of the museum. Building off of it, we created the Second Saturday, which is really a platform. We do have recurring programming where we have hands-on activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., planetarium show at 11 a.m., but it can be other things — it is something that is ever-changing and is open to be a platform for many things that day.”
Asked how the arts in New Mexico are developing, Rufe said there is a treasure of arts and culture in this state, more than in any other state in the nation. “Yet, we don’t have the kind of economic support from the state to further the arts and culture and the people who are striving to make a living; artists, entrepreneurs, young people who are studying … They need support. There is a bill in the legislature right now, it’s already passed the senate, it should be on the governor’s desk. It’s House Bill HB 8. Reena Szczepanski from Santa Fe is the sponsor and the cosponsor is Senator Jeff Steinborn of Las Cruces (also cosponsors are D. Wonda Johnson and Tara L. Lujan.) A group called Creative Industries Consortium along with Creative New Mexico really pushed this through. I thank Greg Nibert for voting for this bill and Bill Burt, our senator, voting for this bill. They were instrumental for its passage. We can’t do it without our elected officials,” Rufe said.
HB 8 passed the New Mexico House of Representatives on February 24 and the Senate on March 14. “Out of this bill, we are hoping to establish a creative industry division under the Economic Development Department, which would provide funding to help young entrepreneurs to start their businesses and to sustain their businesses, also infrastructure projects,” Rufe said.
According to Rufe, Creative New Mexico did a survey in eight different communities in the state to see what projects are ready and in need of support. “That could include anything from actual infrastructure, brick and mortar kind of things, to things like educational programming, sustainability for organizations, fixing the roof, getting HVAC units, that kind of things. I mean, we came up with $20 million of “shovel-ready” projects just in those communities. … If you did a good scientific survey across the state you’d find it would be in the multimillions.”
In Roswell, Rufe said, there are several projects in need of support, including plans for the Roswell Museum to change the entry gallery, moving the museum store to the Spring River Gallery and creating a family-friendly space to create art and learn about art.
Rufe emphasized that the Economic Development Department has the expertise to support struggling arts organizations and artists by helping to develop their business plans and realize their goals to be sustainable.
“Bone Springs (Art Space) needs a new entrance, they need to be more accessible through ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act.) It’s an artist's live/work space. The Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum has projects that are infrastructure related and educational related; the (Roswell)-Artist-in-Residence program, Anderson Museum; they all have needs. We identify that out of the $20 million, $2 million of shovel-ready projects are just here in Roswell,” Rufe said.
Donations and grants are appreciated but only go so far, Brooks said. “For a larger infrastructure project, we need to have grants supplemented by additional state funds, supplemented by local donations etc. It takes a diversity of funds to carry out these larger projects. We would love to be able to get through all the structure needs and buildings needs and focus on our programming. Grants come in play for that as well. Staffing is another issue, we have phenomenal staff here at the museum. We can always use a few more to help to reach the community in the way we want to,” she said.
For more information, visit creativenewmexico.org and roswellmuseum.org.