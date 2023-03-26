The popular show for artists and crafters returns to the Roswell Convention Center
There are certain signs that spring is here: House finches are busy building nests, our spring wind is trying to blow our state into Texas and the annual show Artfaire is happening at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., on April 1 and 2 with doors opening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Artists and crafters have been already busy creating new items for Artfaire. The rules are that only handmade items can be brought in, and the artists/crafters have to attend.
Jane Nevarez and her husband Paul Nevarez have been organizing the event for many years and will have their own creations available. Their art is made out of metal (horseshoes and nails) and ropes with the brand name “Just Ropin.’”
Jane Nevarez said that there is no vendor space available, they had so much interest. Asked to give some examples of the artists, she said that there will be fine arts, such as paintings, sculptures, jewelry, and artists from the Santo Domingo Pueblo are returning with their jewelry. There will be wood-crafting people, those who make porch signs and Acoma potters.
One of the artists representing fine arts is Cindy Rhodes. Rhodes passion is drawing and printmaking. She is currently offering a printmaking class at the Roswell museum. Her work focuses on the rich history of the Southwest. Asked how she became an artist, Rhodes said that her interest in the arts is founded in her roots in North Carolina, where she grew up on the family farm, picking cotton and harvesting tobacco. “My interest in art was discovered when I was 3 or 4 years old, when my mom discovered me creating a mural on the wall behind my Granny’s sofa. She was quite upset until Granny said, ‘Now, don’t you fuss at her, Rose; she’s doing what she loves to do most.’ My mom is a smart lady and from that moment on, she always got me art supplies for birthdays and Christmas. I am not the first in my family who has a creative outlet because I have descended from a long line of strong, independent, creative females. My mom’s art is landscape architecture. Her mom’s was sewing, and her mom’s was camelia breeding. Their personalities reflected their artistic natures, and mine probably does, too,” Rhodes said in an email.
Rhodes said that it was challenging as a child to pursue her art interest. “Though our little farm town K-12 school did not have an art program, I studied on my own and wound up winning a few contests in Wilson and Goldsboro,” she said. “In the ’80s, after winning a contest in Durham, North Carolina, the director looked at my work and awarded me the Ella Fountain Pratt award for emerging artists and I began teaching art for the city of Durham and volunteering for the art guild. In the 1980s, I also discovered Prismacolor colored pencils and became a charter member of the Colored Pencil Society of America, with whom I’m now registered as an instructor. With focusing on my art, teaching others, and volunteering for the guild, my artistic life felt complete. I hope to recreate that artistic experience from now until the day I dissipate into the ether.”
Asked about what she is looking forward to most at the Artfaire, Rhodes said, “The highlight of every festival I’ve ever attended has always been that of meeting new people and seeing the lights in their eyes as they discover unique creations. Since 2006, I have shown art at fairs across North Carolina and coastal Washington State. Now that I’ve come to the Southwest, it will be interesting to see what others create and to talk with those who come to my booth.”
Remembering her first art festival/show she attended, Rhodes said, “My nerves were wracked and I had no idea what to expect. Now I know that all I have to do is to be myself, enjoy meeting new people, and have fun presenting what I have created. Since this is my first Artfaire in Roswell, it will all be exciting and new to me, and I am really looking forward to it.”
Representing the art of crafting is Cindy Bradley. The artist is traveling to Roswell from Las Cruces. The self-taught crocheter and knitter started her brand RePsycho Chic in May 2022. She said that she enjoys making her own patterns and stitches and she is known for her “crazy blankets.” Bradley’s passion for treasure hunting led her to create art from repurposed items, giving old discarded items a new life. Her work includes lit up flowers and mushrooms for the yard, totems, bird baths and serving pieces. “I just want to light up the world and make it sparkle,” she said.
Another artist that stands out is Dorothy Proffitt. The southwest artist is nationally and internationally known and has won awards over the decades across numerous states. She enjoys especially working with charitable organizations that preserve nature and help animals. “I will be showing my walking stick line at the show,” she said. “They are all handmade: from collecting the woods to the finished pieces making each unique and collectible. There is a huge variety. The sculptured sticks are created from a very long process and put together with the actual walking stick. Some have stones such as turquoise, coral and many other stones. They are registered, carrying an actual registration number. I will also be showing my canvas paintings consisting of a wide variety from southwest land and skyscapes to birds and trees."
Of course, there will be culinary arts represented. Attending for the first time is Kevin Ballard from Roswell. Out of an idea grew his home-based business Alientown Cactus and Chile Company, which he said is an “accidental enterprise.” It came out of love for everything New Mexican and the love for prickly pears. “In 2018, we got our hands on a very small harvest of prickly pears — just a few pounds. We managed to make a few jars of jelly out of the pears and loved it so much we vowed to get more the next year. In 2019, we went on a hunt for local opuntias (the scientific name for prickly pear cacti) and were amazed at just how readily they are available — if you’re looking for them. This time we picked several gallons of the fruit and started giving away samples of jelly and syrup. When people started asking where they could buy it, we knew we might be on to something and Alientown Cactus and Chile Company was born. We are a very small home-based company, so we’re limited to just how much we can produce. We create everything out of our state-approved kitchen and process and cook everything in small batches. Our crates are handmade in our garage wood shop.”
Ballard said that he will bring to Artfaire the jelly and syrup, green chile salts, spicy sauces, prickly pear sugar, green chile candied pecans, his own recipe for spicy hot chocolate and handmade soaps made with prickly pears, coffee and even beer. “If you’re lucky, your candied pecans might even be made from pecans picked and handshelled by the Ballard boys’ Nana. I’ll also have powdered lemonade adapted from the recipe that Civil War soldiers made in the field, and I am hoping to have my prickly pear white balsamic vinegar ready to debut at this show,” he said.
Returning culinary artisans of the sweet kind is Whitfield Farms with their fine candies, pecans and chocolate “Roswell Fours” — a unique caramel candy with a long history in town.
Nevarez said that there will be at least one food truck at the center. Another one was pending confirmation at press time.
Other booths will feature rosaries, wire-wrapped jewelry, shadow boxes, aprons, fabric art dolls, T-shirts and tank tops with rhinestones and homemade dog and kitty treats,
Part of the Artfaire is a silent auction with donated art pieces by the present artists/crafters that benefit a charitable organization. This year, Nevarez said Pecos Valley Public Services (PVPS) will benefit from the auction. PVPS is a state of New Mexico recognized “Search and Rescue (SAR)” and emergency volunteer organization founded in autumn of 2022. The organization’s purpose is the relief of human suffering during emergencies in New Mexico, especially Chaves County and neighboring regions and to promote the safe and responsible usage of our wilderness areas. The well-trained volunteers go out in any weather, to any place, to locate and to do whatever is necessary to rescue whoever needs help — in the wilderness or in the streets of our city. The team consists of state-certified SAR personnel, FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Part 107 drone pilots, paramedics, wilderness first responders (medics) and communications specialists. PVPS provides all of its services for free, but does not receive any funding from any governmental sources. The organization is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charity.
There is a small admission fee, children under 12 get in for free. For more information, contact artfaire2015@gmail.com or call Jane at 575-808-3334.